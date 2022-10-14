No deal in France between CGT and TotalEnergies, union vows to continue strikes

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - France's CGT union, at the
core of a weeks-long strike at refineries and some petrol depots
of oil major TotalEnergies, walked away from wage
talks Thursday night, slashing hopes the standoff, which has
sapped petrol stations and strained the country's nerves, would
end.
"We have seen a masquerade... the offers on the table are
clearly insufficient", a CGT representative Alexis Antonioli
told journalists after his union left the talks.
A few hours later, the more moderate CFDT and CFE-CGC unions
representing a majority of workers found a deal with
TotalEnergies which, if approved by union members, would mean a
7% pay rise.
"This doesn't change anything for the mindset of the
striking workers", said Antonioli when asked if a wage deal
without the CGT, similar to the one reached recently at
ExxonMobil's Esso France unit, could slow down the
movement.
TotalEnergies on Thursday offered to hold wage talks despite
the ongoing strikes, less than a day after President Emmanuel
Macron's government told the group, which has earned bumper
profits as energy prices have spiralled higher, to pay its
workers more.
(Reporting by Jean Terzian and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by
Benoit Van Overstraeten)