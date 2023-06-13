Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:45:42 2023-06-13 am EDT
53.87 EUR   -0.15%
04:43aTotalEnergies Makes Oil, Gas Discovery Offshore Nigeria
MT
04:35aNigeria : TotalEnergies Makes Oil and Gas Discovery in Offshore OML 102
BU
04:08aNigeria : TotalEnergies makes oil and gas discovery in offshore OML 102
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nigeria: TotalEnergies makes oil and gas discovery in offshore OML 102

06/13/2023 | 04:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Download the Press Release (PDF)

Paris, June 13, 2023 -TotalEnergies announces the Ntokon oil and gas discovery on OML102 offshore Nigeria.

Located in shallow waters, 60 km off the southeast coast of Nigeria, the Ntokon-1AX discovery well encountered 38 meters of net oil pay and 15 meters of net gas pay, while its side-track Ntokon-1G1 encountered 73 meters of net oil pay, in well-developed and excellent quality reservoirs. Ntokon-1G1 tested successfully up to a maximum rate of about 5,000 barrels per day of 40° API oil.

Located 20 km from the Ofon field facilities on OML102, Ntokon is planned to be developed through a tie-back to these existing facilities.

"The Ntokon discovery opens a promising outlook for a new tie-back development'', said Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. "After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low cost, low emission strategy".

OML 102 is operated by TotalEnergies EP Nigeria with a 40% interest, alongside partner NNPC Ltd with the remaining 60%.

***

Attachments

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies SE published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 08:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
04:43aTotalEnergies Makes Oil, Gas Discovery Offshore Nigeria
MT
04:35aNigeria : TotalEnergies Makes Oil and Gas Discovery in Offshore OML 102
BU
04:08aNigeria : TotalEnergies makes oil and gas discovery in offshore OML 102
PU
02:25aHow could solid-state batteries improve next-gen EVs?
RE
06/12Totalenergies : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
06/12Tech, Oil Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Monday Trading
MT
06/12China's Unipec boosts Oman crude sales, caps oil prices despite Saudi cuts
RE
06/12UK tax sweetener won't stop plummeting North Sea oil, gas output
RE
06/11TotalEnergies to Speak On Exploration Campaign in Nigeria, Others At Aew
AQ
06/10Oil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 24 790 M - -
Net Debt 2023 18 792 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,63x
Yield 2023 5,68%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 101 279
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 58,01 $
Average target price 72,75 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-8.01%141 431
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.69%2 086 522
SHELL PLC-2.06%195 608
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED61.62%194 062
EQUINOR ASA-10.84%90 476
PETROBRAS23.59%86 149
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer