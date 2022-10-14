Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-10-13 am EDT
51.30 EUR   +3.11%
02:21aGerman car industry baulks at supplier demands over energy hikes
RE
01:30aNo deal in France between CGT and TotalEnergies, union vows to continue strikes
RE
01:16aPetronas, Two Others Sign Production Sharing Deal for Sabah, Malaysia Block
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

No deal in France between CGT and TotalEnergies, union vows to continue strikes

10/14/2022 | 01:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - France's CGT union, at the core of a weeks-long strike at refineries and some petrol depots of oil major TotalEnergies, walked away from wage talks Thursday night, slashing hopes the standoff, which has sapped petrol stations and strained the country's nerves, would end.

"We have seen a masquerade... the offers on the table are clearly insufficient", a CGT representative Alexis Antonioli told journalists after his union left the talks.

A few hours later, the more moderate CFDT and CFE-CGC unions representing a majority of workers found a deal with TotalEnergies which, if approved by union members, would mean a 7% pay rise.

"This doesn't change anything for the mindset of the striking workers", said Antonioli when asked if a wage deal without the CGT, similar to the one reached recently at ExxonMobil's Esso France unit, could slow down the movement.

TotalEnergies on Thursday offered to hold wage talks despite the ongoing strikes, less than a day after President Emmanuel Macron's government told the group, which has earned bumper profits as energy prices have spiralled higher, to pay its workers more. (Reporting by Jean Terzian and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.24% 94.6 Delayed Quote.20.37%
TOTALENERGIES SE 3.11% 51.3 Real-time Quote.14.95%
WTI 0.38% 89.239 Delayed Quote.15.72%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
02:21aGerman car industry baulks at supplier demands over energy hikes
RE
01:30aNo deal in France between CGT and TotalEnergies, union vows to continue strikes
RE
01:16aPetronas, Two Others Sign Production Sharing Deal for Sabah, Malaysia Block
MT
12:21aTotalEnergies Resumes Wage Talks with Unions as Strikes Stretch into Third Week
MT
10/13Canada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector
RE
10/13U.S. envoy hopes Total, ENI will prepare for gas exploration in Lebanese waters 'within..
RE
10/13France tells Total to hike wages amid fuel strikes
RE
10/13TotalEnergies Invites Unions to Wage Talks
DJ
10/13TotalEnergies invites unions for wages talks from 1800 GMT on Thursday
RE
10/13TotalEnergies Regrets NGOs' Refusal of the Mediation Process Proposed by the Paris Civi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 266 B - -
Net income 2022 29 501 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,49x
Yield 2022 6,40%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 50,09 $
Average target price 63,33 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE14.95%126 555
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY8.77%2 089 241
SHELL PLC41.97%179 319
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-3.75%126 340
EQUINOR ASA55.51%108 454
PETROBRAS15.99%86 570