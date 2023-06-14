NextDecade stock soars on TotalEnergies deal to buy $219 mln stake

June 14 (Reuters) - Shares of NextDecade jumped more than 30% in premarket trading on Wednesday after French energy major TotalEnergies said it would buy 17.5% of the U.S. liquefied natural gas developer for $219 million.

The transaction is part of a broader deal to help facilitate NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export project in Texas.

"NextDecade appears to have procured their financial and commercial heavyweight partnership arrangements just in time ... expect NEXT shares to trade up sharply this morning," said Stifel analysts.

LNG companies are racing to bring more U.S. export terminals online following a surge in demand from Europe to fill the gap left by sanctions on major producer Russia due to the Ukraine war.

NextDecade has repeatedly pushed back the projected date for a financial go-ahead on the first phase of Rio Grande LNG.

Earlier this year, Societe Generale disclosed that it had pulled out from the Rio Grande project last year. SocGen had been the lead bank in the financing of some $11.5 billion for the LNG plant before its exit.

On Wednesday, NextDecade also said it has entered into framework agreements with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and TotalEnergies to facilitate the final investment decision for the Rio Grande LNG project, expected to be confirmed by the end of June.

NextDecade's shares were up 32.6% at $6.80 in premarket trading.

The stock has a market value of $772.4 million and has climbed nearly 4% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)