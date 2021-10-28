OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS - Form 6-K
10/28/2021 | 11:33am EDT
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS
The financial information on pages 1-20 of this exhibit concerning TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE (collectively, "TotalEnergies") with respect to the third quarter of 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 has been derived from TotalEnergies' unaudited consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2021, unaudited statements of income, comprehensive income, cash flow and business segment information for the third quarter of 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and unaudited consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 on pages 21 et seq. of this exhibit.
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the aforementioned financial statements and with the information, including TotalEnergies' audited consolidated financial statements and related notes, provided in TotalEnergies' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2021.
A.
KEY FIGURES
3Q21
3Q21
in millions of dollars
9M21
vs
vs
(except earnings per share and number of
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
shares)
9M21
9M20
9M20
54,729
47,049
33,142
+65%
48,589
+13%
Sales
145,515
102,742
+42%
11,180
8,667
5,321
x2.1
8,989
+24%
Adjusted EBITDA1
28,017
15,904
+76%
5,374
4,032
1,459
x3.7
3,673
+46%
Adjusted net operating income2 from business segments
12,893
4,580
x2.8
2,726
2,213
801
x3.4
1,734
+57%
• Exploration & Production
6,914
1,295
x5.3
1,608
891
285
x5.6
574
x2.8
• Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power
3,484
1,524
x2.3
602
511
(88)
ns
952
-37%
• Refining & Chemicals
1,356
869
+56%
438
417
461
-5%
413
+6%
• Marketing & Services
1,139
892
+28%
1,377
(680)
94
x14.6
1,381
-0.2%
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,578
379
x4.2
1.71
0.8
0.04
x43
1.04
+64%
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
3.74
(3.22)
ns
2,655
2,646
2,637
+1%
2,614
+2%
Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions)
2,648
2,612
+1%
4,645
2,206
202
x23
2,800
+66%
Net income (TotalEnergies share)
10,195
(8,133)
ns
2,813
2,802
2,184
+29%
3,296
-15%
Organic investments3
7,993
6,908
+16%
(958)
396
(272)
ns
3,422
ns
Net acquisitions4
1,029
1,551
-34%
1,855
3,198
1,912
-3%
6,718
-72%
Net investments5
9,022
8,459
+7%
5,640
7,551
4,351
+30%
8,206
-31%
Cash flow from operations6
18,789
9,129
x2.1
Of which:
(2,698)
669
980
ns
1,523
ns
• (increase) decrease in working capital
(2,848)
527
ns
(330)
(409)
(491)
ns
(532)
ns
• financial charges
(1,122)
(1,502)
ns
1
Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) corresponds to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e. all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income. The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with the consolidated financial statements is set forth under "Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements" on page17 of this exhibit.
2
Adjusted results are defined as income using replacement cost, adjusted for special items, excluding the impact of changes for fair value. See pages 4 et seq. "Analysis of business segment results" below for further details.
3
"Organic investments" = net investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests.
4
"Net acquisitions" = acquisitions - assets sales - other transactions with non-controlling interests (see page18).
5
"Net investments" = organic investments + net acquisitions (see "Investments - Divestments'" on page18).
6
See also "C. TotalEnergies results - Cash Flow". The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is set forth under "Cash Flow" on page18 of this exhibit.
Environment* - liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
9M21
9M20
9M20
73.5
69.0
42.9
+71%
62.0
+19%
Brent ($/b)
67.9
41.1
+65%
4.3
3.0
2.1
x2
2.3
+85%
Henry Hub ($/Mbtu)
3.3
1.9
+74%
16.9
8.7
2.9
x5.9
3.9
x4.3
NBP** ($/Mbtu)
10.8
2.5
x4.3
18.6
10.0
3.6
x5.1
4.7
x4
JKM*** ($/Mbtu)
12.9
3.1
x4.2
67.1
62.9
39.9
+68%
58.0
+16%
Average price of liquids ($/b)
Consolidated subsidiaries
62.2
35.6
+75%
6.33
4.43
2.52
x2.5
3.48
+82%
Average price of gas ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries
4.95
2.84
+74%
9.10
6.59
3.57
x2.5
5.93
+53%
Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates
** NBP (National Balancing Point) is a virtual natural gas trading point in the United Kingdom for transferring rights in respect of physical gas and which is widely used as a price benchmark for the natural gas markets in Europe. NBP is operated by National Grid Gas plc, the operator of the UK transmission network.
*** JKM (Japan-Korea Marker) measures the prices of spot LNG trades in Asia. It is based on prices reported in spot market trades and/or bids and offers collected after the close of the Asian trading day at 16:30 Singapore time.
**** This indicator represents TotalEnergies' average margin on variable cost for refining in Europe (equal to the difference between TotalEnergies European refined product sales and crude oil purchases with associated variable costs divided by volumes refined in tons) - 3Q21 data restated to reflect 2Q21 environment for energy costs.
The average LNG selling price increased by 38% in the third quarter 2021 compared to the second quarter 2021, benefiting on a lagged basis from the increase in the oil and gas price indexes on long-term contracts.
Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG)1
3Q21*
2Q21*
GHG emissions (MtCO2e)
2020
2020 (excluding
Covid effect)
8
7
Scope 1+2 from operated oil & gas facilities2
35.8
39
81
77
Scope 3 from energies sales3
350
400
46
45
Scope 1+2+3 in Europe4
212
239
* Estimated emissions.
1The six greenhouse gases in the Kyoto protocol, namely CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6, with their respective GWP (Global Warming Potential) as described in the 2007 IPCC report. HFCs, PFCs and SF6 are virtually absent from TotalEnergies' emissions or are considered as non-material and are therefore not counted.
2Scope 1+2 GHG emissions of operated oil & gas facilities are defined as the sum of direct emissions of greenhouse gases from sites or activities that are included in the scope of reporting (as defined in TotalEnergies' 2020 Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2021) and indirect emissions attributable to brought-in energy (electricity, heat, steam), excluding purchased industrial gases (H2). They do not include facilities for power generation from renewable sources or natural gas, such as combined cycle natural gas power plants (CCGT) and sites with GHG emissions and activities of less than 30 kt CO2e/year.
3Scope 3 GHG emissions are defined as the indirect emissions of greenhouse gases related to the use by customers of energy products sold for end-use, i.e., combustion of the products to obtain energy. A stoichiometric emission (oxidation of molecules to carbon dioxide) factor is applied to these sales to obtain an emission volume. TotalEnergies usually follows the oil & gas industry reporting guidelines published by IPIECA, which comply with the GHG Protocol methodologies. Only item 11 of Scope 3 (use of sold products), which is the most significant, is reported.
4Scope 1+2+3 GHG emissions in Europe are defined as the sum of Scope 1+2 GHG emissions of facilities operated by TotalEnergies and indirect GHG emissions related to the use by customers of energy products sold for end-use (Scope 3) in the EU, Norway, United Kingdom and Switzerland.
2
Production*
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
Hydrocarbon production
9M21
9M20
9M20
2,814
2,747
2,715
+4%
3,040
-7%
Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,808
2,882
-3%
1,288
1,258
1,196
+8%
1,441
-11%
Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d)
1,272
1,319
-4%
1,526
1,489
1,519
-
1,599
-5%
Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d)
1,535
1,563
-2%
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
Hydrocarbon production
9M21
9M20
9M20
2,814
2,747
2,715
+4%
3,040
-7%
Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,808
2,882
-3%
1,517
1,464
1,437
+6%
1,720
-12%
Liquids (kb/d)
1,496
1,563
-4%
7,070
7,017
6,973
+1%
7,200
-2%
Gas (Mcf/d)
7,161
7,193
-
* TotalEnergies production = production of Exploration & Production segment (EP) + production of Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment (iGRP).
Hydrocarbon production was 2,814 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the third quarter 2021, up 4% year-on-year, comprised of:
·
+6% due to project start-ups and ramp-ups, including North Russkoye in Russia and Iara in Brazil, and the resumption of production in Libya,
·
+5% due to the increase in gas demand and OPEC+ production quotas,
·
-1% due to the price effect,
·
-3% due to planned maintenance and unplanned downtime, notably in Norway (Snøhvit)
·
-3% due to natural decline of fields.
Hydrocarbon production was 2,814 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the third quarter 2021, up 2% quarter-on-quarter, due to the end of summer maintenance programs and the increase in OPEC+ production quotas.
For the first nine months of 2021 hydrocarbon production was 2,808 kboe/d, down 3% year-on-year, comprised of:
·
+3% due to project start-ups and ramp-ups, including North Russkoye in Russia, Iara in Brazil and Johan Sverdrup in Norway, and the resumption of production in Libya,
·
+2% due to the increase in gas demand, particularly in Norway, and OPEC+ production quotas,
·
-1% due to portfolio effect, in particular the disposals of assets in the United Kingdom and the CA1 block in Brunei,
·
-1% due to the price effect,
·
-3% due planned maintenance and unplanned downtime, notably in the United Kingdom and Norway (Snøhvit),
·
-3% due to natural decline of fields.
3
B.
ANALYSIS OF BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS
The financial information for each business segment is reported on the same basis as that used internally by the chief operating decision-maker in assessing segment performance and the allocation of segment resources. Due to their particular nature or significance, certain transactions qualifying as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. In certain instances, certain transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may qualify as special items although they may have occurred in prior years or are likely to recur in following years.
In accordance with IAS 2, TotalEnergies values inventories of petroleum products in its financial statements according to the First-In, First-Out (FIFO) method and other inventories using the weighted-average cost method. Under the FIFO method, the cost of inventory is based on the historic cost of acquisition or manufacture rather than the current replacement cost. In volatile energy markets, this can have a significant distorting effect on the reported income. Accordingly, the adjusted results of the Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method in order to facilitate the comparability of TotalEnergies' results with those of its competitors and to help illustrate the operating performance of these segments excluding the impact of oil price changes on the replacement of inventories. In the replacement cost method, which approximates the Last-In, First-Out (LIFO) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differential between one period and another or the average prices of the period. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results under the FIFO and replacement cost methods.
The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for trading inventories and storage contracts, differences between internal measures of performance used by TotalEnergies' management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS, which requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories recorded at their fair value based on forward prices. TotalEnergies, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, the future effects of which are recorded at fair value in TotalEnergies' internal economic performance. IFRS, by requiring accounting for storage contracts on an accrual basis, precludes recognition of this fair value effect. Furthermore, TotalEnergies enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence.
The adjusted business segment results (adjusted operating income and adjusted net operating income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value. For further information on the adjustments affecting operating income on a segment-by-segment basis, and for a reconciliation of segment figures to figures reported in TotalEnergies' interim consolidated financial statements, see pages 33-41 of this exhibit.
TotalEnergies measures performance at the segment level on the basis of adjusted net operating income. Net operating income comprises operating income of the relevant segment after deducting the amortization and the depreciation of intangible assets other than leasehold rights, translation adjustments and gains or losses on the sale of assets, as well as all other income and expenses related to capital employed (dividends from non-consolidated companies, income from equity affiliates and capitalized interest expenses) and after income taxes applicable to the above. The income and expenses not included in net operating income that are included in net income are interest expenses related to long-term liabilities net of interest earned on cash and cash equivalents, after applicable income taxes (net cost of net debt and non-controlling interests). Adjusted net operating income excludes the effect of the adjustments (special items and the inventory valuation effect) described above.
4
B.1. Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment (iGRP)
Production and sales of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electricity
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
Hydrocarbon production for LNG
9M21
9M20
9M20
533
502
518
+3%
539
-1%
iGRP (kboe/d)
518
530
-2%
67
52
70
-3%
73
-8%
Liquids (kb/d)
61
70
-12%
2,527
2,464
2,445
+3%
2,546
-1%
Gas (Mcf/d)
2,489
2,509
-1%
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt
9M21
9M20
9M20
10.0
10.5
8.1
+24%
7.4
+34%
Overall LNG sales
30.4
28.3
+7%
4.3
4.2
4.3
-1%
4.2
+2%
including sales from equity production*
12.8
13.3
-4%
8.3
8.8
6.6
+25%
5.5
+50%
including sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases
25.0
23.2
+8%
* TotalEnergies' equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by joint ventures.
Hydrocarbon production for LNG increased by 6% compared to the second quarter 2021, in particular due to the end of planned maintenance at Ichthys in Australia.
Total LNG sales increased sharply compared to 2020, up 24% for the third quarter and 7% for the first nine months.
3Q21
9M21
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
vs
Renewables & Electricity
9M21
9M20
vs
3Q20
9M20
42.7
41.7
26.3
+62%
Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) (1),(2)
42.7
26.3
+62%
9.5
8.3
5.1
+87%
o/w installed capacity
9.5
5.1
+87%
6.1
5.4
4.0
+52%
o/w capacity in construction
6.1
4.0
+52%
27.1
28.0
17.3
+57%
o/w capacity in development
27.1
17.3
+57%
26.6
22.6
14.2
+88%
Gross renewables capacity with PPA (GW) (1),(2)
26.6
14.2
+88%
31.7
30.7
18.0
+77%
Portfolio of renewable power generation net capacity (GW) (1),(2)
31.7
18.0
+77%
4.7
4.0
2.3
x2.1
o/w installed capacity
4.7
2.3
x2.1
4.0
3.1
1.6
x2.5
o/w capacity in construction
4.0
1.6
x2.5
23.0
23.6
14.1
+64%
o/w capacity in development
23.0
14.1
+64%
4.7
5.1
4.1
+17%
Net power production (TWh) (3)
14.5
9.9
+46%
1.7
1.7
1.0
+67%
incl. Power production from renewables
4.9
2.8
+75%
6.0
5.8
4.4
+37%
Clients power - BtB and BtC (Million) (2)
6.0
4.4
+37%
2.7
2.7
1.7
+56%
Clients gas - BtB and BtC (Million) (2)
2.7
1.7
+56%
11.7
12.7
10.2
+15%
Sales power - BtB and BtC (TWh)
40.5
33.8
+20%
13.2
20.6
13.5
-2%
Sales gas - BtB and BtC (TWh)
70.0
64.4
+9%
291
310*
64
x4.6
Proportional adjusted EBITDA Renewables and Electricity (M$) (4)
946
404
x2.3
104
82*
66
+57%
incl. from renewables business
334
250
+34%
1 Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) gross capacity effective first quarter 2021.
2 End of period data.
3 Solar, wind, biogas, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants.
4 TotalEnergies share (% interest) of EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) in Renewables and Electricity affiliates, regardless of consolidation method.
* 2Q21 data corrected for estimated results of AGEL.
5
Gross installed renewable power generation capacity grew to 9.5 GW at the end of the third quarter 2021, up 1.2 GW thanks in particular to the acquisition by AGEL (TotalEnergies 20%) during the quarter of the operating assets of SB Energy India's 5 GW renewable portfolio. Total gross capacity increased by 1 GW over the quarter to 42.7 GW, mainly due to the addition of a 1 GW solar power plant project in Iraq.
Net electricity generation stood at 4.7 TWh in the third quarter 2021, up 17% year-on-year, mainly due to strong growth in renewable electricity generation and the acquisition of four natural gas power plants (CCGT) in France and Spain in the fourth quarter 2020.
TotalEnergies' Renewables and Electricity business adjusted EBITDA was $291 million in the third quarter 2021, a 4.6-fold increase over one year, driven by growing electricity production, particularly from renewables, and the number of gas and electricity customers.
Results
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
in millions of dollars
9M21
9M20
9M20
8,482
5,086
1,995
x4.3
3,667
x2.3
External sales
19,070
10,398
+83%
876
436
253
x3.5
321
x2.7
Operating income
1,936
(463)
ns
782
419
225
x3.5
898
-13%
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
1,464
645
x2.3
(208)
(56)
(266)
ns
(222)
ns
Tax on net operating income
(365)
64
ns
1,450
799
212
x6.8
997
+45%
Net operating income
3,035
246
x12.3
158
92
73
x2.2
(423)
ns
Adjustments affecting net operating income
449
1,278
-65%
1,608
891
285
x5.6
574
x2.8
Adjusted net operating income*
3,484
1,524
x2.3
755
356
99
x7.6
206
x3.7
including income from equity affiliates
1,375
278
x4.9
639
759
450
+42%
640
-
Organic investments
2,150
1,714
+25%
(941)
166
36
ns
3,375
ns
Net acquisitions
1,119
1,606
-30%
(302)
925
486
ns
4,015
ns
Net investments
3,269
3,320
-2%
*Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information starting on page 33 of this exhibit.
Adjusted net operating income for the iGRP segment was:
·
$1,608 million in the third quarter 2021, a 5.6-fold increase from a year ago, thanks to the increase in LNG prices and the strong performance of gas and electricity trading activities,
·
$3,484 million for the first nine months of 2021, 2.3 times greater than last year, for the same reasons.
Adjusted net operating income for the iGRP segment excludes special items and the impact of changes in fair value. In the third quarter 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $158 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $73 million in the third quarter 2020. In the first nine months 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $449 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $1,278 million in the first nine months 2020.
The segment's operating cash flow before working capital changes1 excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value for the sector and including capital gains on the sale of renewable projects was:
·
$1,720 million in the third quarter 2021, 2.5 times greater than third quarter 2020, thanks to the rise in LNG prices and the strong performance of gas and electricity trading activities, and
·
$3,683 million for the first nine months of 2021, up 57% year-on-year, for the same reasons.
The segment's cash flow from operations excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was:
·
-$463 million for the third quarter 2021 compared to $654 million for the third quarter 2020, due to variations in margin calls related to hedging contracts in a context of highly volatile gas and electricity markets,
·
$884 million for the first nine months 2021, a decrease of 43% compared to $1,554 million for the first nine months 2020.
1Operating cash flow before working capital changes is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale (effective first quarter 2020). For information on the replacement cost method, refer to "B. Analysis of business segment results", above. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is set forth under "Cash Flow" on page 18 of this exhibit.
6
B.2. Exploration & Production segment
Production
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
Hydrocarbon production
9M21
9M20
9M20
2,281
2,245
2,197
+4%
2,501
-9%
EP (kboe/d)
2,290
2,352
-3%
1,450
1,412
1,367
+6%
1,647
-12%
Liquids (kb/d)
1,435
1,493
-4%
4,543
4,553
4,528
-
4,654
-2%
Gas (Mcf/d)
4,672
4,684
-
Results
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
in millions of dollars, except effective tax rate
9M21
9M20
9M20
1,921
1,743
1,142
+68%
1,631
+18%
External Sales
5,178
3,716
+39%
4,395
3,180
768
x5.7
2,257
x1.9
Operating income
10,416
(6,356)
ns
139
(1,243)
251
-45%
77
+81%
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(834)
691
ns
46.4%
38.2%
32.9%
39.7%
Effective tax rate*
42.5%
39.7%
(2,007)
(1,195)
(243)
ns
(1,094)
ns
Tax on net operating income
(4,382)
(299)
ns
2,527
742
776
x3.3
1,240
x2.0
Net operating income
5,200
(5,964)
ns
32
1,471
25
+28%
494
-94%
Adjustments affecting net operating income
1,714
7,259
-76%
2,726
2,213
801
x3.4
1,734
+57%
Adjusted net operating income**
6,914
1,295
x5.3
315
279
268
+18%
297
+6%
including income from equity affiliates
864
706
+22%
1,656
1,559
1,266
+31%
2,064
-20%
Organic investments
4,494
3,950
+14%
(34)
231
(309)
ns
(3)
ns
Net acquisitions
(5)
(4)
ns
1,622
1,790
957
+69%
2,061
-21%
Net investments
4,489
3,946
+14%
*
"Effective tax rate" = tax on adjusted net operating income / (adjusted net operating income - income from equity affiliates - dividends received from investments - impairment of goodwill + tax on adjusted net operating income).
**
Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information starting on page 33 of this exhibit.
The Exploration & Production segment's adjusted net operating income was:
·
$2,726 million in the third quarter 2021, more than three times greater than in the third quarter 2020, thanks to the sharp increase in oil and gas prices,
·
$6,914 million in the first nine months of 2021, more than five times greater than in the first nine months of 2020, for the same reasons.
Adjusted net operating income for the Exploration & Production segment excludes special items. In the third quarter 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $199 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $25 million in the third quarter 2020. In the first nine months 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $1,714 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $7,259 million in the first nine months 2020.
The segment's operating cash flow before working capital changes2 excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was:
·
$4,943 million in the third quarter 2021, up 87% compared to 2,646 in the third quarter 2020, and
·
$13,029 million in the first nine months 2021, up 85% compared to $7,032 million in the first nine months 2020, in line with higher oil and gas prices.
2Operating cash flow before working capital changes is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost. For information on the replacement cost method, refer to "B. Analysis of business segment results", above. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is set forth under "Cash Flow" on page 18 of this exhibit.
7
The segment's cash flow from operations excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was:
·
$4,814 million in the third quarter 2021, 2.4 times greater than $2,043 million in the third quarter 2020, and
·
$13,385 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 95% compared to $6,876 million in the first nine months 2020.
B.3. Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services segments)
Results
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
in millions of dollars
9M21
9M20
9M20
44,319
40,220
30,004
+48%
43,289
+2%
External sales
121,253
88,621
+37%
1,682
1,534
261
x6.4
1,593
+6%
Operating income
4,770
(63)
ns
81
180
(233)
ns
(10)
ns
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
315
(293)
ns
(495)
(457)
(238)
ns
(385)
ns
Tax on net operating income
(1,408)
(194)
ns
1,268
1,257
(210)
ns
1,198
+6%
Net operating income
3,677
(550)
ns
(228)
(329)
583
ns
167
ns
Adjustments affecting net operating income
(1,182)
(2,311)
ns
1,040
928
373
x2.8
1,365
-24%
Adjusted net operating income*
2,495
1,761
+42%
506
468
449
+13%
570
-11%
Organic investments
1,309
1,183
+11%
17
(1)
2
x8.5
52
-67%
Net acquisitions
(87)
(48)
ns
523
467
451
+16%
622
-16%
Net investments
1,222
1,135
+8%
*Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information starting on page 33 of this exhibit
The Downstream segment's operating cash flow before working capital changes2 excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was:
·
$1,611 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of 66% compared to $971 million in the third quarter 2020, and
·
$3,943 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 12% compared to $3,523 million in the first nine months 2020.
The Downstream segment's cash flow from operations excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was:
·
$1,644 million in the third quarter 2021, a decrease of 20% compared to $2,060 million in the third quarter 2020, and
·
$5,974 million in the first nine months 2021, 2.5 times greater than $2,377 million in the first nine months 2020.
B.4 Refining & Chemicals segment
Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
Refinery throughput and utilization rate*
9M21
9M20
9M20
1,225
1,070
1,212
+1%
1,719
-29%
Total refinery throughput (kb/d)
1,147
1,302
-12%
274
148
267
+3%
503
-46%
France
179
242
-26%
505
495
540
-6%
757
-33%
Rest of Europe
553
630
-12%
446
427
405
+10%
459
-3%
Rest of world
415
429
-3%
69%
58%
57%
82%
Utilization rate based on crude only**
62%
62%
* Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing & Services segment.
**Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year, excluding Grandpuits (definitively shut down first quarter 2021) from 2021 and Lindsey refinery (divested) from second quarter 2021.
8
3Q21
vs
3Q20
3Q21
vs
3Q19
9M21
vs
9M20
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q19
Petrochemicals production and utilization rate
9M21
9M20
1,486
1,424
1 255
+18%
1 402
+6%
Monomers* (kt)
4,315
4,033
+7%
1,330
1,212
1 248
+7%
1 268
+5%
Polymers (kt)
3,707
3,642
+2%
93%
88%
75%
91%
Vapocracker utilization rate**
89%
81%
*Olefins.
**Based on olefins production from steamcrackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year.
Results
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
in millions of dollars
9M21
9M20
9M20
22,765
20,853
13,607
+67%
21,338
+1%
External sales
62,819
41,563
+51%
1,006
955
(361)
ns
1,035
-3%
Operating income
2,954
(997)
ns
79
123
(247)
ns
5
x16
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
290
(339)
ns
(273)
(281)
(51)
ns
(221)
ns
Tax on net operating income
(834)
152
ns
812
797
(659)
ns
819
-1%
Net operating income
2,410
(1,184)
ns
(210)
(286)
571
ns
133
ns
Adjustments affecting net operating income
(1,054)
2,053
ns
602
511
(88)
ns
952
-37%
Adjusted net operating income*
1,356
869
+56%
321
279
291
+10%
355
-10%
Organic investments
822
761
+8%
(6)
2
(1)
ns
19
ns
Net acquisitions
(61)
(52)
ns
315
281
290
+9%
374
-16%
Net investments
761
709
+7%
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information starting on page 33 of this exhibit.
Adjusted net operating income for the Refining & Chemicals segment:
·
increased sharply year-on-year to $602 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to a loss of $88 million in the third quarter 2020. This increase is due to the strong performance of petrochemicals and European refining margins, which were negative in 2020 due to weak demand,
·
increased by 56% year-on-year to $1,356 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared to $869 million over the same period in 2020, for the same reasons.
Adjusted net operating income for the Refining & Chemicals segment excludes any after-tax inventory valuation effect and special items. In the third quarter 2021, the exclusion of the inventory valuation effect had a negative impact of $285 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a negative impact of $14 million in the third quarter 2020. In the third quarter 2021 the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $75 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $585 million in the third quarter 2020. In the first nine months 2021, the exclusion of the inventory valuation effect had a negative impact of $1,222 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $1,357 million in the first nine months 2020. In the first nine months 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $168 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $696 million in the first nine months 2020.
The segment's operating cash flow before working capital changes3 excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was:
·
$934 million in the third quarter 2021, 3.9 times greater than $242 million in the third quarter 2020, and
·
$2,081 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 9% compared to $1,912 million in the first nine months 2020.
The segment's cash flow from operations excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was:
·
$799 million in the third quarter 2021, a decrease of 22% compared to $1,027 million in the third quarter 2020, and
·
$4,027 million in the first nine months 2021, compared to $924 million in the first nine months 2020.
3Operating cash flow before working capital changes is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost. For information on the replacement cost method, refer to "B. Analysis of business segment results", above. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is set forth under "Cash Flow" on page 18 of this exhibit.
9
B.5. Marketing & Services segment
Petroleum product sales
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
Sales in kb/d*
9M21
9M20
9M20
1,542
1,473
1,442
+7%
1,848
-17%
Total Marketing & Services sales
1,486
1,466
+1%
867
791
819
+6%
1,034
-16%
• Europe
811
822
-1%
675
682
623
+8%
814
-17%
• Rest of world
675
645
+5%
* Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.
Sales of petroleum products grew by 7% year-on-year in the third quarter 2021, thanks to the improvement in the pandemic situation and the global economic rebound. This increase is supported notably by the recovery in network sales activity.
Results
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
in millions of dollars
9M21
9M20
9M20
21,554
19,367
16,397
+31%
21,951
-2%
External sales
58,434
47,058
+24%
676
579
622
+9%
558
+21%
Operating income
1,816
934
+94%
2
57
14
-86%
(15)
ns
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
25
46
-46%
(222)
(176)
(187)
ns
(164)
ns
Tax on net operating income
(574)
(346)
ns
456
460
449
+2%
379
+20%
Net operating income
1,267
634
x2
(18)
(43)
12
ns
34
ns
Adjustments affecting net operating income
(128)
258
ns
438
417
461
-5%
413
+6%
Adjusted net operating income*
1,139
892
+28%
185
189
158
+17%
215
-14%
Organic investments
487
422
+15%
23
(3)
3
x7.7
33
-30%
Net acquisitions
(26)
4
ns
208
186
161
+29%
248
-16%
Net investments
461
426
+8%
*Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information starting on page 33 of this exhibit.
Adjusted net operating income for the Marketing & Services segment was:
·
$438 million in the third quarter 2021, a decrease of 5% compared to $461 million in third quarter 2020, and
·
$1,139 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 28% compared to $892 million in the first nine months 2020.
Adjusted net operating income for the Marketing & Services segment excludes any after-tax inventory valuation effect and special items. In the third quarter 2021, the exclusion of the inventory valuation effect had a negative impact of $41 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $6 million in the third quarter 2020. In the third quarter 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $23 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $6 million in the third quarter 2020. In the first nine months 2021, the exclusion of the inventory valuation effect had a negative impact of $189 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $169 million in the first nine months 2020. In the first nine months 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $61 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $89 million in the first nine months 2020.
The segment's operating cash flow before working capital changes3 excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was:
·
$677 million in the third quarter 2021, a decrease of 7% compared to $729 million in the third quarter 2020, and
·
$1,862 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 16% compared to $1,611 million in the first nine months 2020.
The segment's cash flow from operations excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was:
·
$845 million in the third quarter 2021, a decrease of 18% compared to $1,033 million in the third quarter 2020, and
10
·
$1,947 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 34% compared to $1,453 million in the first nine months 2020.
C.
TOTALENERGIES RESULTS
Net income (TotalEnergies share)
In the third quarter 2021, net income (TotalEnergies share) was $4,645 million, an increase compared to $202 million in the third quarter 2020. In the first nine months 2021, net income (TotalEnergies share) was $10,195 million, an increase compared to -$8,133 million in the first nine months 2020.
Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) was:
·
$4,769 million in the third quarter 2021, 5.6 times greater than $848 million a year earlier, due to higher oil and gas prices,
·
$11,235 million for the first nine months of 2021, 4.1 times greater than $2,755 million last year, for the same reason.
Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of changes in fair value4.
Total adjustments affecting net income5 were -$124 million in the third quarter 2021 and include the capital loss of -$177 million on the disposal of TotalEnergies' interest in the Utica asset in the United States.
Fully-diluted shares
As of September 30, 2021, the number of fully-diluted shares was 2,660 million.
Acquisitions - Asset sales
Acquisitions were:
·
$126 million in the third quarter 2021 and include notably a 10% increase in the Lapa block in Brazil,
·
$2,996 million in the first nine months of 2021 and include the item above as well as the acquisitions of a 20% interest for $2 billion in the renewable project developer in India, Adani Green Energy Limited, of Fonroche Biogaz in France and of the interest in the Yunlin wind project in Taiwan.
Asset sales were:
·
$1,084 million in the third quarter 2021 and includes notably the payment by GIP Australia of more than $750 million as part of the tolling agreement for the infrastructure of the Gladstone LNG project in Australia,
·
$1,967 million in the first nine months of 2021, including the above item as well as the sale in France of a 50% interest in a portfolio of renewable projects with total capacity of 285 MW (100%), the sale of the 10% interest in onshore block OML 17 in Nigeria, a price supplement related to the sale of Block CA1 in Brunei, the sale of the Lindsey refinery in the United Kingdom, the sale of interests in the TBG pipeline in Brazil, the sale of shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE) and the sale of interests in Tellurian Inc. (Nasdaq: TELL) in the United States.
Cash flow
TotalEnergies' cash flow from operations was:
·
$5,640 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of 30% compared to $4,351 million in the third quarter 2020, and
·
$18,789 million in the first nine months 2021, 2.1 times greater than $9,129 million in the first nine months 2020.
Cash flow from operations of $5,640 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to operating cash flow before working capital changes6 of $8,060 million, was negatively impacted for an amount of $2.1 billion by variations in margin calls related to hedging contracts in a context of highly volatile natural gas and electricity markets, as well as by a negative inventory effect of $1.2 billion and an increase in tax liabilities of $0.9 billion.
4 Details shown on page 17 of this exhibit.
5Details shown on pages 17 and 33-41 of this exhibit.
6Operating cash flow before working capital changes is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale (effective first quarter 2020). For information on the replacement cost method, refer to "B. Analysis of business segment results", above. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is set forth under "Cash Flow" on page 18 of this exhibit.
11
The change in working capital as determined using the replacement cost method excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts, including capital gain from renewable project sale (effective first quarter 2020) and including organic loan repayment from equity affiliates was an increase of $2,420 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to a decrease of $560 million in the third quarter 2020.
In the third quarter 2021, the change in working capital was an increase of $2,698 million in accordance with IFRS. The difference of $278 million between IFRS and replacement cost method corresponds to the following adjustments: (i) the pre-tax inventory valuation effect of $365 million, (ii) plus the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts of $36 million, (iii) less the capital gains from renewables project sale of $3 million and (iv) less the organic loan repayments from equity affiliates of $120 million.
The change in working capital as determined using the replacement cost method excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts, including capital gain from renewable project sale (effective first quarter 2020) and including organic loan repayment from equity affiliates was an increase of $989 million in the first nine months 2021, compared to an increase of $2,071 million in the first nine months 2020.
In the first nine months of 2021, the change in working capital was an increase of $2,848 million in accordance with IFRS. The difference of $1,859 million between IFRS and replacement cost method corresponds to the following adjustments: (i) the pre-tax inventory valuation effect of $1,711 million, (ii) plus the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts of $445 million, (iii) less the capital gains from renewables project sale of $69 million and (iv) less the organic loan repayments from equity affiliates of $228 million.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes6 totaled:
·
$8,060 million in the third quarter 2021, 2.1 times greater than $3,791 million in the third quarter 2020 and an increase of 20% compared to $6,737 in the third quarter 2019.
·
$19,778 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 77% compared to $11,199 million in the first nine months 2020.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes without financial charges (DACF)7 totaled:
·
$8,390 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of 96% compared to $4,281 million in the third quarter 2020 and an increase of 15% compared to $7,269 in the third quarter 2019.
·
$20,901 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 65% compared to $12,701 million in the first nine months 2020.
TotalEnergies' net cash flow8 totaled:
·
$6,205 million in the third quarter 2021, 3.3 times greater than $1,879 million in the third quarter 2020, reflecting the $4.3 billion increase in operating cash flow before working capital changes6 and the slight decrease of $57 million in net investments9 to $1,855 million in the third quarter 2021,
·
$10,756 million in the first nine months 2021, 3.9 times greater than $2,740 million in the same period a year ago, reflecting the $8.6 billion increase in operating cash flow before working capital changes6, slightly offset by a $563 million increase in net investments to $9,022 million in the first nine months 2021.
D. PROFITABILITY
Return on equity was 12.0% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
10/01/2020-
07/01/2020-
10/01/2019-
in millions of dollars
09/30/2021
06/30/2021
09/30/2020
Adjusted net income
12,827
8,786
5,960
Average adjusted shareholders' equity
106,794
105,066
108,885
Return on equity (ROE)
12.0%
8.4%
5.5%
7DACF = debt adjusted cash flow, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, without financial charges.
8Net cash flow = cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost - net investments (including other transactions with non-controlling interests).
9Net investments = organic investments + net acquisitions (see "Investments - Divestments'" on page 18).
12
Return on average capital employed was 10.0% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
10/01/2020-
07/01/2020-
10/01/2019-
in millions of dollars
09/30/2021
06/30/2021
09/30/2020
Adjusted net operating income
14,237
10,252
7,801
Average capital employed
142,179
142,172
144,060
ROACE
10.0%
7.2%
5.4%
E. 2021 SENSITIVITIES*
Estimated
Estimated impact
impact on cash
on adjusted net
flow from
Change
operating income
operations
Dollar
+/- 0.1 $ per €
-/+ 0.1 B$
~0 B$
Average liquids price**
+/- 10$/b
+/- 2.7 B$
+/- 3.2 B$
European gas price - NBP
+/- 1 $/Mbtu
+/- 0.3 B$
+/- 0.25 B$
Variable cost margin, European refining (VCM)
+/- 10 $/t
+/- 0.4 B$
+/- 0.5 B$
* Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about TotalEnergies' portfolio in 2021. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining & Chemicals. Please find the indicators detailed page 20.
** In a 50 $/b Brent environment.
F. SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK
The steady recovery in oil demand to pre-crisis levels, except for aviation fuel, led to nearly continuous price increases that reached $85/b in mid-October, close to a 7-year high. Controlled production increases from OPEC+, the continued draw-down of crude inventories and the strong investment discipline in oil & gas supported the increase. In addition, an increase in fuel demand from the aviation sector is beginning to materialize, also supporting high prices.
The increase in gas markets, which began in the first half of the year, accelerated considerably in the third quarter, reaching record levels in Europe and Asia. Barring an exceptionally mild winter, the low inventory level for gas and expected sustained demand are likely to keep gas prices in Europe and Asia at high levels until the second quarter 2022.
Given the outlook for OPEC+ quotas and seasonal gas demand in the fourth quarter of 2021, TotalEnergies expects fourth quarter 2021 hydrocarbon production to be in the range of 2.85-2.9 Mboe/d.
TotalEnergies anticipates that 2021 oil price increases will positively impact its average LNG selling price for the next six months, given the lag effect on price formulas. It is expected to be above $12/Mbtu in the fourth quarter 2021.
TotalEnergies maintains its cost discipline, with net investments10 expected to be close to $13 billion in 2021, including $3 billion dedicated to renewables and electricity.
TotalEnergies confirms its cash flow allocation priorities: investing in profitable projects to implement TotalEnergies' transformation strategy into a sustainable multi-energy company, linking the growth of its dividend to its underlying cash flow growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet and a long-term debt rating with a minimum "A" level by anchoring gearing11 below 20%, and allocating up to 40% of the surplus cash generated above $60/b to share buybacks.
10Net investments = organic investments + net acquisitions.
11Gearing = net debt / (net debt +shareholders equity TotalEnergies share + non-controlling interests); excludes leases receivables and leases debts. See "Gearing Ratio" on page 19.
13
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and industrial strategy of TotalEnergies. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives, areas of improvement and goals of TotalEnergies, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by TotalEnergies, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TotalEnergies. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as "envisions", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "considers", "plans", "expects", "thinks", "targets", "aims" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by TotalEnergies as of the date of this document.
These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences, or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.
Except for its ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by applicable securities laws, TotalEnergies does not have any intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements after the distribution of this document, even if new information, future events or other circumstances have made them incorrect or misleading.
For additional factors, you should read the information set forth under "Item 3. -3.2 Risk Factors", "Item 4. Information on the Company", "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and "Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" in TotalEnergies' Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.
14
OPERATING INFORMATION BY SEGMENT
TotalEnergies' production (Exploration & Production + iGRP)
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
Combined liquids and gas
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
production by region (kboe/d)
9M21
9M20
9M20
989
985
969
+2%
1,004
-1%
Europe and Central Asia
1,008
1,032
-2%
537
533
598
-10%
733
-27%
Africa
540
651
-17%
681
654
576
+18%
720
-5%
Middle East and North Africa
662
633
+5%
372
378
343
+8%
363
+3%
Americas
375
343
+9%
235
197
229
+3%
221
+7%
Asia-Pacific
223
223
-
2,814
2,747
2,715
+4%
3,040
-7%
Total production
2,808
2,882
-3%
711
750
667
+7%
698
+2%
includes equity affiliates
730
706
+3%
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
Liquids production by region (kb/d)
9M21
9M20
9M20
362
351
359
+1%
367
-1%
Europe and Central Asia
363
381
-5%
401
399
458
-12%
583
-31%
Africa
405
509
-20%
530
502
432
+23%
562
-6%
Middle East and North Africa
510
481
+6%
179
183
144
+24%
163
+10%
Americas
180
150
+20%
45
29
44
+3%
44
+2%
Asia-Pacific
38
42
-10%
1,517
1,464
1,437
+6%
1,720
-12%
Total production
1,496
1,563
-4%
205
213
197
+4%
210
-2%
includes equity affiliates
206
203
+2%
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
Gas production by region (Mcf/d)
9M21
9M20
9M20
3,366
3,411
3,284
+2%
3,431
-2%
Europe and Central Asia
3,470
3,507
-1%
689
680
713
-3%
768
-10%
Africa
687
722
-5%
838
847
801
+5%
866
-3%
Middle East and North Africa
842
844
-
1,086
1,095
1,115
-3%
1,124
-3%
Americas
1,094
1,085
+1%
1,091
984
1,060
+3%
1,011
+8%
Asia-Pacific
1,068
1,035
+3%
7,070
7,017
6,973
+1%
7,200
-2%
Total production
7,161
7,193
-
2,730
2,895
2,540
+8%
2,635
+4%
includes equity affiliates
2,826
2,714
+4%
Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services)
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d)
9M21
9M20
9M20
1,579
1,521
1,475
+7%
1,999
-21%
Europe
1,553
1,565
-1%
693
663
541
+28%
677
+2%
Africa
674
562
+20%
811
799
673
+20%
920
-12%
Americas
794
767
+4%
486
492
460
+6%
541
-10%
Rest of world
491
446
+10%
3,568
3,475
3,149
+13%
4,136
-14%
Total consolidated sales
3,512
3,340
+5%
360
334
417
-14%
544
-34%
Includes bulk sales
365
427
-14%
1,666
1,668
1,290
+29%
1,745
-5%
Includes trading
1,661
1,447
+15%
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
vs
vs
vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
Petrochemicals production* (kt)
9M21
9M20
9M20
1,308
1,166
1,274
+3%
1,377
-5%
Europe
3,820
3,821
-
705
725
513
+38%
648
+9%
Americas
1,940
1,813
+7%
802
744
716
+12%
646
+24%
Middle-East and Asia
2,261
2,040
+11%
* Olefins, polymers
15
> Renewables
3Q21
2Q21
Installed power
generation gross
Onshore
Offshore
Onshore
Onshore
capacity (GW)1,2
Solar
Wind
Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Wind
Wind
Other
Total
France
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.1
1.0
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.1
1.0
Rest of Europe
0.1
1.0
0.0
0.1
1.2
0.1
1.0
0.0
0.1
1.1
Africa
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Middle East
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
North America
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.9
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.9
South America
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.6
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.5
India
4.4
0.1
0.0
0.0
4.5
3.5
0.1
0.0
0.0
3.6
Asia-Pacific
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.9
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.7
Total
7.5
1.9
0.0
0.1
9.5
6.4
1.8
0.0
0.1
8.3
3Q21
2Q21
Power generation gross
capacity from
renewables in
Onshore
Offshore
Onshore
Offshore
construction (GW)1,2
Solar
Wind
Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Wind
Wind
Other
Total
France
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.5
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.5
Rest of Europe
0.1
0.1
1.1
0.0
1.3
0.1
0.1
1.1
0.0
1.3
Africa
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Middle East
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.8
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.8
North America
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
South America
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.2
India
1.4
0.4
0.0
0.0
1.8
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.0
1.1
Asia-Pacific
0.4
0.0
0.6
0.0
1.1
0.5
0.0
0.6
0.0
1.1
Total
3.4
0.7
1.8
0.1
6.1
2.8
0.6
1.8
0.1
5.4
3Q21
2Q21
Power generation gross
capacity from
renewables in
Onshore
Offshore
Onshore
Offshore
development (GW)1,2
Solar
Wind
Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Wind
Wind
Other
Total
France
3.6
0.7
0.0
0.0
4.4
3.2
0.8
0.0
0.0
4.0
Rest of Europe
5.2
0.3
2.3
0.0
7.7
5.3
0.3
2.3
0.0
7.9
Africa
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
0.6
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
0.6
Middle East
1.4
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.4
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
North America
3.3
0.2
0.0
0.7
4.2
3.5
0.2
0.0
0.7
4.3
South America
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.1
1.2
0.6
1.0
0.0
0.0
1.7
India
4.5
0.1
0.0
0.0
4.5
6.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
6.3
Asia-Pacific
1.0
0.0
2.1
0.0
3.1
1.1
0.0
2.1
0.0
3.2
Total
20.0
1.8
4.4
1.0
27.1
20.3
2.5
4.4
0.8
28.0
1Includes 20% of gross capacity of Adani Green Energy Limited effective first quarter 2021.
2End-of-period data.
In operation
In construction
In development
Gross renewables capacity covered by PPA at 30 September 2021 (GW)
Onshore
Onshore
Offshore
Onshore
Offshore
Solar
Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Wind
Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Wind
Wind
Other
Total
Europe
0.6
1.5
X
2.2
0.3
X
0.8
X
1.4
4.0
0.2
X
X
4.2
Asia
5.4
X
X
5.5
2.7
0.4
0.6
-
3.8
5.8
X
-
-
5.9
North America
0.8
X
X
0.8
0.4
X
-
X
0.4
0.5
X
-
X
0.6
Rest of World
0.6
0.2
X
0.8
X
X
-
X
X
0.4
X
-
X
0.7
Total
7.4
1.9
X
9.5
3.4
0.7
1.4
X
5.7
10.7
0.5
X
0.2
11.5
"X" means not specified, capacity < 0.2 GW
16
In operation
In construction
In development
PPA average price at
30 September 2021
($/MWh)
Onshore
Onshore
Offshore
Onshore
Offshore
Solar
Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Wind
Wind
Other
Total
Solar
Wind
Wind
Other
Total
Europe
230
117
X
148
71
X
61
X
63
42
76
X
X
46
Asia
78
X
X
77
45
49
187
-
70
40
X
-
-
40
North America
155
X
X
157
27
X
-
X
30
31
X
-
X
41
Rest of World
80
72
X
78
X
X
-
X
X
98
X
-
X
98
Total
98
108
X
100
46
58
106
X
66
42
80
X
145
44
"X" means not specified, capacity < 0.2 GW
ADJUSTMENT ITEMS TO NET INCOME (TOTALENERGIES SHARE)
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q19
in millions of dollars
9M21
9M20
(325)
(1,588)
(706)
(156)
Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share)
(2,255)
(9,361)
(177)
(1,379)
-
-
Gain (loss) on asset sales
(1,556)
-
(43)
(110)
(70)
(20)
Restructuring charges
(314)
(170)
(47)
(49)
(293)
(160)
Impairments
(240)
(8,394)
(58)
(50)
(343)
24
Other
(145)
(797)
320
375
4
(71)
After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost
1,384
(1,504)
(119)
(44)
56
10
Effect of changes in fair value
(169)
(23)
(124)
(1,257)
(646)
(217)
Total adjustments affecting net income
(1,040)
(10,888)
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA
3Q21 vs
3Q21vs
9M21vs
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
3Q20
3Q19
3Q19
in millions of dollars
9M21
9M20
9M20
4,645
2,206
202
x23
2 800
+66%
Net income - TotalEnergies share
10,195
(8,133)
ns
124
1,257
646
-81%
217
-43%
Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
1,040
10,888
-90%
4,769
3,463
848
x5.6
3,017
+58%
Adjusted net income - TotalEnergies share
11,235
2,755
x4.1
Adjusted items
105
88
(15)
ns
70
+50%
Add: non-controlling interests
252
(28)
ns
2,674
1,485
684
x3.9
1,258
x2.1
Add: income taxes
5,605
1,174
x4.8
3,172
3,105
3,203
-1%
3,987
-20%
Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
9,457
10,140
-7%
85
94
101
-16%
63
+35%
Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets
282
256
+10%
454
501
549
-17%
594
-24%
Add: financial interest on debt
1,421
1,643
-14%
(79)
(69)
(49)
ns
-
ns
Less: financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents
(235)
(36)
ns
11,180
8,667
5,321
x2.1
8,989
+24%
Adjusted EBITDA
28,017
15,904
+76%
17
INVESTMENTS - DIVESTMENTS
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
vs
3Q19
vs
In millions of dollars
9M21
9M20
vs
3Q20
3Q19
9M20
2,813
2,802
2,184
+29%
3,296
-15%
Organic investments ( a )
7,993
6,908
+16%
172
245
148
+16%
152
+13%
Capitalized exploration
660
445
+48%
211
380
290
-27%
242
-13%
Increase in non-current loans
883
1,302
-32%
(112)
(89)
(330)
ns
(61)
ns
Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(297)
(505)
ns
1
(4)
(11)
ns
(109)
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share)
(170)
(163)
ns
126
662
150
-16%
4,429
-97%
Acquisitions ( b )
2,996
2,651
+13%
1,084
266
422
x2.6
1,007
+8%
Asset sales ( c )
1,967
1,100
+79%
(5)
5
7
ns
105
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
100
90
+11%
(958)
396
(272)
ns
3,422
ns
Net acquisitions
1,029
1,551
-34%
1,855
3,198
1,912
-3%
6,718
-72%
Net investments ( a + b - c )
9,022
8,459
+7%
757
-
-
ns
-
ns
Other transactions with non-controlling interests ( d )
757
-
ns
(120)
(78)
(1)
ns
(101)
ns
Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates ( e )
(228)
(35)
ns
(6)
9
18
ns
214
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects financing * ( f )
270
253
+7%
30
25
28
+7%
-
ns
Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts ( g )
77
74
+4%
2,456
3,104
1,901
+29%
6,831
-64%
Cash flow used in investing activities ( a + b - c + d + e + f - g )
9,744
8,603
+13%
* Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).
CASH FLOW
3Q21
3Q21
9M21
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
vs
3Q19
vs
In millions of dollars
9M21
9M20
vs
3Q20
3Q19
9M20
8,390
6,761
4,281
+96%
7,269
+15%
Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financial charges (DACF)
20,901
12,701
+65%
(330)
(409)
(491)
ns
(532)
ns
Financial charges
(1,122)
(1,502)
ns
8,060
6,352
3,791
x2.1
6,737
+20%
Operating cash flow before working capital changes ( a ) *
19,778
11,199
+77%
(2,662)
814
475
ns
1,639
ns
(Increase) decrease in working capital **
(2,403)
(223)
ns
365
463
90
x4.1
69
x5.3
Inventory effect
1,711
(1,748)
ns
(3)
(0)
(4)
ns
-
ns
Capital gain from renewable projects sale
(69)
(64)
ns
(120)
(78)
(1)
ns
(101)
ns
Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(228)
(35)
ns
5,640
7,551
4,351
+30%
8,206
-31%
Cash flow from operations
18,789
9,129
x2.1
2,813
2,802
2,184
+29%
3,296
-15%
Organic investments ( b )
7,993
6,908
+16%
5,247
3,550
1,607
x3.3
3,441
+52%
Free cash flow after organic investments, w/o net asset sales ( a - b )
11,785
4,291
x2.7
1,855
3,198
1,912
-3%
6,718
-72%
Net investments ( c )
9,022
8,459
+7%
6,205
3,154
1,879
x3.3
19
x326.6
Net cash flow ( a - c )
10,756
2,740
x3.9
* Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale (effective first quarter 2020). Historical data have been restated to cancel the impact of fair valuation of iGRP sector's contracts.
** Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts.
18
GEARING RATIO
In millions of dollars
09/30/2021
06/30/2021
09/30/2020
09/30/2019
Current borrowings*
15,184
15,795
13,756
13,422
Other current financial liabilities
504
322
196
769
Current financial assets*
(3,821)
(4,326)
(5,843)
(3,720)
Net financial assets classified as held for sale
(1)
-
5
-
Non-current financial debt*
43,350
44,687
54,001
42,031
Non-current financial assets*
(1,927)
(2,726)
(2,122)
(615)
Cash and cash equivalents
(28,971)
(28,643)
(30,593)
(27,454)
Net debt (a)
24,318
25,109
29,400
24,433
Shareholders' equity - TotalEnergies share
110,016
108,096
102,234
114,994
Non-controlling interests
3,211
2,480
2,177
2,319
Shareholders' equity (b)
113,227
110,576
104,411
117,313
Net-debt-to-capital ratio = a / (a+b)
17.7%
18.5%
22.0%
17.2%
Leases (c)
7,786
7,702
7,499
6,888
Net-debt-to-capital ratio including leases (a+c) / (a+b+c)
22.1%
22.9%
26.1%
21.1%
* Excludes leases receivables and leases debts.
RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED
Twelve months ended September 30, 2021
Integrated Gas,
Renewables &
Exploration &
Refining &
Marketing
in millions of dollars
Power
Production
Chemicals
& Services
Adjusted net operating income
3,738
7,982
1,526
1,471
Capital employed at 9/30/2020*
43,799
78,548
11,951
8,211
Capital employed at 9/30/2021*
52,401
75,499
9,156
8,281
ROACE
7.8%
10.4%
14.5%
17.8%
Twelve months ended June 30, 2021
Integrated
Gas,
Renewables &
Exploration &
Refining &
Marketing
in millions of dollars
Power
Production
Chemicals
& Services
Adjusted net operating income
2,415
6,057
836
1,494
Capital employed at 6/30/2020*
43,527
79,096
12,843
8,366
Capital employed at 6/30/2021*
49,831
76,013
9,285
8,439
ROACE
5.2%
7.8%
7.6%
17.8%
Twelve months ended September 30, 2020
Integrated Gas,
Renewables &
Exploration &
Refining &
Marketing&
in millions of dollars
Power
Production
Chemicals
Services
Adjusted net operating income
2,318
3,326
1,449
1,366
Capital employed at 9/30/2019*
41,516
88,560
11,658
7,570
Capital employed at 9/30/2020*
43,799
78,548
11,951
8,211
ROACE
5.4%
4.0%
12.3%
17.3%
* At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).
19
MAIN INDICATORS
3Q21
2Q21
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
€/$
1.18
1.21
1.20
1.19
1.17
Brent
($/b)
73.5
69.0
61.1
44.2
42.9
Average liquids price*
($/b)
67.1
62.9
56.4
41.0
39.9
Average gas price* (1)
($/Mbtu)
6.33
4.43
4.06
3.31
2.52
Average LNG price** (1)
($/Mbtu)
9.10
6.59
6.08
4.90
3.57
Variable Cost Margin, European refining***
($/t)
20.5
10.2
5.3
4.6
-2.7
* Sales in $ / sales in volume for consolidated affiliates (excluding stock value variation).
** Sales in $ / sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates (excluding stock value variation).
(1) Does not take into account gas and LNG trading activities, which results are expected to be significantly higher compared to the second quarter 2021.
*** This indicator represents the average margin on variable costs realized by TotalEnergies' European refining business (equal to the difference between the sales of refined products realized by TotalEnergies' European refining and the crude purchases as well as associated variable costs, divided by refinery throughput in tons) - 3Q21 data restated in 2Q21 environment for energy costs.
Disclaimer: Data is based on TotalEnergies' reporting and is not audited.
20
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
(M$)(a)
2021
2021
2020
Sales
54,729
47,049
33,142
Excise taxes
(5,659)
(5,416)
(5,925)
Revenues from sales
49,070
41,633
27,217
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(32,344)
(26,719)
(16,885)
Other operating expenses
(6,617)
(6,717)
(5,610)
Exploration costs
(127)
(123)
(139)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,191)
(3,121)
(3,493)
Other income
195
223
457
Other expense
(605)
(298)
(281)
Financial interest on debt
(454
)
(501)
(547)
Financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents
87
77
89
Cost of net debt
(367)
(424
)
(458)
Other financial income
193
265
134
Other financial expense
(140)
(131)
(165)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,377
(680)
94
Income taxes
(2,692)
(1,609)
(690)
Consolidated net income
4,752
2,299
181
TotalEnergies share
4,645
2,206
202
Non-controlling interests
107
93
(21)
Earnings per share ($)
1.72
0.80
0.04
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
1.71
0.80
0.04
(a) Except for per share amounts.
21
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
(M$)
2021
2021
2020
Consolidated net income
4,752
2,299
181
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
(3)
449
(6)
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
(95)
56
221
Tax effect
5
(142)
-
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
(2,368)
1,239
3,663
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(2,461)
1,602
3,878
Currency translation adjustment
1,260
(746)
(1,830)
Cash flow hedge
424
(424)
363
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
2
(4)
(35)
Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
184
(18)
(804)
Other
1
(1)
(7)
Tax effect
(100)
100
(115)
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
1,771
(1,093)
(2,428)
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
(690)
509
1,450
Comprehensive income
4,062
2,808
1,631
TotalEnergies share
4,014
2,670
1,536
Non-controlling interests
48
138
95
22
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
9 months
9 months
(M$)(a)
2021
2020
Sales
145,515
102,742
Excise taxes
(16,179
)
(15,386
)
Revenues from sales
129,336
87,356
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(82,461
)
(56,978
)
Other operating expenses
(20,214
)
(18,875
)
Exploration costs
(417
)
(393
)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(9,637
)
(18,721
)
Other income
776
1,399
Other expense
(1,562
)
(809
)
Financial interest on debt
(1,421
)
(1,646
)
Financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents
259
(16
)
Cost of net debt
(1,162
)
(1,662
)
Other financial income
567
741
Other financial expense
(401
)
(507
)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,578
379
Income taxes
(5,940
)
(169
)
Consolidated net income
10,463
(8,239
)
TotalEnergies share
10,195
(8,133
)
Non-controlling interests
268
(106
)
Earnings per share ($)
3.77
(3.22
)
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
3.74
(3.22
)
(a) Except for per share amounts.
23
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
9 months
9 months
(M$)
2021
2020
Consolidated net income
10,463
(8,239
)
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
446
(229)
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
(27)
147
Tax effect
(149)
86
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
(5,302)
3,467
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(5,032)
3,471
Currency translation adjustment
3,037
(2,770)
Cash flow hedge
504
(930)
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
(2)
35
Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
635
(1,731)
Other
1
(4)
Tax effect
(157)
252
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
4,018
(5,148)
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
(1,014)
(1,677)
Comprehensive income
9,449
(9,916)
TotalEnergies share
9,226
(9,888)
Non-controlling interests
223
(28)
24
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
TotalEnergies
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
(M$)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets, net
32,895
33,359
33,528
33,145
Property, plant and equipment, net
105,902
106,791
108,335
104,355
Equity affiliates : investments and loans
30,467
29,712
27,976
27,386
Other investments
1,688
2,247
2,007
1,822
Non-current financial assets
2,799
3,778
4,781
3,155
Deferred income taxes
6,452
6,578
7,016
6,952
Other non-current assets
2,530
2,800
2,810
2,570
Total non-current assets
182,733
185,265
186,453
179,385
Current assets
Inventories, net
19,601
19,162
14,730
12,373
Accounts receivable, net
19,865
17,192
14,068
12,893
Other current assets
39,967
17,585
13,428
14,637
Current financial assets
3,910
4,404
4,630
6,011
Cash and cash equivalents
28,971
28,643
31,268
30,593
Assets classified as held for sale
633
456
1,555
1,090
Total current assets
112,947
87,442
79,679
77,597
Total assets
295,680
272,707
266,132
256,982
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
8,224
8,224
8,267
8,267
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
113,795
110,967
107,078
107,632
Currency translation adjustment
(11,995)
(11,087)
(10,256)
(12,275)
Treasury shares
(8)
(8)
(1,387)
(1,390)
Total shareholders' equity - TotalEnergies share
110,016
108,096
103,702
102,234
Non-controlling interests
3,211
2,480
2,383
2,177
Total shareholders' equity
113,227
110,576
106,085
104,411
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income taxes
11,161
10,596
10,326
10,367
Employee benefits
3,218
3,305
3,917
3,719
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
20,355
20,716
20,925
19,351
Non-current financial debt
50,810
52,331
60,203
61,477
Total non-current liabilities
85,544
86,948
95,371
94,914
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
34,149
29,752
23,574
18,880
Other creditors and accrued liabilities
45,476
27,836
22,465
22,806
Current borrowings
16,471
16,983
17,099
14,980
Other current financial liabilities
504
322
203
196
Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
309
290
1,335
795
Total current liabilities
96,909
75,183
64,676
57,657
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
295,680
272,707
266,132
256,982
25
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3rdquarter
2ndquarter
3rdquarter
(M$)
2021
2021
2020
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
4,752
2,299
181
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
3,361
3,287
3,634
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
479
210
(88)
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
100
(85)
(309)
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
(506)
1,255
178
(Increase) decrease in working capital
(2,698)
669
980
Other changes, net
152
(84)
(225)
Cash flow from operating activities
5,640
7,551
4,351
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(2,718)
(2,675)
(2,157)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(23)
(170)
-
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(67)
(307)
(229)
Increase in non-current loans
(219)
(380)
(301)
Total expenditures
(3,027)
(3,532)
(2,687)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
150
45
363
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
4
-
4
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
177
216
77
Repayment of non-current loans
240
167
342
Total divestments
571
428
786
Cash flow used in investing activities
(2,456)
(3,104)
(1,901)
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
- Parent company shareholders
-
381
-
- Treasury shares
-
-
-
Dividends paid:
- Parent company shareholders
(2,053)
(2,094)
(825)
- Non-controlling interests
(41)
(53)
(103)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
-
-
331
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(22)
(147)
(22)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
721
-
(75)
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
133
51
224
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(1,457)
(4,369)
(2,343)
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
513
(67)
730
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(2,206)
(6,298)
(2,083)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
978
(1,851)
367
Effect of exchange rates
(650)
209
499
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
28,643
30,285
29,727
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
28,971
28,643
30,593
26
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
9 months
9 months
(M$)
2021
2020
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
10,463
(8,239)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
10,121
19,065
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
810
(1,545)
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(270)
(649)
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
176
569
(Increase) decrease in working capital
(2,848)
527
Other changes, net
337
(599)
Cash flow from operating activities
18,789
9,129
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(7,803)
(6,930)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(193)
(188)
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(2,500)
(1,899)
Increase in non-current loans
(899)
(1,329)
Total expenditures
(11,395)
(10,346)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
421
626
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
233
158
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
456
392
Repayment of non-current loans
541
567
Total divestments
1,651
1,743
Cash flow used in investing activities
(9,744)
(8,603)
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
- Parent company shareholders
381
374
- Treasury shares
(165)
(611)
Dividends paid:
- Parent company shareholders
(6,237)
(4,635)
- Non-controlling interests
(104)
(179)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
3,248
331
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(256)
(253)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
666
(145)
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
(706)
15,696
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(7,488)
(6,162)
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
298
(1,816)
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(10,363)
2,600
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1,318)
3,126
Effect of exchange rates
(979)
115
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
31,268
27,352
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
28,971
30,593
27
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
Common shares issued
Paid-in
surplus and
retained
earnings
Currency
translation
adjustment
Treasury shares
Shareholders'
equity -
TotalEnergies
Share
Non-
controlling
interests
Total
shareholders'
equity
(M$)
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
As of January 1, 2020
2,601,881,075
8,123
121,170
(11,503)
(15,474,234)
(1,012)
116,778
2,527
119,305
Net income of the first nine months 2020
-
-
(8,133)
-
-
-
(8,133)
(106)
(8,239)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(983)
(772)
-
-
(1,755)
78
(1,677)
Comprehensive Income
-
-
(9,116)
(772)
-
-
(9,888)
(28)
(9,916)
Dividend
-
-
(5,829)
-
-
-
(5,829)
(234)
(6,063)
Issuance of common shares
51,242,950
144
1,470
-
-
-
1,614
-
1,614
Purchase of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
(13,236,044)
(611)
(611)
-
(611)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
-
-
(233)
-
4,297,502
233
-
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
144
-
-
-
144
-
144
Share cancellation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
-
-
331
-
-
-
331
-
331
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
-
-
(227)
-
-
-
(227)
-
(227)
Other operations with non-controlling interests
-
-
(63)
-
-
-
(63)
(82)
(145)
Other items
-
-
(15)
-
-
-
(15)
(6)
(21)
As of September 30, 2020
2,653,124,025
8,267
107,632
(12,275)
(24,412,776)
(1,390)
102,234
2,177
104,411
Net income of the fourth quarter 2020
-
-
891
-
-
-
891
12
903
Other comprehensive income
-
-
662
2,023
-
-
2,685
222
2,907
Comprehensive Income
-
-
1,553
2,023
-
-
3,576
234
3,810
Dividend
-
-
(2,070)
-
-
-
(2,070)
-
(2,070)
Issuance of common shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Purchase of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sale of treasury shares(a)
-
-
(3)
-
20,073
3
-
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
44
-
-
-
44
-
44
Share cancellation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
-
-
(81)
-
-
-
(81)
-
(81)
Other operations with non-controlling interests
-
-
2
(4)
-
-
(2)
(35)
(37)
Other items
-
-
1
-
-
-
1
7
8
As of December 31, 2020
2,653,124,025
8,267
107,078
(10,256)
(24,392,703)
(1,387)
103,702
2,383
106,085
Net income of the first nine months 2021
-
-
10,195
-
-
-
10,195
268
10,463
Other comprehensive income
-
-
762
(1,731)
-
-
(969)
(45)
(1,014)
Comprehensive Income
-
-
10,957
(1,731)
-
-
9,226
223
9,449
Dividend
-
-
(6,236)
-
-
-
(6,236)
(104)
(6,340)
Issuance of common shares
10,589,713
31
350
-
-
-
381
-
381
Purchase of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
(3,636,351)
(165)
(165)
-
(165)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
-
-
(216)
-
4,571,235
216
-
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
103
-
-
-
103
-
103
Share cancellation
(23,284,409)
(74)
(1,254)
-
23,284,409
1,328
-
-
-
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
-
-
3,254
-
-
-
3,254
-
3,254
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
-
-
(278)
-
-
-
(278)
-
(278)
Other operations with non-controlling interests
-
-
26
(6)
-
-
20
701
721
Other items
-
-
11
(2)
-
-
9
8
17
As of September 30, 2021
2,640,429,329
8,224
113,795
(11,995)
(173,410)
(8)
110,016
3,211
113,227
(a)Treasury shares related to the performance share grants.
28
TotalEnergies
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2021
(unaudited)
1) Accounting policies
The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and IFRS as published by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
The interim consolidated financial statements of TotalEnergies SE and its subsidiaries (the Company) as of September 30, 2021, are presented in U.S. dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".
The accounting principles applied for the consolidated financial statements at September 30, 2021, are consistent with those used for the financial statements at December 31, 2020. Since January 1, 2020, the Company has early adopted the amendments to IFRS 7 and IFRS 9 relating to the interest rate benchmark reform phase II. In particular, these amendments allow to maintain the hedge accounting qualification of interest rate derivatives.
The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the closing as of September 30, 2021 requires the executive management to make estimates, assumptions and judgments that affect the information reported in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes thereto.
These estimates, assumptions and judgments are based on historical experience and other factors believed to be reasonable at the date of preparation of the financial statements. They are reviewed on an on-going basis by management and therefore could be revised as circumstances change or as a result of new information.
The main estimates, judgments and assumptions relate to the estimation of hydrocarbon reserves in application of the successful efforts method for the oil and gas activities, asset impairments, employee benefits, asset retirement obligations and income taxes. These estimates and assumptions are described in the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020.
Different estimates, assumptions and judgments could significantly affect the information reported, and actual results may differ from the amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes thereto.
Furthermore, when the accounting treatment of a specific transaction is not addressed by any accounting standard or interpretation, the management of the Company applies its judgment to define and apply accounting policies that provide information consistent with the general IFRS concepts: faithful representation, relevance and materiality.
29
2) Changes in the Company structure
2.1) Main acquisitions and divestments
Ø
Exploration & Production
·
In July 2021, TotalEnergies, through its affiliate Total Venezuela, has transferred its stake of 30.32% in Petrocedeño S.A. to Corporation Venezolana de Petróleos (CVP), an affiliate of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). This transaction carried out for a symbolic amount in exchange of a broad indemnity in relation to the past and future participation of TotalEnergies' in Petrocedeño, resulted in the recognition of a loss of $1.38 billion in the financial statements of TotalEnergies, as of June 30, 2021.
Ø
Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power
·
In January 2021, TotalEnergies finalized the acquisition of a 20% minority interest in Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) from Adani Group. Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), a part of the Adani Group, has 14.6 GW of operating, under-construction and awarded renewable power projects catering to investment-grade counterparties.
·
In July 2021, TotalEnergies has executed a tolling agreement with GIP Australia (GIP) in relation to the downstream facilities of the Gladstone LNG Project owned by its subsidiary Total GLNG Australia (TGA), with an effective date of January 1, 2021. As part of this agreement, GIP has paid an amount of more than $750 million and will receive a tolling fee revenue calculated on TGA's share of gas processed through the downstream facilities over a period of 15 years. TGA retains full control and ownership of its 27.5% interest in the Gladstone LNG Downstream Joint Venture.
Ø
Refining & Chemicals
·
In February 2021, TotalEnergies finalized the sale of Lindsey refinery and its associated logistic assets, as well as all the related rights and obligations, to the Prax Group.
2.2) Divestment projects
Ø
Exploration & Production
·
On July 30, 2020, TotalEnergies announced that its 58% owned affiliate Total Gabon has signed an agreement with Perenco to divest its interests in seven mature non-operated offshore fields, along with its interests and operatorship in the Cap Lopez oil terminal. The transaction remains subject to approval by the Gabonese authorities.
As of September 30, 2021, the assets and liabilities have been respectively classified in the consolidated balance sheet as "assets classified as held for sale" for an amount of $400 million and "liabilities classified as held for sale" for an amount of $176 million. These assets mainly include tangible assets.
3) Business segment information
Description of the business segments
30
Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TotalEnergies and which is reviewed by the main operational decision-making body of the Company, namely the Executive Committee.
The operational profit and assets are broken down by business segment prior to the consolidation and inter-segment adjustments.
Sales prices between business segments approximate market prices.
The organization of the Company's activities is structured around the four followings segments:
-
An Exploration & Production segment. Starting September 2021, it notably includes the carbon neutrality activity that was previously reported in the Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment. Business segment information relating to fiscal year 2020 has not been restated due to the non-material impact of this change;
-
An Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprising integrated gas (including LNG) and low carbon electricity businesses. It includes the upstream and midstream LNG activity;
-
A Refining & Chemicals segment constituting a major industrial hub comprising the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil Supply, Trading and marine Shipping;
-
A Marketing & Services segment including the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products;
In addition the Corporate segment includes holdings operating and financial activities.
Adjustment items
Performance indicators excluding the adjustment items, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, and adjusted net income are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance and the comparison of income between periods.
Adjustment items include:
(i)
Special items
Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or assets disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.
(ii)
The inventory valuation effect
The adjusted results of the Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its competitors.
In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end prices differential between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost methods.
(iii)
Effect of changes in fair value
The effect of changes in fair value presented as adjustment items reflects for certain transactions differences between the internal measure of performance used by TotalEnergies's management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.
IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.
TotalEnergies, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, which future effects are recorded at fair value in the Company's internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.
Furthermore, TotalEnergies enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are
31
recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence.
The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items and the effect of changes in fair value.
32
3.1) Information by business segment
9 months 2021
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
External sales
5,178
19,070
62,819
58,434
14
-
145,515
Intersegment sales
23,021
2,794
18,921
296
106
(45,138
)
-
Excise taxes
-
-
(870
)
(15,309
)
-
-
(16,179
)
Revenues from sales
28,199
21,864
80,870
43,421
120
(45,138
)
129,336
Operating expenses
(11,310
)
(18,823
)
(76,732
)
(40,812
)
(553
)
45,138
(103,092
)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(6,473
)
(1,105
)
(1,184
)
(793
)
(82
)
-
(9,637
)
Operating income
10,416
1,936
2,954
1,816
(515
)
-
16,607
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(834
)
1,464
290
25
13
-
958
Tax on net operating income
(4,382
)
(365
)
(834
)
(574
)
77
-
(6,078
)
Net operating income
5,200
3,035
2,410
1,267
(425
)
-
11,487
Net cost of net debt
(1,024
)
Non-controlling interests
(268
)
Net income - TotalEnergies share
10,195
9 months 2021 (adjustments)(a)
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
External sales
-
(44
)
-
-
-
-
(44
)
Intersegment sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Excise taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revenues from sales
-
(44
)
-
-
-
-
(44
)
Operating expenses
(55
)
(214
)
1,432
257
-
-
1,420
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
-
(155
)
(25
)
-
-
-
(180
)
Operating income (b)
(55
)
(413
)
1,407
257
-
-
1,196
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(1,728
)
(99
)
33
(55
)
(60
)
-
(1,909
)
Tax on net operating income
69
63
(386
)
(74
)
2
-
(326
)
Net operating income (b)
(1,714
)
(449
)
1,054
128
(58
)
-
(1,039
)
Net cost of net debt
15
Non-controlling interests
(16
)
Net income - TotalEnergies share
(1,040
)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
-
-
1,449
262
-
- On net operating income
-
-
1,222
189
-
9 months 2021 (adjusted)
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
External sales
5,178
19,114
62,819
58,434
14
-
145,559
Intersegment sales
23,021
2,794
18,921
296
106
(45,138
)
-
Excise taxes
-
-
(870
)
(15,309
)
-
-
(16,179
)
Revenues from sales
28,199
21,908
80,870
43,421
120
(45,138
)
129,380
Operating expenses
(11,255
)
(18,609
)
(78,164
)
(41,069
)
(553
)
45,138
(104,512
)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(6,473
)
(950
)
(1,159
)
(793
)
(82
)
-
(9,457
)
Adjusted operating income
10,471
2,349
1,547
1,559
(515
)
-
15,411
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
894
1,563
257
80
73
-
2,867
Tax on net operating income
(4,451
)
(428
)
(448
)
(500
)
75
-
(5,752
)
Adjusted net operating income
6,914
3,484
1,356
1,139
(367
)
-
12,526
Net cost of net debt
(1,039
)
Non-controlling interests
(252
)
Adjusted net income - TotalEnergies share
11,235
9 months 2021
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
Total expenditures
4,949
4,870
915
599
62
11,395
Total divestments
537
810
146
138
20
1,651
Cash flow from operating activities
13,385
884
4,027
1,947
(1,454
)
18,789
33
9 months 2020
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas, Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
External sales
3,716
10,398
41,563
47,058
7
-
102,742
Intersegment sales
12,909
1,375
13,218
259
83
(27,844)
-
Excise taxes
-
-
(1,777)
(13,609)
-
-
(15,386)
Revenues from sales
16,625
11,773
53,004
33,708
90
(27,844)
87,356
Operating expenses
(8,483)
(10,278)
(52,535)
(32,031)
(763)
27,844
(76,246)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(14,498)
(1,958)
(1,466)
(743)
(56)
-
(18,721)
Operating income
(6,356)
(463)
(997)
934
(729)
-
(7,611)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
691
645
(339)
46
160
-
1,203
Tax on net operating income
(299)
64
152
(346)
5
-
(424)
Net operating income
(5,964)
246
(1,184)
634
(564)
-
(6,832)
Net cost of net debt
(1,407)
Non-controlling interests
106
Net income - TotalEnergies share
(8,133)
9 months 2020 (adjustments)(a)
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas, Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
External sales
-
17
-
-
-
-
17
Intersegment sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Excise taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revenues from sales
-
17
-
-
-
-
17
Operating expenses
(88)
(367)
(1,685)
(347)
(91)
-
(2,578)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(7,338)
(953)
(290)
-
-
-
(8,581)
Operating income (b)
(7,426)
(1,303)
(1,975)
(347)
(91)
-
(11,142)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
79
(356)
(486)
(11)
-
-
(774)
Tax on net operating income
88
381
408
100
12
-
989
Net operating income (b)
(7,259)
(1,278)
(2,053)
(258)
(79)
-
(10,927)
Net cost of net debt
(39)
Non-controlling interests
78
Net income - TotalEnergies share
(10,888)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
-
-
(1,509)
(239)
-
- On net operating income
-
-
(1,357)
(169)
-
9 months 2020 (adjusted)
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
External sales
3,716
10,381
41,563
47,058
7
-
102,725
Intersegment sales
12,909
1,375
13,218
259
83
(27,844)
-
Excise taxes
-
-
(1,777)
(13,609)
-
-
(15,386)
Revenues from sales
16,625
11,756
53,004
33,708
90
(27,844)
87,339
Operating expenses
(8,395)
(9,911)
(50,850)
(31,684)
(672)
27,844
(73,668)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(7,160)
(1,005)
(1,176)
(743)
(56)
-
(10,140)
Adjusted operating income
1,070
840
978
1,281
(638)
-
3,531
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
612
1,001
147
57
160
-
1,977
Tax on net operating income
(387)
(317)
(256)
(446)
(7)
-
(1,413)
Adjusted net operating income
1,295
1,524
869
892
(485)
-
4,095
Net cost of net debt
(1,368)
Non-controlling interests
28
Adjusted net income - TotalEnergies share
2,755
9 months 2020
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
Total expenditures
4,556
4,335
850
519
86
10,346
Total divestments
687
813
118
97
28
1,743
Cash flow from operating activities
6,876
1,554
924
1,453
(1,678)
9,129
34
3rd quarter 2021
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
External sales
1,921
8,482
22,765
21,554
7
-
54,729
Intersegment sales
8,588
1,239
7,031
110
38
(17,006)
-
Excise taxes
-
-
(240)
(5,419)
-
-
(5,659)
Revenues from sales
10,509
9,721
29,556
16,245
45
(17,006)
49,070
Operating expenses
(3,958)
(8,502)
(28,153)
(15,302)
(179)
17,006
(39,088)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,156)
(343)
(397)
(267)
(28)
-
(3,191)
Operating income
4,395
876
1,006
676
(162)
-
6,791
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
139
782
79
2
18
-
1,020
Tax on net operating income
(2,007)
(208)
(273)
(222)
23
-
(2,687)
Net operating income
2,527
1,450
812
456
(121)
-
5,124
Net cost of net debt
(372)
Non-controlling interests
(107)
Net income - TotalEnergies share
4,645
3rd quarter 2021 (adjustments)(a)
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
External sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Intersegment sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Excise taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revenues from sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating expenses
(32)
(152)
301
44
-
-
161
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
-
(7)
(12)
-
-
-
(19)
Operating income (b)
(32)
(159)
289
44
-
-
142
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(246)
(3)
5
(12)
2
-
(254)
Tax on net operating income
79
4
(84)
(14)
-
-
(15)
Net operating income (b)
(199)
(158)
210
18
2
-
(127)
Net cost of net debt
5
Non-controlling interests
(2)
Net income - TotalEnergies share
(124)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
-
-
309
56
-
- On net operating income
-
-
285
41
-
3rd quarter 2021 (adjusted)
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
External sales
1,921
8,482
22,765
21,554
7
-
54,729
Intersegment sales
8,588
1,239
7,031
110
38
(17,006)
-
Excise taxes
-
-
(240)
(5,419)
-
-
(5,659)
Revenues from sales
10,509
9,721
29,556
16,245
45
(17,006)
49,070
Operating expenses
(3,926)
(8,350)
(28,454)
(15,346)
(179)
17,006
(39,249)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,156)
(336)
(385)
(267)
(28)
-
(3,172)
Adjusted operating income
4,427
1,035
717
632
(162)
-
6,649
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
385
785
74
14
16
-
1,274
Tax on net operating income
(2,086)
(212)
(189)
(208)
23
-
(2,672)
Adjusted net operating income
2,726
1,608
602
438
(123)
-
5,251
Net cost of net debt
(377)
Non-controlling interests
(105)
Adjusted net income - TotalEnergies share
4,769
3rd quarter 2021
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
Total expenditures
1,754
683
337
239
14
3,027
Total divestments
163
358
17
31
2
571
Cash flow from operating activities
4,814
(463)
799
845
(355)
5,640
35
3rd quarter 2020
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
External sales
1,142
1,995
13,607
16,397
1
-
33,142
Intersegment sales
4,248
480
4,167
63
24
(8,982)
-
Excise taxes
-
-
(658)
(5,267)
-
-
(5,925)
Revenues from sales
5,390
2,475
17,116
11,193
25
(8,982)
27,217
Operating expenses
(2,435)
(1,880)
(16,799)
(10,301)
(201)
8,982
(22,634)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,187)
(342)
(678)
(270)
(16)
-
(3,493)
Operating income
768
253
(361)
622
(192)
-
1,090
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
251
225
(247)
14
(4)
-
239
Tax on net operating income
(243)
(266)
(51)
(187)
3
-
(744)
Net operating income
776
212
(659)
449
(193)
-
585
Net cost of net debt
(404)
Non-controlling interests
21
Net income - TotalEnergies share
202
3rd quarter 2020 (adjustments)(a)
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
External sales
-
33
-
-
-
-
33
Intersegment sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Excise taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revenues from sales
-
33
-
-
-
-
33
Operating expenses
(51)
(49)
(48)
(6)
-
-
(154)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
-
-
(290)
-
-
-
(290)
Operating income (b)
(51)
(16)
(338)
(6)
-
-
(411)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
8
(64)
(215)
(6)
-
-
(277)
Tax on net operating income
18
7
(18)
-
-
-
7
Net operating income (b)
(25)
(73)
(571)
(12)
-
-
(681)
Net cost of net debt
29
Non-controlling interests
6
Net income - TotalEnergies share
(646)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
-
-
95
(5)
-
- On net operating income
-
-
14
(6)
-
3rd quarter 2020 (adjusted)
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
External sales
1,142
1,962
13,607
16,397
1
-
33,109
Intersegment sales
4,248
480
4,167
63
24
(8,982)
-
Excise taxes
-
-
(658)
(5,267)
-
-
(5,925)
Revenues from sales
5,390
2,442
17,116
11,193
25
(8,982)
27,184
Operating expenses
(2,384)
(1,831)
(16,751)
(10,295)
(201)
8,982
(22,480)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,187)
(342)
(388)
(270)
(16)
-
(3,203)
Adjusted operating income
819
269
(23)
628
(192)
-
1,501
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
243
289
(32)
20
(4)
-
516
Tax on net operating income
(261)
(273)
(33)
(187)
3
-
(751)
Adjusted net operating income
801
285
(88)
461
(193)
-
1,266
Net cost of net debt
(433)
Non-controlling interests
15
Adjusted net income - TotalEnergies share
848
3rd quarter 2020
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
Total expenditures
1,291
874
317
185
20
2,687
Total divestments
362
380
17
25
2
786
Cash flow from operating activities
2,043
654
1,027
1,033
(406)
4,351
36
3.2) Reconciliation of the information by business segment with consolidated financial statements
Consolidated
9 months 2021
statement of
(M$)
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
income
Sales
145,559
(44
)
145,515
Excise taxes
(16,179
)
-
(16,179
)
Revenues from sales
129,380
(44
)
129,336
Purchases net of inventory variation
(83,971
)
1,510
(82,461
)
Other operating expenses
(20,124
)
(90
)
(20,214
)
Exploration costs
(417
)
-
(417
)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(9,457
)
(180
)
(9,637
)
Other income
749
27
776
Other expense
(451
)
(1,111
)
(1,562
)
Financial interest on debt
(1,421
)
-
(1,421
)
Financial income and expense from cash& cash equivalents
235
24
259
Cost of net debt
(1,186
)
24
(1,162
)
Other financial income
567
-
567
Other financial expense
(401
)
-
(401
)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
2,403
(825
)
1,578
Income taxes
(5,605
)
(335
)
(5,940
)
Consolidated net income
11,487
(1,024
)
10,463
TotalEnergies share
11,235
(1,040
)
10,195
Non-controlling interests
252
16
268
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
Consolidated
9 months 2020
statement of
(M$)
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
income
Sales
102,725
17
102,742
Excise taxes
(15,386
)
-
(15,386
)
Revenues from sales
87,339
17
87,356
Purchases net of inventory variation
(54,891
)
(2,087
)
(56,978
)
Other operating expenses
(18,384
)
(491
)
(18,875
)
Exploration costs
(393
)
-
(393
)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(10,140
)
(8,581
)
(18,721
)
Other income
1,130
269
1,399
Other expense
(409
)
(400
)
(809
)
Financial interest on debt
(1,643
)
(3
)
(1,646
)
Financial income and expense from cash& cash equivalents
36
(52
)
(16
)
Cost of net debt
(1,607
)
(55
)
(1,662
)
Other financial income
741
-
741
Other financial expense
(506
)
(1
)
(507
)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,021
(642
)
379
Income taxes
(1,174
)
1,005
(169
)
Consolidated net income
2,727
(10,966
)
(8,239
)
TotalEnergies share
2,755
(10,888
)
(8,133
)
Non-controlling interests
(28
)
(78
)
(106
)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
37
Consolidated
3rd quarter 2021
statement
(M$)
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
of income
Sales
54,729
-
54,729
Excise taxes
(5,659
)
-
(5,659
)
Revenues from sales
49,070
-
49,070
Purchases net of inventory variation
(32,574
)
230
(32,344
)
Other operating expenses
(6,548
)
(69
)
(6,617
)
Exploration costs
(127
)
-
(127
)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,172
)
(19
)
(3,191
)
Other income
195
-
195
Other expense
(117
)
(488
)
(605
)
Financial interest on debt
(454
)
-
(454
)
Financial income and expense from cash& cash equivalents
79
8
87
Cost of net debt
(375
)
8
(367
)
Other financial income
193
-
193
Other financial expense
(140
)
-
(140
)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,143
234
1,377
Income taxes
(2,674
)
(18
)
(2,692
)
Consolidated net income
4,874
(122
)
4,752
TotalEnergies share
4,769
(124
)
4,645
Non-controlling interests
105
2
107
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
Consolidated
3rd quarter 2020
statement
(M$)
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
of income
Sales
33,109
33
33,142
Excise taxes
(5,925
)
-
(5,925
)
Revenues from sales
27,184
33
27,217
Purchases net of inventory variation
(16,942
)
57
(16,885
)
Other operating expenses
(5,399
)
(211
)
(5,610
)
Exploration costs
(139
)
-
(139
)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,203
)
(290
)
(3,493
)
Other income
310
147
457
Other expense
(115
)
(166
)
(281
)
Financial interest on debt
(549
)
2
(547
)
Financial income and expense from cash& cash equivalents
49
40
89
Cost of net debt
(500
)
42
(458
)
Other financial income
134
-
134
Other financial expense
(165
)
-
(165
)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
352
(258
)
94
Income taxes
(684
)
(6
)
(690
)
Consolidated net income
833
(652
)
181
TotalEnergies share
848
(646
)
202
Non-controlling interests
(15
)
(6
)
(21
)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
38
3.3) Adjustment items
The detail of the adjustment items is presented in the table below.
ADJUSTMENTS TO OPERATING INCOME
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Total
3rd quarter 2021
Inventory valuation effect
-
-
309
56
-
365
Effect of changes in fair value
-
(122
)
-
-
-
(122
)
Restructuring charges
(36
)
(3
)
(8
)
-
-
(47
)
Asset impairment charges
-
(7
)
(12
)
-
-
(19
)
Other items
4
(27
)
-
(12
)
-
(35
)
Total
(32
)
(159
)
289
44
-
142
3rd quarter 2020
Inventory valuation effect
-
-
95
(5
)
-
90
Effect of changes in fair value
-
66
-
-
-
66
Restructuring charges
(22
)
(10
)
-
-
-
(32
)
Asset impairment charges
-
-
(290
)
-
-
(290
)
Other items
(29
)
(72
)
(143
)
(1
)
-
(245
)
Total
(51
)
(16
)
(338
)
(6
)
-
(411
)
9 months 2021
Inventory valuation effect
-
-
1,449
262
-
1,711
Effect of changes in fair value
-
(180
)
-
-
-
(180
)
Restructuring charges
(36
)
(13
)
(16
)
-
-
(65
)
Asset impairment charges
-
(155
)
(25
)
-
-
(180
)
Other items
(19
)
(65
)
(1
)
(5
)
-
(90
)
Total
(55
)
(413
)
1,407
257
-
1,196
9 months 2020
Inventory valuation effect
-
-
(1,509
)
(239
)
-
(1,748
)
Effect of changes in fair value
-
(32
)
-
-
-
(32
)
Restructuring charges
(32
)
(28
)
(7
)
-
-
(67
)
Asset impairment charges
(7,338
)
(953
)
(290
)
-
-
(8,581
)
Other items
(56
)
(290
)
(169
)
(108
)
(91
)
(714
)
Total
(7,426
)
(1,303
)
(1,975
)
(347
)
(91
)
(11,142
)
39
ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME, TotalEnergies SHARE
(M$)
Exploration
&
Production
Integrated Gas,
Renewables
& Power
Refining
&
Chemicals
Marketing
&
Services
Corporate
Total
3rd quarter 2021
Inventory valuation effect
-
-
282
38
-
320
Effect of changes in fair value
-
(119
)
-
-
-
(119
)
Restructuring charges
2
(2
)
(46
)
1
2
(43
)
Asset impairment charges
-
(5
)
(29
)
(13
)
-
(47
)
Gains (losses) on disposals of assets
(177
)
-
-
-
-
(177
)
Other items
(19
)
(28
)
-
(11
)
-
(58
)
Total
(194
)
(154
)
207
15
2
(124
)
3rd quarter 2020
Inventory valuation effect
-
-
10
(6
)
-
4
Effect of changes in fair value
-
56
-
-
-
56
Restructuring charges
(17
)
(12
)
(41
)
-
-
(70
)
Asset impairment charges
-
-
(291
)
(2
)
-
(293
)
Gains (losses) on disposals of assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other items
(8
)
(110
)
(251
)
(1
)
27
(343
)
Total
(25
)
(66
)
(573
)
(9
)
27
(646
)
9 months 2021
Inventory valuation effect
-
-
1,208
176
-
1,384
Effect of changes in fair value
-
(169
)
-
-
-
(169
)
Restructuring charges
(83
)
(14
)
(117
)
(42
)
(58
)
(314
)
Asset impairment charges
-
(185
)
(42
)
(13
)
-
(240
)
Gains (losses) on disposals of assets
(1,556
)*
-
-
-
-
(1,556
)
Other items
(60
)
(70
)
(9
)
(6
)
-
(145
)
Total
(1,699
)
(438
)
1,040
115
(58
)
(1,040
)
*Of which $1,379 million related to the impact of the TotalEnergies' interest sale of Petrocedeño to PDVSA.
9 months 2020
Inventory valuation effect
-
-
(1,354
)
(150
)
-
(1,504
)
Effect of changes in fair value
-
(23
)
-
-
-
(23
)
Restructuring charges
(20
)
(34
)
(116
)
-
-
(170
)
Asset impairment charges
(7,272
)
(829
)
(291
)
(2
)
-
(8,394
)
Gains (losses) on disposals of assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other items
43
(366
)
(287
)
(72
)
(115
)
(797
)
Total
(7,249
)
(1,252
)
(2,048
)
(224
)
(115
)
(10,888
)
40
4) Shareholders' equity
Treasury shares (TotalEnergies shares held directly by TotalEnergies SE)
Shares to be allocated as part of performance share grant plans
including the 2019 plan
99,480
including other plans
73,930
Total Treasury shares
173,410
Dividend
The Board of directors of October 27, 2021 decided to set the third interim dividend for the fiscal year 2021 at 0.66 euro per share, an amount equal to the first and second interim dividends. The ex-dividend date of this third interim dividend will be March 22, 2022 and it will be paid in cash exclusively on April 1st, 2022.
Dividend 2021
First interim
Second interim
Third interim
Amount
€0.66
€0.66
€0.66
Set date
April 28, 2021
July 28, 2021
October 27, 2021
Ex-dividend date
September 21, 2021
January 3, 2022
March 22, 2022
Payment date
October 1, 2021
January 13, 2022
April 1, 2022
Earnings per share in Euro
Earnings per share in Euro, calculated from the earnings per share in U.S. dollars converted at the average Euro/USD exchange rate for the period, amounted to €1.46 per share for the 3rd quarter 2021 (€0.66 per share for the 2nd quarter 2021 and €0.04 per share for the 3rd quarter 2020). Diluted earnings per share calculated using the same method amounted to €1.44 per share for the 3rd quarter 2021 (€0.66 per share for the 2nd quarter 2021 and €0.04 per share for the 3rd quarter 2020).
Earnings per share are calculated after remuneration of perpetual subordinated notes.
Perpetual subordinated notes
TotalEnergies SE issued perpetual subordinated notes in January 2021 :
-
Perpetual subordinated notes 1.625% callable in January 2028, or in anticipation in October 2027 (€1,500 million); and
-
Perpetual subordinated notes 2.125% callable in January 2033, or in anticipation in July 2032 (€1,500 million).
Following the two tender operations on perpetual subordinated notes 2.250% callable from February 2021 (carried out in April 2019 and September 2020 for a nominal amount of €1,500 million and €703 million respectively), TotalEnergies SE fully reimbursed the residual nominal amount of this note at its first call date for an amount of €297 million on February 26, 2021.
41
Other comprehensive income
Detail of other comprehensive income is presented in the table below:
(M$)
9 months 2021
9 months 2020
Actuarial gains and losses
446
(229)
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
(27)
147
Tax effect
(149)
86
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
(5,302)
3,467
Sub-total items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(5,032)
3,471
Currency translation adjustment
3,037
(2,770)
- unrealized gain/(loss) of the period
3,198
(2,738)
- less gain/(loss) included in net income
161
32
Cash flow hedge
504
(930)
- unrealized gain/(loss) of the period
337
(877)
- less gain/(loss) included in net income
(167)
53
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
(2)
35
- unrealized gain/(loss) of the period
(39)
(3)
- less gain/(loss) included in net income
(37)
(38)
Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
635
(1,731)
- unrealized gain/(loss) of the period
634
(1,741)
- less gain/(loss) included in net income
(1)
(10)
Other
1
(4)
Tax effect
(157)
252
Sub-total items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
4,018
(5,148)
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
(1,014)
(1,677)
42
Tax effects relating to each component of other comprehensive income are as follows:
9 months 2021
9 months 2020
(M$)
Pre-tax
amount
Tax effect
Net amount
Pre-tax
amount
Tax effect
Net amount
Actuarial gains and losses
446
(141)
305
(229)
53
(176)
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
(27)
(8)
(35)
147
33
180
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
(5,302)
-
(5,302)
3,467
-
3,467
Sub-total items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(4,883)
(149)
(5,032)
3,385
86
3,471
Currency translation adjustment
3,037
-
3,037
(2,770)
-
(2,770)
Cash flow hedge
504
(155)
349
(930)
263
(667)
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
(2)
(2)
(4)
35
(11)
24
Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
635
-
635
(1,731)
-
(1,731)
Other
1
-
1
(4)
-
(4)
Sub-total items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
4,175
(157)
4,018
(5,400)
252
(5,148)
Total other comprehensive income
(708)
(306)
(1,014)
(2,015)
338
(1,677)
Non-Controlling Interests
As mentioned in Note 2.1 Main acquisitions and divestments, TotalEnergies has executed a tolling agreement with GIP Australia (GIP) with an effective date of January 1, 2021. As part of this agreement, GIP has paid an amount of more than $750 million. GIP's participation is recognized as a non-controlling interest.
5) Financial debt
The Company has not issued any new senior bond during the first nine months of 2021.
The Company reimbursed three senior bonds during the first nine months of 2021:
-
Bond 4.125% issued in 2011 and maturing in January 2021 ($500 million)
-
Bond 2.750% issued in 2014 and maturing in June 2021 ($1,000 million)
-
Bond 2.218% issued in 2019 and maturing in July 2021 ($750 million).
On April 2, 2020, the Company put in place a committed syndicated credit line with banking counterparties for an initial amount of $6,350 million and with a 12-month tenor (with the option to extend its maturity twice by a further 6 months at TotalEnergies SE' hand).
On April 1, 2021, the Company reimbursed in full the balance of this committed syndicated credit line for an amount of $2,646 million.
43
6) Related parties
The related parties are mainly equity affiliates and non-consolidated investments.
There were no major changes concerning transactions with related parties during the first nine months of 2021.
7) Other risks and contingent liabilities
TotalEnergies is not currently aware of any exceptional event, dispute, risks or contingent liabilities that could have a material impact on the assets and liabilities, results, financial position or operations of the TotalEnergies, other than those mentioned below.
Yemen
In Yemen, the deterioration of security conditions in the vicinity of the Balhaf site caused the company Yemen LNG, in which TotalEnergies holds a stake of 39.62%, to stop its commercial production and export of LNG and to declare force majeure to its various stakeholders in 2015. The plant has been put in preservation mode.
Mozambique
Considering the evolution of the security situation in the north of the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique, TotalEnergies has confirmed on April 26, 2021 the withdrawal of all Mozambique LNG project personnel from the Afungi site. This situation led TotalEnergies, as operator of Mozambique LNG project, to declare force majeure.
8) Subsequent events
There are no post-balance sheet events that could have a material impact on the Company's financial statements.
