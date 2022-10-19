Nigeria LNG has not yet cancelled cargoes despite force majeure - sources

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG)
has not yet cancelled any liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes
despite declaring force majeure due to heavy flooding, two
sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The sources added the force majeure declaration was
pre-emptive to protect the company, and put its clients on
notice, if the flooding continued for much longer, and did
impact loadings.
"The gas supply has not stopped yet," one said.
Force majeure refers to unexpected external circumstances
that prevent a party to a contract from meeting obligations.
Analysts Rystad Energy said the disruption - another supply
shock in a tight LNG market - threatened nearly 4% of global
supply just as Europe is reeling from the absence of Russian
pipeline gas.
Continued flows of Nigeria's LNG is crucial for Europe;
Portugal's Galp has warned it would struggle to replace Nigerian
cargoes.
Galp declined to comment on Wednesday on whether any of its
cargoes were cancelled.
NLNG, with a production capacity of 22 million tonnes per
annum, said flooding had caused "significant disruption" to its
gas supply, but would not say whether it had cancelled cargoes.
"NLNG continues to explore mitigations with its buyers," a
spokesperson said in an email.
Nigerian authorities said states including oil and gas
producing Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta were at risk of flooding
until the end of November.
Flooding caused by heavy rains and a water release from a
Cameroonian dam has already killed more than 600 people and
destroyed roads and farmland.
Data intelligence firm ICIS estimated NLNG had been
exporting around 18-20 cargoes per month, a similar volume to
Freeport LNG, the second-largest U.S. exporter of LNG, which
halted operations in June after an explosion and fire.
Refinitiv Eikon analyst Olumide Ajayi said one vessel, the
Prism Agility, had loaded since the force majeure, and another,
the LNG Adamawa, was currently loading.
Portugal, which last year got nearly half of its LNG from
Nigeria, and oil major Shell, NLNG's largest single offtaker,
are at most risk from the outage, according to investment bank
Jefferies.
Shell did not immediately respond to request for comment if
it had received any notice of cancellation.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Libby George in Lagos;
Additional reporting by Sergio Goncalves in Losbon; Editing by
Mark Potter)