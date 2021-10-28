Homepage Equities France Euronext Paris TotalEnergies SE News Summary TTE FR0000120271 TOTALENERGIES SE (TTE) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/28 11:37:35 am 43.295 EUR -0.78% 11:33a OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS - Form 6-K PU 07:43a TOTALENERGIES : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs MD 07:39a TOTALENERGIES : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating MD Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS - Form 6-K 10/28/2021 | 11:33am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS The financial information on pages 1-20 of this exhibit concerning TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE (collectively, "TotalEnergies") with respect to the third quarter of 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 has been derived from TotalEnergies' unaudited consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2021, unaudited statements of income, comprehensive income, cash flow and business segment information for the third quarter of 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and unaudited consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 on pages 21 et seq. of this exhibit. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the aforementioned financial statements and with the information, including TotalEnergies' audited consolidated financial statements and related notes, provided in TotalEnergies' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2021. A. KEY FIGURES 3Q21 3Q21 in millions of dollars 9M21 vs vs (except earnings per share and number of vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 shares) 9M21 9M20 9M20 54,729 47,049 33,142 +65% 48,589 +13% Sales 145,515 102,742 +42% 11,180 8,667 5,321 x2.1 8,989 +24% Adjusted EBITDA1 28,017 15,904 +76% 5,374 4,032 1,459 x3.7 3,673 +46% Adjusted net operating income2 from business segments 12,893 4,580 x2.8 2,726 2,213 801 x3.4 1,734 +57% • Exploration & Production 6,914 1,295 x5.3 1,608 891 285 x5.6 574 x2.8 • Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power 3,484 1,524 x2.3 602 511 (88) ns 952 -37% • Refining & Chemicals 1,356 869 +56% 438 417 461 -5% 413 +6% • Marketing & Services 1,139 892 +28% 1,377 (680) 94 x14.6 1,381 -0.2% Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,578 379 x4.2 1.71 0.8 0.04 x43 1.04 +64% Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 3.74 (3.22) ns 2,655 2,646 2,637 +1% 2,614 +2% Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions) 2,648 2,612 +1% 4,645 2,206 202 x23 2,800 +66% Net income (TotalEnergies share) 10,195 (8,133) ns 2,813 2,802 2,184 +29% 3,296 -15% Organic investments3 7,993 6,908 +16% (958) 396 (272) ns 3,422 ns Net acquisitions4 1,029 1,551 -34% 1,855 3,198 1,912 -3% 6,718 -72% Net investments5 9,022 8,459 +7% 5,640 7,551 4,351 +30% 8,206 -31% Cash flow from operations6 18,789 9,129 x2.1 Of which: (2,698) 669 980 ns 1,523 ns • (increase) decrease in working capital (2,848) 527 ns (330) (409) (491) ns (532) ns • financial charges (1,122) (1,502) ns 1 Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) corresponds to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e. all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income. The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with the consolidated financial statements is set forth under "Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements" on page17 of this exhibit. 2 Adjusted results are defined as income using replacement cost, adjusted for special items, excluding the impact of changes for fair value. See pages 4 et seq. "Analysis of business segment results" below for further details. 3 "Organic investments" = net investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests. 4 "Net acquisitions" = acquisitions - assets sales - other transactions with non-controlling interests (see page18). 5 "Net investments" = organic investments + net acquisitions (see "Investments - Divestments'" on page18). 6 See also "C. TotalEnergies results - Cash Flow". The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is set forth under "Cash Flow" on page18 of this exhibit. Environment* - liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 9M21 9M20 9M20 73.5 69.0 42.9 +71% 62.0 +19% Brent ($/b) 67.9 41.1 +65% 4.3 3.0 2.1 x2 2.3 +85% Henry Hub ($/Mbtu) 3.3 1.9 +74% 16.9 8.7 2.9 x5.9 3.9 x4.3 NBP** ($/Mbtu) 10.8 2.5 x4.3 18.6 10.0 3.6 x5.1 4.7 x4 JKM*** ($/Mbtu) 12.9 3.1 x4.2 67.1 62.9 39.9 +68% 58.0 +16% Average price of liquids ($/b)

Consolidated subsidiaries 62.2 35.6 +75% 6.33 4.43 2.52 x2.5 3.48 +82% Average price of gas ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries 4.95 2.84 +74% 9.10 6.59 3.57 x2.5 5.93 +53% Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates 7.25 4.81 +51% 20.5 10.2 (2.7) ns 47.4 -57% Variable cost margin - Refining Europe, VCM ($/t)**** 12.3 13.6 -10% * The indicators are shown on page 20. ** NBP (National Balancing Point) is a virtual natural gas trading point in the United Kingdom for transferring rights in respect of physical gas and which is widely used as a price benchmark for the natural gas markets in Europe. NBP is operated by National Grid Gas plc, the operator of the UK transmission network. *** JKM (Japan-Korea Marker) measures the prices of spot LNG trades in Asia. It is based on prices reported in spot market trades and/or bids and offers collected after the close of the Asian trading day at 16:30 Singapore time. **** This indicator represents TotalEnergies' average margin on variable cost for refining in Europe (equal to the difference between TotalEnergies European refined product sales and crude oil purchases with associated variable costs divided by volumes refined in tons) - 3Q21 data restated to reflect 2Q21 environment for energy costs. The average LNG selling price increased by 38% in the third quarter 2021 compared to the second quarter 2021, benefiting on a lagged basis from the increase in the oil and gas price indexes on long-term contracts. Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG)1 3Q21* 2Q21* GHG emissions (MtCO 2 e) 2020 2020

(excluding

Covid effect) 8 7 Scope 1+2 from operated oil & gas facilities2 35.8 39 81 77 Scope 3 from energies sales3 350 400 46 45 Scope 1+2+3 in Europe4 212 239 * Estimated emissions. 1The six greenhouse gases in the Kyoto protocol, namely CO 2 , CH 4 , N 2 O, HFCs, PFCs and SF 6 , with their respective GWP (Global Warming Potential) as described in the 2007 IPCC report. HFCs, PFCs and SF 6 are virtually absent from TotalEnergies' emissions or are considered as non-material and are therefore not counted. 2Scope 1+2 GHG emissions of operated oil & gas facilities are defined as the sum of direct emissions of greenhouse gases from sites or activities that are included in the scope of reporting (as defined in TotalEnergies' 2020 Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2021) and indirect emissions attributable to brought-in energy (electricity, heat, steam), excluding purchased industrial gases (H 2 ). They do not include facilities for power generation from renewable sources or natural gas, such as combined cycle natural gas power plants (CCGT) and sites with GHG emissions and activities of less than 30 kt CO 2 e/year. 3Scope 3 GHG emissions are defined as the indirect emissions of greenhouse gases related to the use by customers of energy products sold for end-use, i.e., combustion of the products to obtain energy. A stoichiometric emission (oxidation of molecules to carbon dioxide) factor is applied to these sales to obtain an emission volume. TotalEnergies usually follows the oil & gas industry reporting guidelines published by IPIECA, which comply with the GHG Protocol methodologies. Only item 11 of Scope 3 (use of sold products), which is the most significant, is reported. 4Scope 1+2+3 GHG emissions in Europe are defined as the sum of Scope 1+2 GHG emissions of facilities operated by TotalEnergies and indirect GHG emissions related to the use by customers of energy products sold for end-use (Scope 3) in the EU, Norway, United Kingdom and Switzerland. 2 Production* 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 Hydrocarbon production 9M21 9M20 9M20 2,814 2,747 2,715 +4% 3,040 -7% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,808 2,882 -3% 1,288 1,258 1,196 +8% 1,441 -11% Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d) 1,272 1,319 -4% 1,526 1,489 1,519 - 1,599 -5% Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d) 1,535 1,563 -2% 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 Hydrocarbon production 9M21 9M20 9M20 2,814 2,747 2,715 +4% 3,040 -7% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,808 2,882 -3% 1,517 1,464 1,437 +6% 1,720 -12% Liquids (kb/d) 1,496 1,563 -4% 7,070 7,017 6,973 +1% 7,200 -2% Gas (Mcf/d) 7,161 7,193 - * TotalEnergies production = production of Exploration & Production segment (EP) + production of Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment (iGRP). Hydrocarbon production was 2,814 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the third quarter 2021, up 4% year-on-year, comprised of: · +6% due to project start-ups and ramp-ups, including North Russkoye in Russia and Iara in Brazil, and the resumption of production in Libya, · +5% due to the increase in gas demand and OPEC+ production quotas, · -1% due to the price effect, · -3% due to planned maintenance and unplanned downtime, notably in Norway (Snøhvit) · -3% due to natural decline of fields. Hydrocarbon production was 2,814 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the third quarter 2021, up 2% quarter-on-quarter, due to the end of summer maintenance programs and the increase in OPEC+ production quotas. For the first nine months of 2021 hydrocarbon production was 2,808 kboe/d, down 3% year-on-year, comprised of: · +3% due to project start-ups and ramp-ups, including North Russkoye in Russia, Iara in Brazil and Johan Sverdrup in Norway, and the resumption of production in Libya, · +2% due to the increase in gas demand, particularly in Norway, and OPEC+ production quotas, · -1% due to portfolio effect, in particular the disposals of assets in the United Kingdom and the CA1 block in Brunei, · -1% due to the price effect, · -3% due planned maintenance and unplanned downtime, notably in the United Kingdom and Norway (Snøhvit), · -3% due to natural decline of fields. 3 B. ANALYSIS OF BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS The financial information for each business segment is reported on the same basis as that used internally by the chief operating decision-maker in assessing segment performance and the allocation of segment resources. Due to their particular nature or significance, certain transactions qualifying as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. In certain instances, certain transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may qualify as special items although they may have occurred in prior years or are likely to recur in following years. In accordance with IAS 2, TotalEnergies values inventories of petroleum products in its financial statements according to the First-In, First-Out (FIFO) method and other inventories using the weighted-average cost method. Under the FIFO method, the cost of inventory is based on the historic cost of acquisition or manufacture rather than the current replacement cost. In volatile energy markets, this can have a significant distorting effect on the reported income. Accordingly, the adjusted results of the Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method in order to facilitate the comparability of TotalEnergies' results with those of its competitors and to help illustrate the operating performance of these segments excluding the impact of oil price changes on the replacement of inventories. In the replacement cost method, which approximates the Last-In, First-Out (LIFO) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differential between one period and another or the average prices of the period. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results under the FIFO and replacement cost methods. The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for trading inventories and storage contracts, differences between internal measures of performance used by TotalEnergies' management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS, which requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories recorded at their fair value based on forward prices. TotalEnergies, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, the future effects of which are recorded at fair value in TotalEnergies' internal economic performance. IFRS, by requiring accounting for storage contracts on an accrual basis, precludes recognition of this fair value effect. Furthermore, TotalEnergies enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence. The adjusted business segment results (adjusted operating income and adjusted net operating income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value. For further information on the adjustments affecting operating income on a segment-by-segment basis, and for a reconciliation of segment figures to figures reported in TotalEnergies' interim consolidated financial statements, see pages 33-41 of this exhibit. TotalEnergies measures performance at the segment level on the basis of adjusted net operating income. Net operating income comprises operating income of the relevant segment after deducting the amortization and the depreciation of intangible assets other than leasehold rights, translation adjustments and gains or losses on the sale of assets, as well as all other income and expenses related to capital employed (dividends from non-consolidated companies, income from equity affiliates and capitalized interest expenses) and after income taxes applicable to the above. The income and expenses not included in net operating income that are included in net income are interest expenses related to long-term liabilities net of interest earned on cash and cash equivalents, after applicable income taxes (net cost of net debt and non-controlling interests). Adjusted net operating income excludes the effect of the adjustments (special items and the inventory valuation effect) described above. 4 B.1. Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment (iGRP) Production and sales of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electricity 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 Hydrocarbon production for LNG 9M21 9M20 9M20 533 502 518 +3% 539 -1% iGRP (kboe/d) 518 530 -2% 67 52 70 -3% 73 -8% Liquids (kb/d) 61 70 -12% 2,527 2,464 2,445 +3% 2,546 -1% Gas (Mcf/d) 2,489 2,509 -1% 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt 9M21 9M20 9M20 10.0 10.5 8.1 +24% 7.4 +34% Overall LNG sales 30.4 28.3 +7% 4.3 4.2 4.3 -1% 4.2 +2% including sales from equity production* 12.8 13.3 -4% 8.3 8.8 6.6 +25% 5.5 +50% including sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases 25.0 23.2 +8% * TotalEnergies' equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by joint ventures. Hydrocarbon production for LNG increased by 6% compared to the second quarter 2021, in particular due to the end of planned maintenance at Ichthys in Australia. Total LNG sales increased sharply compared to 2020, up 24% for the third quarter and 7% for the first nine months. 3Q21 9M21 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 vs Renewables & Electricity 9M21 9M20 vs 3Q20 9M20 42.7 41.7 26.3 +62% Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) (1),(2) 42.7 26.3 +62% 9.5 8.3 5.1 +87% o/w installed capacity 9.5 5.1 +87% 6.1 5.4 4.0 +52% o/w capacity in construction 6.1 4.0 +52% 27.1 28.0 17.3 +57% o/w capacity in development 27.1 17.3 +57% 26.6 22.6 14.2 +88% Gross renewables capacity with PPA (GW) (1),(2) 26.6 14.2 +88% 31.7 30.7 18.0 +77% Portfolio of renewable power generation net capacity (GW) (1),(2) 31.7 18.0 +77% 4.7 4.0 2.3 x2.1 o/w installed capacity 4.7 2.3 x2.1 4.0 3.1 1.6 x2.5 o/w capacity in construction 4.0 1.6 x2.5 23.0 23.6 14.1 +64% o/w capacity in development 23.0 14.1 +64% 4.7 5.1 4.1 +17% Net power production (TWh) (3) 14.5 9.9 +46% 1.7 1.7 1.0 +67% incl. Power production from renewables 4.9 2.8 +75% 6.0 5.8 4.4 +37% Clients power - BtB and BtC (Million) (2) 6.0 4.4 +37% 2.7 2.7 1.7 +56% Clients gas - BtB and BtC (Million) (2) 2.7 1.7 +56% 11.7 12.7 10.2 +15% Sales power - BtB and BtC (TWh) 40.5 33.8 +20% 13.2 20.6 13.5 -2% Sales gas - BtB and BtC (TWh) 70.0 64.4 +9% 291 310* 64 x4.6 Proportional adjusted EBITDA Renewables and Electricity (M$) (4) 946 404 x2.3 104 82* 66 +57% incl. from renewables business 334 250 +34% 1 Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) gross capacity effective first quarter 2021. 2 End of period data. 3 Solar, wind, biogas, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants. 4 TotalEnergies share (% interest) of EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) in Renewables and Electricity affiliates, regardless of consolidation method. * 2Q21 data corrected for estimated results of AGEL. 5 Gross installed renewable power generation capacity grew to 9.5 GW at the end of the third quarter 2021, up 1.2 GW thanks in particular to the acquisition by AGEL (TotalEnergies 20%) during the quarter of the operating assets of SB Energy India's 5 GW renewable portfolio. Total gross capacity increased by 1 GW over the quarter to 42.7 GW, mainly due to the addition of a 1 GW solar power plant project in Iraq. Net electricity generation stood at 4.7 TWh in the third quarter 2021, up 17% year-on-year, mainly due to strong growth in renewable electricity generation and the acquisition of four natural gas power plants (CCGT) in France and Spain in the fourth quarter 2020. TotalEnergies' Renewables and Electricity business adjusted EBITDA was $291 million in the third quarter 2021, a 4.6-fold increase over one year, driven by growing electricity production, particularly from renewables, and the number of gas and electricity customers. Results 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 in millions of dollars 9M21 9M20 9M20 8,482 5,086 1,995 x4.3 3,667 x2.3 External sales 19,070 10,398 +83% 876 436 253 x3.5 321 x2.7 Operating income 1,936 (463) ns 782 419 225 x3.5 898 -13% Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 1,464 645 x2.3 (208) (56) (266) ns (222) ns Tax on net operating income (365) 64 ns 1,450 799 212 x6.8 997 +45% Net operating income 3,035 246 x12.3 158 92 73 x2.2 (423) ns Adjustments affecting net operating income 449 1,278 -65% 1,608 891 285 x5.6 574 x2.8 Adjusted net operating income* 3,484 1,524 x2.3 755 356 99 x7.6 206 x3.7 including income from equity affiliates 1,375 278 x4.9 639 759 450 +42% 640 - Organic investments 2,150 1,714 +25% (941) 166 36 ns 3,375 ns Net acquisitions 1,119 1,606 -30% (302) 925 486 ns 4,015 ns Net investments 3,269 3,320 -2% *Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information starting on page 33 of this exhibit. Adjusted net operating income for the iGRP segment was: · $1,608 million in the third quarter 2021, a 5.6-fold increase from a year ago, thanks to the increase in LNG prices and the strong performance of gas and electricity trading activities, · $3,484 million for the first nine months of 2021, 2.3 times greater than last year, for the same reasons. Adjusted net operating income for the iGRP segment excludes special items and the impact of changes in fair value. In the third quarter 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $158 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $73 million in the third quarter 2020. In the first nine months 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $449 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $1,278 million in the first nine months 2020. The segment's operating cash flow before working capital changes1 excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value for the sector and including capital gains on the sale of renewable projects was: · $1,720 million in the third quarter 2021, 2.5 times greater than third quarter 2020, thanks to the rise in LNG prices and the strong performance of gas and electricity trading activities, and · $3,683 million for the first nine months of 2021, up 57% year-on-year, for the same reasons. The segment's cash flow from operations excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was: · -$463 million for the third quarter 2021 compared to $654 million for the third quarter 2020, due to variations in margin calls related to hedging contracts in a context of highly volatile gas and electricity markets, · $884 million for the first nine months 2021, a decrease of 43% compared to $1,554 million for the first nine months 2020. 1Operating cash flow before working capital changes is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale (effective first quarter 2020). For information on the replacement cost method, refer to "B. Analysis of business segment results", above. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is set forth under "Cash Flow" on page 18 of this exhibit. 6 B.2. Exploration & Production segment Production 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 Hydrocarbon production 9M21 9M20 9M20 2,281 2,245 2,197 +4% 2,501 -9% EP (kboe/d) 2,290 2,352 -3% 1,450 1,412 1,367 +6% 1,647 -12% Liquids (kb/d) 1,435 1,493 -4% 4,543 4,553 4,528 - 4,654 -2% Gas (Mcf/d) 4,672 4,684 - Results 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 in millions of dollars, except effective tax rate 9M21 9M20 9M20 1,921 1,743 1,142 +68% 1,631 +18% External Sales 5,178 3,716 +39% 4,395 3,180 768 x5.7 2,257 x1.9 Operating income 10,416 (6,356) ns 139 (1,243) 251 -45% 77 +81% Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (834) 691 ns 46.4% 38.2% 32.9% 39.7% Effective tax rate* 42.5% 39.7% (2,007) (1,195) (243) ns (1,094) ns Tax on net operating income (4,382) (299) ns 2,527 742 776 x3.3 1,240 x2.0 Net operating income 5,200 (5,964) ns 32 1,471 25 +28% 494 -94% Adjustments affecting net operating income 1,714 7,259 -76% 2,726 2,213 801 x3.4 1,734 +57% Adjusted net operating income** 6,914 1,295 x5.3 315 279 268 +18% 297 +6% including income from equity affiliates 864 706 +22% 1,656 1,559 1,266 +31% 2,064 -20% Organic investments 4,494 3,950 +14% (34) 231 (309) ns (3) ns Net acquisitions (5) (4) ns 1,622 1,790 957 +69% 2,061 -21% Net investments 4,489 3,946 +14% * "Effective tax rate" = tax on adjusted net operating income / (adjusted net operating income - income from equity affiliates - dividends received from investments - impairment of goodwill + tax on adjusted net operating income). ** Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information starting on page 33 of this exhibit. The Exploration & Production segment's adjusted net operating income was: · $2,726 million in the third quarter 2021, more than three times greater than in the third quarter 2020, thanks to the sharp increase in oil and gas prices, · $6,914 million in the first nine months of 2021, more than five times greater than in the first nine months of 2020, for the same reasons. Adjusted net operating income for the Exploration & Production segment excludes special items. In the third quarter 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $199 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $25 million in the third quarter 2020. In the first nine months 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $1,714 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $7,259 million in the first nine months 2020. The segment's operating cash flow before working capital changes2 excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was: · $4,943 million in the third quarter 2021, up 87% compared to 2,646 in the third quarter 2020, and · $13,029 million in the first nine months 2021, up 85% compared to $7,032 million in the first nine months 2020, in line with higher oil and gas prices. 2Operating cash flow before working capital changes is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost. For information on the replacement cost method, refer to "B. Analysis of business segment results", above. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is set forth under "Cash Flow" on page 18 of this exhibit. 7 The segment's cash flow from operations excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was: · $4,814 million in the third quarter 2021, 2.4 times greater than $2,043 million in the third quarter 2020, and · $13,385 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 95% compared to $6,876 million in the first nine months 2020. B.3. Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services segments) Results 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 in millions of dollars 9M21 9M20 9M20 44,319 40,220 30,004 +48% 43,289 +2% External sales 121,253 88,621 +37% 1,682 1,534 261 x6.4 1,593 +6% Operating income 4,770 (63) ns 81 180 (233) ns (10) ns Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 315 (293) ns (495) (457) (238) ns (385) ns Tax on net operating income (1,408) (194) ns 1,268 1,257 (210) ns 1,198 +6% Net operating income 3,677 (550) ns (228) (329) 583 ns 167 ns Adjustments affecting net operating income (1,182) (2,311) ns 1,040 928 373 x2.8 1,365 -24% Adjusted net operating income* 2,495 1,761 +42% 506 468 449 +13% 570 -11% Organic investments 1,309 1,183 +11% 17 (1) 2 x8.5 52 -67% Net acquisitions (87) (48) ns 523 467 451 +16% 622 -16% Net investments 1,222 1,135 +8% *Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information starting on page 33 of this exhibit The Downstream segment's operating cash flow before working capital changes2 excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was: · $1,611 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of 66% compared to $971 million in the third quarter 2020, and · $3,943 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 12% compared to $3,523 million in the first nine months 2020. The Downstream segment's cash flow from operations excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was: · $1,644 million in the third quarter 2021, a decrease of 20% compared to $2,060 million in the third quarter 2020, and · $5,974 million in the first nine months 2021, 2.5 times greater than $2,377 million in the first nine months 2020. B.4 Refining & Chemicals segment Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 Refinery throughput and utilization rate* 9M21 9M20 9M20 1,225 1,070 1,212 +1% 1,719 -29% Total refinery throughput (kb/d) 1,147 1,302 -12% 274 148 267 +3% 503 -46% France 179 242 -26% 505 495 540 -6% 757 -33% Rest of Europe 553 630 -12% 446 427 405 +10% 459 -3% Rest of world 415 429 -3% 69% 58% 57% 82% Utilization rate based on crude only** 62% 62% * Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing & Services segment. **Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year, excluding Grandpuits (definitively shut down first quarter 2021) from 2021 and Lindsey refinery (divested) from second quarter 2021. 8 3Q21 vs 3Q20 3Q21 vs 3Q19 9M21 vs 9M20 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q19 Petrochemicals production and utilization rate 9M21 9M20 1,486 1,424 1 255 +18% 1 402 +6% Monomers* (kt) 4,315 4,033 +7% 1,330 1,212 1 248 +7% 1 268 +5% Polymers (kt) 3,707 3,642 +2% 93% 88% 75% 91% Vapocracker utilization rate** 89% 81% *Olefins. **Based on olefins production from steamcrackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year. Results 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 in millions of dollars 9M21 9M20 9M20 22,765 20,853 13,607 +67% 21,338 +1% External sales 62,819 41,563 +51% 1,006 955 (361) ns 1,035 -3% Operating income 2,954 (997) ns 79 123 (247) ns 5 x16 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 290 (339) ns (273) (281) (51) ns (221) ns Tax on net operating income (834) 152 ns 812 797 (659) ns 819 -1% Net operating income 2,410 (1,184) ns (210) (286) 571 ns 133 ns Adjustments affecting net operating income (1,054) 2,053 ns 602 511 (88) ns 952 -37% Adjusted net operating income* 1,356 869 +56% 321 279 291 +10% 355 -10% Organic investments 822 761 +8% (6) 2 (1) ns 19 ns Net acquisitions (61) (52) ns 315 281 290 +9% 374 -16% Net investments 761 709 +7% * Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information starting on page 33 of this exhibit. Adjusted net operating income for the Refining & Chemicals segment: · increased sharply year-on-year to $602 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to a loss of $88 million in the third quarter 2020. This increase is due to the strong performance of petrochemicals and European refining margins, which were negative in 2020 due to weak demand, · increased by 56% year-on-year to $1,356 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared to $869 million over the same period in 2020, for the same reasons. Adjusted net operating income for the Refining & Chemicals segment excludes any after-tax inventory valuation effect and special items. In the third quarter 2021, the exclusion of the inventory valuation effect had a negative impact of $285 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a negative impact of $14 million in the third quarter 2020. In the third quarter 2021 the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $75 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $585 million in the third quarter 2020. In the first nine months 2021, the exclusion of the inventory valuation effect had a negative impact of $1,222 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $1,357 million in the first nine months 2020. In the first nine months 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $168 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $696 million in the first nine months 2020. The segment's operating cash flow before working capital changes3 excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was: · $934 million in the third quarter 2021, 3.9 times greater than $242 million in the third quarter 2020, and · $2,081 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 9% compared to $1,912 million in the first nine months 2020. The segment's cash flow from operations excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was: · $799 million in the third quarter 2021, a decrease of 22% compared to $1,027 million in the third quarter 2020, and · $4,027 million in the first nine months 2021, compared to $924 million in the first nine months 2020. 3Operating cash flow before working capital changes is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost. For information on the replacement cost method, refer to "B. Analysis of business segment results", above. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is set forth under "Cash Flow" on page 18 of this exhibit. 9 B.5. Marketing & Services segment Petroleum product sales 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 Sales in kb/d* 9M21 9M20 9M20 1,542 1,473 1,442 +7% 1,848 -17% Total Marketing & Services sales 1,486 1,466 +1% 867 791 819 +6% 1,034 -16% • Europe 811 822 -1% 675 682 623 +8% 814 -17% • Rest of world 675 645 +5% * Excludes trading and bulk refining sales. Sales of petroleum products grew by 7% year-on-year in the third quarter 2021, thanks to the improvement in the pandemic situation and the global economic rebound. This increase is supported notably by the recovery in network sales activity. Results 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 in millions of dollars 9M21 9M20 9M20 21,554 19,367 16,397 +31% 21,951 -2% External sales 58,434 47,058 +24% 676 579 622 +9% 558 +21% Operating income 1,816 934 +94% 2 57 14 -86% (15) ns Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 25 46 -46% (222) (176) (187) ns (164) ns Tax on net operating income (574) (346) ns 456 460 449 +2% 379 +20% Net operating income 1,267 634 x2 (18) (43) 12 ns 34 ns Adjustments affecting net operating income (128) 258 ns 438 417 461 -5% 413 +6% Adjusted net operating income* 1,139 892 +28% 185 189 158 +17% 215 -14% Organic investments 487 422 +15% 23 (3) 3 x7.7 33 -30% Net acquisitions (26) 4 ns 208 186 161 +29% 248 -16% Net investments 461 426 +8% *Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information starting on page 33 of this exhibit. Adjusted net operating income for the Marketing & Services segment was: · $438 million in the third quarter 2021, a decrease of 5% compared to $461 million in third quarter 2020, and · $1,139 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 28% compared to $892 million in the first nine months 2020. Adjusted net operating income for the Marketing & Services segment excludes any after-tax inventory valuation effect and special items. In the third quarter 2021, the exclusion of the inventory valuation effect had a negative impact of $41 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $6 million in the third quarter 2020. In the third quarter 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $23 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $6 million in the third quarter 2020. In the first nine months 2021, the exclusion of the inventory valuation effect had a negative impact of $189 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $169 million in the first nine months 2020. In the first nine months 2021, the exclusion of special items had a positive impact of $61 million on the segment's adjusted net operating income, compared to a positive impact of $89 million in the first nine months 2020. The segment's operating cash flow before working capital changes3 excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was: · $677 million in the third quarter 2021, a decrease of 7% compared to $729 million in the third quarter 2020, and · $1,862 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 16% compared to $1,611 million in the first nine months 2020. The segment's cash flow from operations excluding financial charges, except those related to leases was: · $845 million in the third quarter 2021, a decrease of 18% compared to $1,033 million in the third quarter 2020, and 10 · $1,947 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 34% compared to $1,453 million in the first nine months 2020. C. TOTALENERGIES RESULTS Net income (TotalEnergies share) In the third quarter 2021, net income (TotalEnergies share) was $4,645 million, an increase compared to $202 million in the third quarter 2020. In the first nine months 2021, net income (TotalEnergies share) was $10,195 million, an increase compared to -$8,133 million in the first nine months 2020. Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) was: · $4,769 million in the third quarter 2021, 5.6 times greater than $848 million a year earlier, due to higher oil and gas prices, · $11,235 million for the first nine months of 2021, 4.1 times greater than $2,755 million last year, for the same reason. Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of changes in fair value4. Total adjustments affecting net income5 were -$124 million in the third quarter 2021 and include the capital loss of -$177 million on the disposal of TotalEnergies' interest in the Utica asset in the United States. Fully-diluted shares As of September 30, 2021, the number of fully-diluted shares was 2,660 million. Acquisitions - Asset sales Acquisitions were: · $126 million in the third quarter 2021 and include notably a 10% increase in the Lapa block in Brazil, · $2,996 million in the first nine months of 2021 and include the item above as well as the acquisitions of a 20% interest for $2 billion in the renewable project developer in India, Adani Green Energy Limited, of Fonroche Biogaz in France and of the interest in the Yunlin wind project in Taiwan. Asset sales were: · $1,084 million in the third quarter 2021 and includes notably the payment by GIP Australia of more than $750 million as part of the tolling agreement for the infrastructure of the Gladstone LNG project in Australia, · $1,967 million in the first nine months of 2021, including the above item as well as the sale in France of a 50% interest in a portfolio of renewable projects with total capacity of 285 MW (100%), the sale of the 10% interest in onshore block OML 17 in Nigeria, a price supplement related to the sale of Block CA1 in Brunei, the sale of the Lindsey refinery in the United Kingdom, the sale of interests in the TBG pipeline in Brazil, the sale of shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE) and the sale of interests in Tellurian Inc. (Nasdaq: TELL) in the United States. Cash flow TotalEnergies' cash flow from operations was: · $5,640 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of 30% compared to $4,351 million in the third quarter 2020, and · $18,789 million in the first nine months 2021, 2.1 times greater than $9,129 million in the first nine months 2020. Cash flow from operations of $5,640 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to operating cash flow before working capital changes6 of $8,060 million, was negatively impacted for an amount of $2.1 billion by variations in margin calls related to hedging contracts in a context of highly volatile natural gas and electricity markets, as well as by a negative inventory effect of $1.2 billion and an increase in tax liabilities of $0.9 billion. 4 Details shown on page 17 of this exhibit. 5Details shown on pages 17 and 33-41 of this exhibit. 6Operating cash flow before working capital changes is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale (effective first quarter 2020). For information on the replacement cost method, refer to "B. Analysis of business segment results", above. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is set forth under "Cash Flow" on page 18 of this exhibit. 11 The change in working capital as determined using the replacement cost method excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts, including capital gain from renewable project sale (effective first quarter 2020) and including organic loan repayment from equity affiliates was an increase of $2,420 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to a decrease of $560 million in the third quarter 2020. In the third quarter 2021, the change in working capital was an increase of $2,698 million in accordance with IFRS. The difference of $278 million between IFRS and replacement cost method corresponds to the following adjustments: (i) the pre-tax inventory valuation effect of $365 million, (ii) plus the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts of $36 million, (iii) less the capital gains from renewables project sale of $3 million and (iv) less the organic loan repayments from equity affiliates of $120 million. The change in working capital as determined using the replacement cost method excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts, including capital gain from renewable project sale (effective first quarter 2020) and including organic loan repayment from equity affiliates was an increase of $989 million in the first nine months 2021, compared to an increase of $2,071 million in the first nine months 2020. In the first nine months of 2021, the change in working capital was an increase of $2,848 million in accordance with IFRS. The difference of $1,859 million between IFRS and replacement cost method corresponds to the following adjustments: (i) the pre-tax inventory valuation effect of $1,711 million, (ii) plus the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts of $445 million, (iii) less the capital gains from renewables project sale of $69 million and (iv) less the organic loan repayments from equity affiliates of $228 million. Operating cash flow before working capital changes6 totaled: · $8,060 million in the third quarter 2021, 2.1 times greater than $3,791 million in the third quarter 2020 and an increase of 20% compared to $6,737 in the third quarter 2019. · $19,778 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 77% compared to $11,199 million in the first nine months 2020. Operating cash flow before working capital changes without financial charges (DACF)7 totaled: · $8,390 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of 96% compared to $4,281 million in the third quarter 2020 and an increase of 15% compared to $7,269 in the third quarter 2019. · $20,901 million in the first nine months 2021, an increase of 65% compared to $12,701 million in the first nine months 2020. TotalEnergies' net cash flow8 totaled: · $6,205 million in the third quarter 2021, 3.3 times greater than $1,879 million in the third quarter 2020, reflecting the $4.3 billion increase in operating cash flow before working capital changes6 and the slight decrease of $57 million in net investments9 to $1,855 million in the third quarter 2021, · $10,756 million in the first nine months 2021, 3.9 times greater than $2,740 million in the same period a year ago, reflecting the $8.6 billion increase in operating cash flow before working capital changes6, slightly offset by a $563 million increase in net investments to $9,022 million in the first nine months 2021. D. PROFITABILITY Return on equity was 12.0% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. 10/01/2020- 07/01/2020- 10/01/2019- in millions of dollars 09/30/2021 06/30/2021 09/30/2020 Adjusted net income 12,827 8,786 5,960 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 106,794 105,066 108,885 Return on equity (ROE) 12.0% 8.4% 5.5% 7DACF = debt adjusted cash flow, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, without financial charges. 8Net cash flow = cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost - net investments (including other transactions with non-controlling interests). 9Net investments = organic investments + net acquisitions (see "Investments - Divestments'" on page 18). 12 Return on average capital employed was 10.0% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. 10/01/2020- 07/01/2020- 10/01/2019- in millions of dollars 09/30/2021 06/30/2021 09/30/2020 Adjusted net operating income 14,237 10,252 7,801 Average capital employed 142,179 142,172 144,060 ROACE 10.0% 7.2% 5.4% E. 2021 SENSITIVITIES* Estimated Estimated impact impact on cash on adjusted net flow from Change operating income operations Dollar +/- 0.1 $ per € -/+ 0.1 B$ ~0 B$ Average liquids price** +/- 10$/b +/- 2.7 B$ +/- 3.2 B$ European gas price - NBP +/- 1 $/Mbtu +/- 0.3 B$ +/- 0.25 B$ Variable cost margin, European refining (VCM) +/- 10 $/t +/- 0.4 B$ +/- 0.5 B$ * Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about TotalEnergies' portfolio in 2021. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining & Chemicals. Please find the indicators detailed page 20. ** In a 50 $/b Brent environment. F. SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK The steady recovery in oil demand to pre-crisis levels, except for aviation fuel, led to nearly continuous price increases that reached $85/b in mid-October, close to a 7-year high. Controlled production increases from OPEC+, the continued draw-down of crude inventories and the strong investment discipline in oil & gas supported the increase. In addition, an increase in fuel demand from the aviation sector is beginning to materialize, also supporting high prices. The increase in gas markets, which began in the first half of the year, accelerated considerably in the third quarter, reaching record levels in Europe and Asia. Barring an exceptionally mild winter, the low inventory level for gas and expected sustained demand are likely to keep gas prices in Europe and Asia at high levels until the second quarter 2022. Given the outlook for OPEC+ quotas and seasonal gas demand in the fourth quarter of 2021, TotalEnergies expects fourth quarter 2021 hydrocarbon production to be in the range of 2.85-2.9 Mboe/d. TotalEnergies anticipates that 2021 oil price increases will positively impact its average LNG selling price for the next six months, given the lag effect on price formulas. It is expected to be above $12/Mbtu in the fourth quarter 2021. TotalEnergies maintains its cost discipline, with net investments10 expected to be close to $13 billion in 2021, including $3 billion dedicated to renewables and electricity. TotalEnergies confirms its cash flow allocation priorities: investing in profitable projects to implement TotalEnergies' transformation strategy into a sustainable multi-energy company, linking the growth of its dividend to its underlying cash flow growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet and a long-term debt rating with a minimum "A" level by anchoring gearing11 below 20%, and allocating up to 40% of the surplus cash generated above $60/b to share buybacks. 10Net investments = organic investments + net acquisitions. 11Gearing = net debt / (net debt +shareholders equity TotalEnergies share + non-controlling interests); excludes leases receivables and leases debts. See "Gearing Ratio" on page 19. 13 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and industrial strategy of TotalEnergies. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives, areas of improvement and goals of TotalEnergies, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by TotalEnergies, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TotalEnergies. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as "envisions", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "considers", "plans", "expects", "thinks", "targets", "aims" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by TotalEnergies as of the date of this document. These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences, or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto. Except for its ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by applicable securities laws, TotalEnergies does not have any intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements after the distribution of this document, even if new information, future events or other circumstances have made them incorrect or misleading. For additional factors, you should read the information set forth under "Item 3. -3.2 Risk Factors", "Item 4. Information on the Company", "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and "Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" in TotalEnergies' Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020. 14 OPERATING INFORMATION BY SEGMENT TotalEnergies' production (Exploration & Production + iGRP) 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs Combined liquids and gas vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 production by region (kboe/d) 9M21 9M20 9M20 989 985 969 +2% 1,004 -1% Europe and Central Asia 1,008 1,032 -2% 537 533 598 -10% 733 -27% Africa 540 651 -17% 681 654 576 +18% 720 -5% Middle East and North Africa 662 633 +5% 372 378 343 +8% 363 +3% Americas 375 343 +9% 235 197 229 +3% 221 +7% Asia-Pacific 223 223 - 2,814 2,747 2,715 +4% 3,040 -7% Total production 2,808 2,882 -3% 711 750 667 +7% 698 +2% includes equity affiliates 730 706 +3% 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 Liquids production by region (kb/d) 9M21 9M20 9M20 362 351 359 +1% 367 -1% Europe and Central Asia 363 381 -5% 401 399 458 -12% 583 -31% Africa 405 509 -20% 530 502 432 +23% 562 -6% Middle East and North Africa 510 481 +6% 179 183 144 +24% 163 +10% Americas 180 150 +20% 45 29 44 +3% 44 +2% Asia-Pacific 38 42 -10% 1,517 1,464 1,437 +6% 1,720 -12% Total production 1,496 1,563 -4% 205 213 197 +4% 210 -2% includes equity affiliates 206 203 +2% 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 Gas production by region (Mcf/d) 9M21 9M20 9M20 3,366 3,411 3,284 +2% 3,431 -2% Europe and Central Asia 3,470 3,507 -1% 689 680 713 -3% 768 -10% Africa 687 722 -5% 838 847 801 +5% 866 -3% Middle East and North Africa 842 844 - 1,086 1,095 1,115 -3% 1,124 -3% Americas 1,094 1,085 +1% 1,091 984 1,060 +3% 1,011 +8% Asia-Pacific 1,068 1,035 +3% 7,070 7,017 6,973 +1% 7,200 -2% Total production 7,161 7,193 - 2,730 2,895 2,540 +8% 2,635 +4% includes equity affiliates 2,826 2,714 +4% Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services) 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d) 9M21 9M20 9M20 1,579 1,521 1,475 +7% 1,999 -21% Europe 1,553 1,565 -1% 693 663 541 +28% 677 +2% Africa 674 562 +20% 811 799 673 +20% 920 -12% Americas 794 767 +4% 486 492 460 +6% 541 -10% Rest of world 491 446 +10% 3,568 3,475 3,149 +13% 4,136 -14% Total consolidated sales 3,512 3,340 +5% 360 334 417 -14% 544 -34% Includes bulk sales 365 427 -14% 1,666 1,668 1,290 +29% 1,745 -5% Includes trading 1,661 1,447 +15% 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 vs vs vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 Petrochemicals production* (kt) 9M21 9M20 9M20 1,308 1,166 1,274 +3% 1,377 -5% Europe 3,820 3,821 - 705 725 513 +38% 648 +9% Americas 1,940 1,813 +7% 802 744 716 +12% 646 +24% Middle-East and Asia 2,261 2,040 +11% * Olefins, polymers 15 > Renewables 3Q21 2Q21 Installed power generation gross Onshore Offshore Onshore Onshore capacity (GW)1,2 Solar Wind Wind Other Total Solar Wind Wind Other Total France 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.1 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.1 1.0 Rest of Europe 0.1 1.0 0.0 0.1 1.2 0.1 1.0 0.0 0.1 1.1 Africa 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Middle East 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 North America 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.9 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.9 South America 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.5 India 4.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 4.5 3.5 0.1 0.0 0.0 3.6 Asia-Pacific 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.9 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 Total 7.5 1.9 0.0 0.1 9.5 6.4 1.8 0.0 0.1 8.3 3Q21 2Q21 Power generation gross capacity from renewables in Onshore Offshore Onshore Offshore construction (GW)1,2 Solar Wind Wind Other Total Solar Wind Wind Other Total France 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.5 Rest of Europe 0.1 0.1 1.1 0.0 1.3 0.1 0.1 1.1 0.0 1.3 Africa 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Middle East 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 North America 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 South America 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 India 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 1.8 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.0 1.1 Asia-Pacific 0.4 0.0 0.6 0.0 1.1 0.5 0.0 0.6 0.0 1.1 Total 3.4 0.7 1.8 0.1 6.1 2.8 0.6 1.8 0.1 5.4 3Q21 2Q21 Power generation gross capacity from renewables in Onshore Offshore Onshore Offshore development (GW)1,2 Solar Wind Wind Other Total Solar Wind Wind Other Total France 3.6 0.7 0.0 0.0 4.4 3.2 0.8 0.0 0.0 4.0 Rest of Europe 5.2 0.3 2.3 0.0 7.7 5.3 0.3 2.3 0.0 7.9 Africa 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.6 Middle East 1.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 North America 3.3 0.2 0.0 0.7 4.2 3.5 0.2 0.0 0.7 4.3 South America 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.1 1.2 0.6 1.0 0.0 0.0 1.7 India 4.5 0.1 0.0 0.0 4.5 6.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 6.3 Asia-Pacific 1.0 0.0 2.1 0.0 3.1 1.1 0.0 2.1 0.0 3.2 Total 20.0 1.8 4.4 1.0 27.1 20.3 2.5 4.4 0.8 28.0 1 Includes 20% of gross capacity of Adani Green Energy Limited effective first quarter 2021. 2End-of-period data. In operation In construction In development Gross renewables capacity covered by PPA at 30 September 2021 (GW) Onshore Onshore Offshore Onshore Offshore Solar Wind Other Total Solar Wind Wind Other Total Solar Wind Wind Other Total Europe 0.6 1.5 X 2.2 0.3 X 0.8 X 1.4 4.0 0.2 X X 4.2 Asia 5.4 X X 5.5 2.7 0.4 0.6 - 3.8 5.8 X - - 5.9 North America 0.8 X X 0.8 0.4 X - X 0.4 0.5 X - X 0.6 Rest of World 0.6 0.2 X 0.8 X X - X X 0.4 X - X 0.7 Total 7.4 1.9 X 9.5 3.4 0.7 1.4 X 5.7 10.7 0.5 X 0.2 11.5 "X" means not specified, capacity < 0.2 GW 16 In operation In construction In development PPA average price at 30 September 2021 ($/MWh) Onshore Onshore Offshore Onshore Offshore Solar Wind Other Total Solar Wind Wind Other Total Solar Wind Wind Other Total Europe 230 117 X 148 71 X 61 X 63 42 76 X X 46 Asia 78 X X 77 45 49 187 - 70 40 X - - 40 North America 155 X X 157 27 X - X 30 31 X - X 41 Rest of World 80 72 X 78 X X - X X 98 X - X 98 Total 98 108 X 100 46 58 106 X 66 42 80 X 145 44 "X" means not specified, capacity < 0.2 GW ADJUSTMENT ITEMS TO NET INCOME (TOTALENERGIES SHARE) 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q19 in millions of dollars 9M21 9M20 (325) (1,588) (706) (156) Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share) (2,255) (9,361) (177) (1,379) - - Gain (loss) on asset sales (1,556) - (43) (110) (70) (20) Restructuring charges (314) (170) (47) (49) (293) (160) Impairments (240) (8,394) (58) (50) (343) 24 Other (145) (797) 320 375 4 (71) After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost 1,384 (1,504) (119) (44) 56 10 Effect of changes in fair value (169) (23) (124) (1,257) (646) (217) Total adjustments affecting net income (1,040) (10,888) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA 3Q21 vs 3Q21vs 9M21vs 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 3Q20 3Q19 3Q19 in millions of dollars 9M21 9M20 9M20 4,645 2,206 202 x23 2 800 +66% Net income - TotalEnergies share 10,195 (8,133) ns 124 1,257 646 -81% 217 -43% Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share) 1,040 10,888 -90% 4,769 3,463 848 x5.6 3,017 +58% Adjusted net income - TotalEnergies share 11,235 2,755 x4.1 Adjusted items 105 88 (15) ns 70 +50% Add: non-controlling interests 252 (28) ns 2,674 1,485 684 x3.9 1,258 x2.1 Add: income taxes 5,605 1,174 x4.8 3,172 3,105 3,203 -1% 3,987 -20% Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests 9,457 10,140 -7% 85 94 101 -16% 63 +35% Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets 282 256 +10% 454 501 549 -17% 594 -24% Add: financial interest on debt 1,421 1,643 -14% (79) (69) (49) ns - ns Less: financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents (235) (36) ns 11,180 8,667 5,321 x2.1 8,989 +24% Adjusted EBITDA 28,017 15,904 +76% 17 INVESTMENTS - DIVESTMENTS 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 vs 3Q19 vs In millions of dollars 9M21 9M20 vs 3Q20 3Q19 9M20 2,813 2,802 2,184 +29% 3,296 -15% Organic investments ( a ) 7,993 6,908 +16% 172 245 148 +16% 152 +13% Capitalized exploration 660 445 +48% 211 380 290 -27% 242 -13% Increase in non-current loans 883 1,302 -32% (112) (89) (330) ns (61) ns Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (297) (505) ns 1 (4) (11) ns (109) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) (170) (163) ns 126 662 150 -16% 4,429 -97% Acquisitions ( b ) 2,996 2,651 +13% 1,084 266 422 x2.6 1,007 +8% Asset sales ( c ) 1,967 1,100 +79% (5) 5 7 ns 105 ns Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) 100 90 +11% (958) 396 (272) ns 3,422 ns Net acquisitions 1,029 1,551 -34% 1,855 3,198 1,912 -3% 6,718 -72% Net investments ( a + b - c ) 9,022 8,459 +7% 757 - - ns - ns Other transactions with non-controlling interests ( d ) 757 - ns (120) (78) (1) ns (101) ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates ( e ) (228) (35) ns (6) 9 18 ns 214 ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing * ( f ) 270 253 +7% 30 25 28 +7% - ns Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts ( g ) 77 74 +4% 2,456 3,104 1,901 +29% 6,831 -64% Cash flow used in investing activities ( a + b - c + d + e + f - g ) 9,744 8,603 +13% * Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share). CASH FLOW 3Q21 3Q21 9M21 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 vs 3Q19 vs In millions of dollars 9M21 9M20 vs 3Q20 3Q19 9M20 8,390 6,761 4,281 +96% 7,269 +15% Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financial charges (DACF) 20,901 12,701 +65% (330) (409) (491) ns (532) ns Financial charges (1,122) (1,502) ns 8,060 6,352 3,791 x2.1 6,737 +20% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ( a ) * 19,778 11,199 +77% (2,662) 814 475 ns 1,639 ns (Increase) decrease in working capital ** (2,403) (223) ns 365 463 90 x4.1 69 x5.3 Inventory effect 1,711 (1,748) ns (3) (0) (4) ns - ns Capital gain from renewable projects sale (69) (64) ns (120) (78) (1) ns (101) ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (228) (35) ns 5,640 7,551 4,351 +30% 8,206 -31% Cash flow from operations 18,789 9,129 x2.1 2,813 2,802 2,184 +29% 3,296 -15% Organic investments ( b ) 7,993 6,908 +16% 5,247 3,550 1,607 x3.3 3,441 +52% Free cash flow after organic investments, w/o net asset sales ( a - b ) 11,785 4,291 x2.7 1,855 3,198 1,912 -3% 6,718 -72% Net investments ( c ) 9,022 8,459 +7% 6,205 3,154 1,879 x3.3 19 x326.6 Net cash flow ( a - c ) 10,756 2,740 x3.9 * Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale (effective first quarter 2020). Historical data have been restated to cancel the impact of fair valuation of iGRP sector's contracts. ** Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of iGRP's contracts. 18 GEARING RATIO In millions of dollars 09/30/2021 06/30/2021 09/30/2020 09/30/2019 Current borrowings* 15,184 15,795 13,756 13,422 Other current financial liabilities 504 322 196 769 Current financial assets* (3,821) (4,326) (5,843) (3,720) Net financial assets classified as held for sale (1) - 5 - Non-current financial debt* 43,350 44,687 54,001 42,031 Non-current financial assets* (1,927) (2,726) (2,122) (615) Cash and cash equivalents (28,971) (28,643) (30,593) (27,454) Net debt (a) 24,318 25,109 29,400 24,433 Shareholders' equity - TotalEnergies share 110,016 108,096 102,234 114,994 Non-controlling interests 3,211 2,480 2,177 2,319 Shareholders' equity (b) 113,227 110,576 104,411 117,313 Net-debt-to-capital ratio = a / (a+b) 17.7% 18.5% 22.0% 17.2% Leases (c) 7,786 7,702 7,499 6,888 Net-debt-to-capital ratio including leases (a+c) / (a+b+c) 22.1% 22.9% 26.1% 21.1% * Excludes leases receivables and leases debts. RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED Twelve months ended September 30, 2021 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Exploration & Refining & Marketing in millions of dollars Power Production Chemicals & Services Adjusted net operating income 3,738 7,982 1,526 1,471 Capital employed at 9/30/2020* 43,799 78,548 11,951 8,211 Capital employed at 9/30/2021* 52,401 75,499 9,156 8,281 ROACE 7.8% 10.4% 14.5% 17.8% Twelve months ended June 30, 2021 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Exploration & Refining & Marketing in millions of dollars Power Production Chemicals & Services Adjusted net operating income 2,415 6,057 836 1,494 Capital employed at 6/30/2020* 43,527 79,096 12,843 8,366 Capital employed at 6/30/2021* 49,831 76,013 9,285 8,439 ROACE 5.2% 7.8% 7.6% 17.8% Twelve months ended September 30, 2020 Integrated Gas, Renewables & Exploration & Refining & Marketing& in millions of dollars Power Production Chemicals Services Adjusted net operating income 2,318 3,326 1,449 1,366 Capital employed at 9/30/2019* 41,516 88,560 11,658 7,570 Capital employed at 9/30/2020* 43,799 78,548 11,951 8,211 ROACE 5.4% 4.0% 12.3% 17.3% * At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect). 19 MAIN INDICATORS 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 €/$ 1.18 1.21 1.20 1.19 1.17 Brent ($/b) 73.5 69.0 61.1 44.2 42.9 Average liquids price* ($/b) 67.1 62.9 56.4 41.0 39.9 Average gas price* (1) ($/Mbtu) 6.33 4.43 4.06 3.31 2.52 Average LNG price** (1) ($/Mbtu) 9.10 6.59 6.08 4.90 3.57 Variable Cost Margin, European refining*** ($/t) 20.5 10.2 5.3 4.6 -2.7 * Sales in $ / sales in volume for consolidated affiliates (excluding stock value variation). ** Sales in $ / sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates (excluding stock value variation). (1) Does not take into account gas and LNG trading activities, which results are expected to be significantly higher compared to the second quarter 2021. *** This indicator represents the average margin on variable costs realized by TotalEnergies' European refining business (equal to the difference between the sales of refined products realized by TotalEnergies' European refining and the crude purchases as well as associated variable costs, divided by refinery throughput in tons) - 3Q21 data restated in 2Q21 environment for energy costs. Disclaimer: Data is based on TotalEnergies' reporting and is not audited. 20 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter (M$)(a) 2021 2021 2020 Sales 54,729 47,049 33,142 Excise taxes (5,659) (5,416) (5,925) Revenues from sales 49,070 41,633 27,217 Purchases, net of inventory variation (32,344) (26,719) (16,885) Other operating expenses (6,617) (6,717) (5,610) Exploration costs (127) (123) (139) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,191) (3,121) (3,493) Other income 195 223 457 Other expense (605) (298) (281) Financial interest on debt (454 ) (501) (547) Financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents 87 77 89 Cost of net debt (367) (424 ) (458) Other financial income 193 265 134 Other financial expense (140) (131) (165) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,377 (680) 94 Income taxes (2,692) (1,609) (690) Consolidated net income 4,752 2,299 181 TotalEnergies share 4,645 2,206 202 Non-controlling interests 107 93 (21) Earnings per share ($) 1.72 0.80 0.04 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 1.71 0.80 0.04 (a) Except for per share amounts. 21 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter (M$) 2021 2021 2020 Consolidated net income 4,752 2,299 181 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses (3) 449 (6) Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments (95) 56 221 Tax effect 5 (142) - Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company (2,368) 1,239 3,663 Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (2,461) 1,602 3,878 Currency translation adjustment 1,260 (746) (1,830) Cash flow hedge 424 (424) 363 Variation of foreign currency basis spread 2 (4) (35) Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount 184 (18) (804) Other 1 (1) (7) Tax effect (100) 100 (115) Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 1,771 (1,093) (2,428) Total other comprehensive income (net amount) (690) 509 1,450 Comprehensive income 4,062 2,808 1,631 TotalEnergies share 4,014 2,670 1,536 Non-controlling interests 48 138 95 22 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 9 months 9 months (M$)(a) 2021 2020 Sales 145,515 102,742 Excise taxes (16,179 ) (15,386 ) Revenues from sales 129,336 87,356 Purchases, net of inventory variation (82,461 ) (56,978 ) Other operating expenses (20,214 ) (18,875 ) Exploration costs (417 ) (393 ) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (9,637 ) (18,721 ) Other income 776 1,399 Other expense (1,562 ) (809 ) Financial interest on debt (1,421 ) (1,646 ) Financial income and expense from cash & cash equivalents 259 (16 ) Cost of net debt (1,162 ) (1,662 ) Other financial income 567 741 Other financial expense (401 ) (507 ) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,578 379 Income taxes (5,940 ) (169 ) Consolidated net income 10,463 (8,239 ) TotalEnergies share 10,195 (8,133 ) Non-controlling interests 268 (106 ) Earnings per share ($) 3.77 (3.22 ) Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 3.74 (3.22 ) (a) Except for per share amounts. 23 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 9 months 9 months (M$) 2021 2020 Consolidated net income 10,463 (8,239 ) Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses 446 (229) Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments (27) 147 Tax effect (149) 86 Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company (5,302) 3,467 Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (5,032) 3,471 Currency translation adjustment 3,037 (2,770) Cash flow hedge 504 (930) Variation of foreign currency basis spread (2) 35 Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount 635 (1,731) Other 1 (4) Tax effect (157) 252 Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 4,018 (5,148) Total other comprehensive income (net amount) (1,014) (1,677) Comprehensive income 9,449 (9,916) TotalEnergies share 9,226 (9,888) Non-controlling interests 223 (28) 24 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET TotalEnergies September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 (M$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 32,895 33,359 33,528 33,145 Property, plant and equipment, net 105,902 106,791 108,335 104,355 Equity affiliates : investments and loans 30,467 29,712 27,976 27,386 Other investments 1,688 2,247 2,007 1,822 Non-current financial assets 2,799 3,778 4,781 3,155 Deferred income taxes 6,452 6,578 7,016 6,952 Other non-current assets 2,530 2,800 2,810 2,570 Total non-current assets 182,733 185,265 186,453 179,385 Current assets Inventories, net 19,601 19,162 14,730 12,373 Accounts receivable, net 19,865 17,192 14,068 12,893 Other current assets 39,967 17,585 13,428 14,637 Current financial assets 3,910 4,404 4,630 6,011 Cash and cash equivalents 28,971 28,643 31,268 30,593 Assets classified as held for sale 633 456 1,555 1,090 Total current assets 112,947 87,442 79,679 77,597 Total assets 295,680 272,707 266,132 256,982 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity Common shares 8,224 8,224 8,267 8,267 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 113,795 110,967 107,078 107,632 Currency translation adjustment (11,995) (11,087) (10,256) (12,275) Treasury shares (8) (8) (1,387) (1,390) Total shareholders' equity - TotalEnergies share 110,016 108,096 103,702 102,234 Non-controlling interests 3,211 2,480 2,383 2,177 Total shareholders' equity 113,227 110,576 106,085 104,411 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 11,161 10,596 10,326 10,367 Employee benefits 3,218 3,305 3,917 3,719 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 20,355 20,716 20,925 19,351 Non-current financial debt 50,810 52,331 60,203 61,477 Total non-current liabilities 85,544 86,948 95,371 94,914 Current liabilities Accounts payable 34,149 29,752 23,574 18,880 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 45,476 27,836 22,465 22,806 Current borrowings 16,471 16,983 17,099 14,980 Other current financial liabilities 504 322 203 196 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 309 290 1,335 795 Total current liabilities 96,909 75,183 64,676 57,657 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity 295,680 272,707 266,132 256,982 25 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rdquarter 2ndquarter 3rdquarter (M$) 2021 2021 2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 4,752 2,299 181 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 3,361 3,287 3,634 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 479 210 (88) (Gains) losses on disposals of assets 100 (85) (309) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings (506) 1,255 178 (Increase) decrease in working capital (2,698) 669 980 Other changes, net 152 (84) (225) Cash flow from operating activities 5,640 7,551 4,351 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (2,718) (2,675) (2,157) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (23) (170) - Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (67) (307) (229) Increase in non-current loans (219) (380) (301) Total expenditures (3,027) (3,532) (2,687) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 150 45 363 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 4 - 4 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 177 216 77 Repayment of non-current loans 240 167 342 Total divestments 571 428 786 Cash flow used in investing activities (2,456) (3,104) (1,901) CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: - Parent company shareholders - 381 - - Treasury shares - - - Dividends paid: - Parent company shareholders (2,053) (2,094) (825) - Non-controlling interests (41) (53) (103) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes - - 331 Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (22) (147) (22) Other transactions with non-controlling interests 721 - (75) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 133 51 224 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (1,457) (4,369) (2,343) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities 513 (67) 730 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (2,206) (6,298) (2,083) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 978 (1,851) 367 Effect of exchange rates (650) 209 499 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 28,643 30,285 29,727 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 28,971 28,643 30,593 26 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TotalEnergies (unaudited) 9 months 9 months (M$) 2021 2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 10,463 (8,239) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 10,121 19,065 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 810 (1,545) (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (270) (649) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings 176 569 (Increase) decrease in working capital (2,848) 527 Other changes, net 337 (599) Cash flow from operating activities 18,789 9,129 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (7,803) (6,930) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (193) (188) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (2,500) (1,899) Increase in non-current loans (899) (1,329) Total expenditures (11,395) (10,346) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 421 626 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 233 158 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 456 392 Repayment of non-current loans 541 567 Total divestments 1,651 1,743 Cash flow used in investing activities (9,744) (8,603) CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: - Parent company shareholders 381 374 - Treasury shares (165) (611) Dividends paid: - Parent company shareholders (6,237) (4,635) - Non-controlling interests (104) (179) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes 3,248 331 Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (256) (253) Other transactions with non-controlling interests 666 (145) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt (706) 15,696 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (7,488) (6,162) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities 298 (1,816) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (10,363) 2,600 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,318) 3,126 Effect of exchange rates (979) 115 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 31,268 27,352 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 28,971 30,593 27 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TotalEnergies (unaudited) Common shares issued Paid-in

surplus and

retained

earnings Currency

translation

adjustment Treasury shares Shareholders'

equity -

TotalEnergies Share Non-

controlling

interests Total

shareholders'

equity (M$) Number Amount Number Amount As of January 1, 2020 2,601,881,075 8,123 121,170 (11,503) (15,474,234) (1,012) 116,778 2,527 119,305 Net income of the first nine months 2020 - - (8,133) - - - (8,133) (106) (8,239) Other comprehensive income - - (983) (772) - - (1,755) 78 (1,677) Comprehensive Income - - (9,116) (772) - - (9,888) (28) (9,916) Dividend - - (5,829) - - - (5,829) (234) (6,063) Issuance of common shares 51,242,950 144 1,470 - - - 1,614 - 1,614 Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (13,236,044) (611) (611) - (611) Sale of treasury shares(a) - - (233) - 4,297,502 233 - - - Share-based payments - - 144 - - - 144 - 144 Share cancellation - - - - - - - - - Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes - - 331 - - - 331 - 331 Payments on perpetual subordinated notes - - (227) - - - (227) - (227) Other operations with non-controlling interests - - (63) - - - (63) (82) (145) Other items - - (15) - - - (15) (6) (21) As of September 30, 2020 2,653,124,025 8,267 107,632 (12,275) (24,412,776) (1,390) 102,234 2,177 104,411 Net income of the fourth quarter 2020 - - 891 - - - 891 12 903 Other comprehensive income - - 662 2,023 - - 2,685 222 2,907 Comprehensive Income - - 1,553 2,023 - - 3,576 234 3,810 Dividend - - (2,070) - - - (2,070) - (2,070) Issuance of common shares - - - - - - - - - Purchase of treasury shares - - - - - - - - - Sale of treasury shares(a) - - (3) - 20,073 3 - - - Share-based payments - - 44 - - - 44 - 44 Share cancellation - - - - - - - - - Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes - - - - - - - - - Payments on perpetual subordinated notes - - (81) - - - (81) - (81) Other operations with non-controlling interests - - 2 (4) - - (2) (35) (37) Other items - - 1 - - - 1 7 8 As of December 31, 2020 2,653,124,025 8,267 107,078 (10,256) (24,392,703) (1,387) 103,702 2,383 106,085 Net income of the first nine months 2021 - - 10,195 - - - 10,195 268 10,463 Other comprehensive income - - 762 (1,731) - - (969) (45) (1,014) Comprehensive Income - - 10,957 (1,731) - - 9,226 223 9,449 Dividend - - (6,236) - - - (6,236) (104) (6,340) Issuance of common shares 10,589,713 31 350 - - - 381 - 381 Purchase of treasury shares - - - - (3,636,351) (165) (165) - (165) Sale of treasury shares(a) - - (216) - 4,571,235 216 - - - Share-based payments - - 103 - - - 103 - 103 Share cancellation (23,284,409) (74) (1,254) - 23,284,409 1,328 - - - Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes - - 3,254 - - - 3,254 - 3,254 Payments on perpetual subordinated notes - - (278) - - - (278) - (278) Other operations with non-controlling interests - - 26 (6) - - 20 701 721 Other items - - 11 (2) - - 9 8 17 As of September 30, 2021 2,640,429,329 8,224 113,795 (11,995) (173,410) (8) 110,016 3,211 113,227 (a)Treasury shares related to the performance share grants. 28 TotalEnergies NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2021 (unaudited) 1) A ccounting policies The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and IFRS as published by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The interim consolidated financial statements of TotalEnergies SE and its subsidiaries (the Company) as of September 30, 2021, are presented in U.S. dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The accounting principles applied for the consolidated financial statements at September 30, 2021, are consistent with those used for the financial statements at December 31, 2020. Since January 1, 2020, the Company has early adopted the amendments to IFRS 7 and IFRS 9 relating to the interest rate benchmark reform phase II. In particular, these amendments allow to maintain the hedge accounting qualification of interest rate derivatives. The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the closing as of September 30, 2021 requires the executive management to make estimates, assumptions and judgments that affect the information reported in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes thereto. These estimates, assumptions and judgments are based on historical experience and other factors believed to be reasonable at the date of preparation of the financial statements. They are reviewed on an on-going basis by management and therefore could be revised as circumstances change or as a result of new information. The main estimates, judgments and assumptions relate to the estimation of hydrocarbon reserves in application of the successful efforts method for the oil and gas activities, asset impairments, employee benefits, asset retirement obligations and income taxes. These estimates and assumptions are described in the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020. Different estimates, assumptions and judgments could significantly affect the information reported, and actual results may differ from the amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes thereto. Furthermore, when the accounting treatment of a specific transaction is not addressed by any accounting standard or interpretation, the management of the Company applies its judgment to define and apply accounting policies that provide information consistent with the general IFRS concepts: faithful representation, relevance and materiality. 29 2) Changes in the Company structure 2.1) Main acquisitions and divestments Ø Exploration & Production · In July 2021, TotalEnergies, through its affiliate Total Venezuela, has transferred its stake of 30.32% in Petrocedeño S.A. to Corporation Venezolana de Petróleos (CVP), an affiliate of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA). This transaction carried out for a symbolic amount in exchange of a broad indemnity in relation to the past and future participation of TotalEnergies' in Petrocedeño, resulted in the recognition of a loss of $1.38 billion in the financial statements of TotalEnergies, as of June 30, 2021. Ø Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power · In January 2021, TotalEnergies finalized the acquisition of a 20% minority interest in Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) from Adani Group. Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), a part of the Adani Group, has 14.6 GW of operating, under-construction and awarded renewable power projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. · In July 2021, TotalEnergies has executed a tolling agreement with GIP Australia (GIP) in relation to the downstream facilities of the Gladstone LNG Project owned by its subsidiary Total GLNG Australia (TGA), with an effective date of January 1, 2021. As part of this agreement, GIP has paid an amount of more than $750 million and will receive a tolling fee revenue calculated on TGA's share of gas processed through the downstream facilities over a period of 15 years. TGA retains full control and ownership of its 27.5% interest in the Gladstone LNG Downstream Joint Venture. Ø Refining & Chemicals · In February 2021, TotalEnergies finalized the sale of Lindsey refinery and its associated logistic assets, as well as all the related rights and obligations, to the Prax Group. 2.2) Divestment projects Ø Exploration & Production · On July 30, 2020, TotalEnergies announced that its 58% owned affiliate Total Gabon has signed an agreement with Perenco to divest its interests in seven mature non-operated offshore fields, along with its interests and operatorship in the Cap Lopez oil terminal. The transaction remains subject to approval by the Gabonese authorities. As of September 30, 2021, the assets and liabilities have been respectively classified in the consolidated balance sheet as "assets classified as held for sale" for an amount of $400 million and "liabilities classified as held for sale" for an amount of $176 million. These assets mainly include tangible assets. 3) Business segment information Description of the business segments 30 Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TotalEnergies and which is reviewed by the main operational decision-making body of the Company, namely the Executive Committee. The operational profit and assets are broken down by business segment prior to the consolidation and inter-segment adjustments. Sales prices between business segments approximate market prices. The organization of the Company's activities is structured around the four followings segments: - An Exploration & Production segment. Starting September 2021, it notably includes the carbon neutrality activity that was previously reported in the Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment. Business segment information relating to fiscal year 2020 has not been restated due to the non-material impact of this change; - An Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprising integrated gas (including LNG) and low carbon electricity businesses. It includes the upstream and midstream LNG activity; - A Refining & Chemicals segment constituting a major industrial hub comprising the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil Supply, Trading and marine Shipping; - A Marketing & Services segment including the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products; In addition the Corporate segment includes holdings operating and financial activities. Adjustment items Performance indicators excluding the adjustment items, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, and adjusted net income are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance and the comparison of income between periods. Adjustment items include: (i) Special items Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or assets disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years. (ii) The inventory valuation effect The adjusted results of the Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its competitors. In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end prices differential between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost methods. (iii) Effect of changes in fair value The effect of changes in fair value presented as adjustment items reflects for certain transactions differences between the internal measure of performance used by TotalEnergies's management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS. IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices. TotalEnergies, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, which future effects are recorded at fair value in the Company's internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect. Furthermore, TotalEnergies enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are 31 recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence. The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items and the effect of changes in fair value. 32 3.1) Information by business segment 9 months 2021 (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 5,178 19,070 62,819 58,434 14 - 145,515 Intersegment sales 23,021 2,794 18,921 296 106 (45,138 ) - Excise taxes - - (870 ) (15,309 ) - - (16,179 ) Revenues from sales 28,199 21,864 80,870 43,421 120 (45,138 ) 129,336 Operating expenses (11,310 ) (18,823 ) (76,732 ) (40,812 ) (553 ) 45,138 (103,092 ) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (6,473 ) (1,105 ) (1,184 ) (793 ) (82 ) - (9,637 ) Operating income 10,416 1,936 2,954 1,816 (515 ) - 16,607 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (834 ) 1,464 290 25 13 - 958 Tax on net operating income (4,382 ) (365 ) (834 ) (574 ) 77 - (6,078 ) Net operating income 5,200 3,035 2,410 1,267 (425 ) - 11,487 Net cost of net debt (1,024 ) Non-controlling interests (268 ) Net income - TotalEnergies share 10,195 9 months 2021 (adjustments)(a) (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas,

Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales - (44 ) - - - - (44 ) Intersegment sales - - - - - - - Excise taxes - - - - - - - Revenues from sales - (44 ) - - - - (44 ) Operating expenses (55 ) (214 ) 1,432 257 - - 1,420 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests - (155 ) (25 ) - - - (180 ) Operating income (b) (55 ) (413 ) 1,407 257 - - 1,196 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (1,728 ) (99 ) 33 (55 ) (60 ) - (1,909 ) Tax on net operating income 69 63 (386 ) (74 ) 2 - (326 ) Net operating income (b) (1,714 ) (449 ) 1,054 128 (58 ) - (1,039 ) Net cost of net debt 15 Non-controlling interests (16 ) Net income - TotalEnergies share (1,040 ) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income - - 1,449 262 - - On net operating income - - 1,222 189 - 9 months 2021 (adjusted) (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 5,178 19,114 62,819 58,434 14 - 145,559 Intersegment sales 23,021 2,794 18,921 296 106 (45,138 ) - Excise taxes - - (870 ) (15,309 ) - - (16,179 ) Revenues from sales 28,199 21,908 80,870 43,421 120 (45,138 ) 129,380 Operating expenses (11,255 ) (18,609 ) (78,164 ) (41,069 ) (553 ) 45,138 (104,512 ) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (6,473 ) (950 ) (1,159 ) (793 ) (82 ) - (9,457 ) Adjusted operating income 10,471 2,349 1,547 1,559 (515 ) - 15,411 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 894 1,563 257 80 73 - 2,867 Tax on net operating income (4,451 ) (428 ) (448 ) (500 ) 75 - (5,752 ) Adjusted net operating income 6,914 3,484 1,356 1,139 (367 ) - 12,526 Net cost of net debt (1,039 ) Non-controlling interests (252 ) Adjusted net income - TotalEnergies share 11,235 9 months 2021 (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 4,949 4,870 915 599 62 11,395 Total divestments 537 810 146 138 20 1,651 Cash flow from operating activities 13,385 884 4,027 1,947 (1,454 ) 18,789 33 9 months 2020 (M$) Exploration

&

Production Integrated Gas, Renewables

& Power Refining

&

Chemicals Marketing

&

Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 3,716 10,398 41,563 47,058 7 - 102,742 Intersegment sales 12,909 1,375 13,218 259 83 (27,844) - Excise taxes - - (1,777) (13,609) - - (15,386) Revenues from sales 16,625 11,773 53,004 33,708 90 (27,844) 87,356 Operating expenses (8,483) (10,278) (52,535) (32,031) (763) 27,844 (76,246) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (14,498) (1,958) (1,466) (743) (56) - (18,721) Operating income (6,356) (463) (997) 934 (729) - (7,611) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 691 645 (339) 46 160 - 1,203 Tax on net operating income (299) 64 152 (346) 5 - (424) Net operating income (5,964) 246 (1,184) 634 (564) - (6,832) Net cost of net debt (1,407) Non-controlling interests 106 Net income - TotalEnergies share (8,133) 9 months 2020 (adjustments)(a) (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales - 17 - - - - 17 Intersegment sales - - - - - - - Excise taxes - - - - - - - Revenues from sales - 17 - - - - 17 Operating expenses (88) (367) (1,685) (347) (91) - (2,578) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (7,338) (953) (290) - - - (8,581) Operating income (b) (7,426) (1,303) (1,975) (347) (91) - (11,142) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 79 (356) (486) (11) - - (774) Tax on net operating income 88 381 408 100 12 - 989 Net operating income (b) (7,259) (1,278) (2,053) (258) (79) - (10,927) Net cost of net debt (39) Non-controlling interests 78 Net income - TotalEnergies share (10,888) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income - - (1,509) (239) - - On net operating income - - (1,357) (169) - 9 months 2020 (adjusted) (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 3,716 10,381 41,563 47,058 7 - 102,725 Intersegment sales 12,909 1,375 13,218 259 83 (27,844) - Excise taxes - - (1,777) (13,609) - - (15,386) Revenues from sales 16,625 11,756 53,004 33,708 90 (27,844) 87,339 Operating expenses (8,395) (9,911) (50,850) (31,684) (672) 27,844 (73,668) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (7,160) (1,005) (1,176) (743) (56) - (10,140) Adjusted operating income 1,070 840 978 1,281 (638) - 3,531 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 612 1,001 147 57 160 - 1,977 Tax on net operating income (387) (317) (256) (446) (7) - (1,413) Adjusted net operating income 1,295 1,524 869 892 (485) - 4,095 Net cost of net debt (1,368) Non-controlling interests 28 Adjusted net income - TotalEnergies share 2,755 9 months 2020 (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 4,556 4,335 850 519 86 10,346 Total divestments 687 813 118 97 28 1,743 Cash flow from operating activities 6,876 1,554 924 1,453 (1,678) 9,129 34 3rd quarter 2021 (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 1,921 8,482 22,765 21,554 7 - 54,729 Intersegment sales 8,588 1,239 7,031 110 38 (17,006) - Excise taxes - - (240) (5,419) - - (5,659) Revenues from sales 10,509 9,721 29,556 16,245 45 (17,006) 49,070 Operating expenses (3,958) (8,502) (28,153) (15,302) (179) 17,006 (39,088) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,156) (343) (397) (267) (28) - (3,191) Operating income 4,395 876 1,006 676 (162) - 6,791 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 139 782 79 2 18 - 1,020 Tax on net operating income (2,007) (208) (273) (222) 23 - (2,687) Net operating income 2,527 1,450 812 456 (121) - 5,124 Net cost of net debt (372) Non-controlling interests (107) Net income - TotalEnergies share 4,645 3rd quarter 2021 (adjustments)(a) (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales - - - - - - - Intersegment sales - - - - - - - Excise taxes - - - - - - - Revenues from sales - - - - - - - Operating expenses (32) (152) 301 44 - - 161 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests - (7) (12) - - - (19) Operating income (b) (32) (159) 289 44 - - 142 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (246) (3) 5 (12) 2 - (254) Tax on net operating income 79 4 (84) (14) - - (15) Net operating income (b) (199) (158) 210 18 2 - (127) Net cost of net debt 5 Non-controlling interests (2) Net income - TotalEnergies share (124) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income - - 309 56 - - On net operating income - - 285 41 - 3rd quarter 2021 (adjusted) (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 1,921 8,482 22,765 21,554 7 - 54,729 Intersegment sales 8,588 1,239 7,031 110 38 (17,006) - Excise taxes - - (240) (5,419) - - (5,659) Revenues from sales 10,509 9,721 29,556 16,245 45 (17,006) 49,070 Operating expenses (3,926) (8,350) (28,454) (15,346) (179) 17,006 (39,249) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,156) (336) (385) (267) (28) - (3,172) Adjusted operating income 4,427 1,035 717 632 (162) - 6,649 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 385 785 74 14 16 - 1,274 Tax on net operating income (2,086) (212) (189) (208) 23 - (2,672) Adjusted net operating income 2,726 1,608 602 438 (123) - 5,251 Net cost of net debt (377) Non-controlling interests (105) Adjusted net income - TotalEnergies share 4,769 3rd quarter 2021 (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 1,754 683 337 239 14 3,027 Total divestments 163 358 17 31 2 571 Cash flow from operating activities 4,814 (463) 799 845 (355) 5,640 35 3rd quarter 2020 (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 1,142 1,995 13,607 16,397 1 - 33,142 Intersegment sales 4,248 480 4,167 63 24 (8,982) - Excise taxes - - (658) (5,267) - - (5,925) Revenues from sales 5,390 2,475 17,116 11,193 25 (8,982) 27,217 Operating expenses (2,435) (1,880) (16,799) (10,301) (201) 8,982 (22,634) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,187) (342) (678) (270) (16) - (3,493) Operating income 768 253 (361) 622 (192) - 1,090 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 251 225 (247) 14 (4) - 239 Tax on net operating income (243) (266) (51) (187) 3 - (744) Net operating income 776 212 (659) 449 (193) - 585 Net cost of net debt (404) Non-controlling interests 21 Net income - TotalEnergies share 202 3rd quarter 2020 (adjustments)(a) (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales - 33 - - - - 33 Intersegment sales - - - - - - - Excise taxes - - - - - - - Revenues from sales - 33 - - - - 33 Operating expenses (51) (49) (48) (6) - - (154) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests - - (290) - - - (290) Operating income (b) (51) (16) (338) (6) - - (411) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 8 (64) (215) (6) - - (277) Tax on net operating income 18 7 (18) - - - 7 Net operating income (b) (25) (73) (571) (12) - - (681) Net cost of net debt 29 Non-controlling interests 6 Net income - TotalEnergies share (646) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income - - 95 (5) - - On net operating income - - 14 (6) - 3rd quarter 2020 (adjusted) (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total External sales 1,142 1,962 13,607 16,397 1 - 33,109 Intersegment sales 4,248 480 4,167 63 24 (8,982) - Excise taxes - - (658) (5,267) - - (5,925) Revenues from sales 5,390 2,442 17,116 11,193 25 (8,982) 27,184 Operating expenses (2,384) (1,831) (16,751) (10,295) (201) 8,982 (22,480) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,187) (342) (388) (270) (16) - (3,203) Adjusted operating income 819 269 (23) 628 (192) - 1,501 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 243 289 (32) 20 (4) - 516 Tax on net operating income (261) (273) (33) (187) 3 - (751) Adjusted net operating income 801 285 (88) 461 (193) - 1,266 Net cost of net debt (433) Non-controlling interests 15 Adjusted net income - TotalEnergies share 848 3rd quarter 2020 (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 1,291 874 317 185 20 2,687 Total divestments 362 380 17 25 2 786 Cash flow from operating activities 2,043 654 1,027 1,033 (406) 4,351 36 3.2) Reconciliation of the information by business segment with consolidated financial statements Consolidated 9 months 2021 statement of (M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) income Sales 145,559 (44 ) 145,515 Excise taxes (16,179 ) - (16,179 ) Revenues from sales 129,380 (44 ) 129,336 Purchases net of inventory variation (83,971 ) 1,510 (82,461 ) Other operating expenses (20,124 ) (90 ) (20,214 ) Exploration costs (417 ) - (417 ) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (9,457 ) (180 ) (9,637 ) Other income 749 27 776 Other expense (451 ) (1,111 ) (1,562 ) Financial interest on debt (1,421 ) - (1,421 ) Financial income and expense from cash& cash equivalents 235 24 259 Cost of net debt (1,186 ) 24 (1,162 ) Other financial income 567 - 567 Other financial expense (401 ) - (401 ) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 2,403 (825 ) 1,578 Income taxes (5,605 ) (335 ) (5,940 ) Consolidated net income 11,487 (1,024 ) 10,463 TotalEnergies share 11,235 (1,040 ) 10,195 Non-controlling interests 252 16 268 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. Consolidated 9 months 2020 statement of (M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) income Sales 102,725 17 102,742 Excise taxes (15,386 ) - (15,386 ) Revenues from sales 87,339 17 87,356 Purchases net of inventory variation (54,891 ) (2,087 ) (56,978 ) Other operating expenses (18,384 ) (491 ) (18,875 ) Exploration costs (393 ) - (393 ) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (10,140 ) (8,581 ) (18,721 ) Other income 1,130 269 1,399 Other expense (409 ) (400 ) (809 ) Financial interest on debt (1,643 ) (3 ) (1,646 ) Financial income and expense from cash& cash equivalents 36 (52 ) (16 ) Cost of net debt (1,607 ) (55 ) (1,662 ) Other financial income 741 - 741 Other financial expense (506 ) (1 ) (507 ) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,021 (642 ) 379 Income taxes (1,174 ) 1,005 (169 ) Consolidated net income 2,727 (10,966 ) (8,239 ) TotalEnergies share 2,755 (10,888 ) (8,133 ) Non-controlling interests (28 ) (78 ) (106 ) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. 37 Consolidated 3rd quarter 2021 statement (M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) of income Sales 54,729 - 54,729 Excise taxes (5,659 ) - (5,659 ) Revenues from sales 49,070 - 49,070 Purchases net of inventory variation (32,574 ) 230 (32,344 ) Other operating expenses (6,548 ) (69 ) (6,617 ) Exploration costs (127 ) - (127 ) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,172 ) (19 ) (3,191 ) Other income 195 - 195 Other expense (117 ) (488 ) (605 ) Financial interest on debt (454 ) - (454 ) Financial income and expense from cash& cash equivalents 79 8 87 Cost of net debt (375 ) 8 (367 ) Other financial income 193 - 193 Other financial expense (140 ) - (140 ) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,143 234 1,377 Income taxes (2,674 ) (18 ) (2,692 ) Consolidated net income 4,874 (122 ) 4,752 TotalEnergies share 4,769 (124 ) 4,645 Non-controlling interests 105 2 107 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. Consolidated 3rd quarter 2020 statement (M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) of income Sales 33,109 33 33,142 Excise taxes (5,925 ) - (5,925 ) Revenues from sales 27,184 33 27,217 Purchases net of inventory variation (16,942 ) 57 (16,885 ) Other operating expenses (5,399 ) (211 ) (5,610 ) Exploration costs (139 ) - (139 ) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,203 ) (290 ) (3,493 ) Other income 310 147 457 Other expense (115 ) (166 ) (281 ) Financial interest on debt (549 ) 2 (547 ) Financial income and expense from cash& cash equivalents 49 40 89 Cost of net debt (500 ) 42 (458 ) Other financial income 134 - 134 Other financial expense (165 ) - (165 ) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 352 (258 ) 94 Income taxes (684 ) (6 ) (690 ) Consolidated net income 833 (652 ) 181 TotalEnergies share 848 (646 ) 202 Non-controlling interests (15 ) (6 ) (21 ) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. 38 3.3) Adjustment items The detail of the adjustment items is presented in the table below. ADJUSTMENTS TO OPERATING INCOME (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Total 3rd quarter 2021 Inventory valuation effect - - 309 56 - 365 Effect of changes in fair value - (122 ) - - - (122 ) Restructuring charges (36 ) (3 ) (8 ) - - (47 ) Asset impairment charges - (7 ) (12 ) - - (19 ) Other items 4 (27 ) - (12 ) - (35 ) Total (32 ) (159 ) 289 44 - 142 3rd quarter 2020 Inventory valuation effect - - 95 (5 ) - 90 Effect of changes in fair value - 66 - - - 66 Restructuring charges (22 ) (10 ) - - - (32 ) Asset impairment charges - - (290 ) - - (290 ) Other items (29 ) (72 ) (143 ) (1 ) - (245 ) Total (51 ) (16 ) (338 ) (6 ) - (411 ) 9 months 2021 Inventory valuation effect - - 1,449 262 - 1,711 Effect of changes in fair value - (180 ) - - - (180 ) Restructuring charges (36 ) (13 ) (16 ) - - (65 ) Asset impairment charges - (155 ) (25 ) - - (180 ) Other items (19 ) (65 ) (1 ) (5 ) - (90 ) Total (55 ) (413 ) 1,407 257 - 1,196 9 months 2020 Inventory valuation effect - - (1,509 ) (239 ) - (1,748 ) Effect of changes in fair value - (32 ) - - - (32 ) Restructuring charges (32 ) (28 ) (7 ) - - (67 ) Asset impairment charges (7,338 ) (953 ) (290 ) - - (8,581 ) Other items (56 ) (290 ) (169 ) (108 ) (91 ) (714 ) Total (7,426 ) (1,303 ) (1,975 ) (347 ) (91 ) (11,142 ) 39 ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME, TotalEnergies SHARE (M$) Exploration & Production Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power Refining & Chemicals Marketing & Services Corporate Total 3rd quarter 2021 Inventory valuation effect - - 282 38 - 320 Effect of changes in fair value - (119 ) - - - (119 ) Restructuring charges 2 (2 ) (46 ) 1 2 (43 ) Asset impairment charges - (5 ) (29 ) (13 ) - (47 ) Gains (losses) on disposals of assets (177 ) - - - - (177 ) Other items (19 ) (28 ) - (11 ) - (58 ) Total (194 ) (154 ) 207 15 2 (124 ) 3rd quarter 2020 Inventory valuation effect - - 10 (6 ) - 4 Effect of changes in fair value - 56 - - - 56 Restructuring charges (17 ) (12 ) (41 ) - - (70 ) Asset impairment charges - - (291 ) (2 ) - (293 ) Gains (losses) on disposals of assets - - - - - - Other items (8 ) (110 ) (251 ) (1 ) 27 (343 ) Total (25 ) (66 ) (573 ) (9 ) 27 (646 ) 9 months 2021 Inventory valuation effect - - 1,208 176 - 1,384 Effect of changes in fair value - (169 ) - - - (169 ) Restructuring charges (83 ) (14 ) (117 ) (42 ) (58 ) (314 ) Asset impairment charges - (185 ) (42 ) (13 ) - (240 ) Gains (losses) on disposals of assets (1,556 )* - - - - (1,556 ) Other items (60 ) (70 ) (9 ) (6 ) - (145 ) Total (1,699 ) (438 ) 1,040 115 (58 ) (1,040 ) *Of which $1,379 million related to the impact of the TotalEnergies' interest sale of Petrocedeño to PDVSA. 9 months 2020 Inventory valuation effect - - (1,354 ) (150 ) - (1,504 ) Effect of changes in fair value - (23 ) - - - (23 ) Restructuring charges (20 ) (34 ) (116 ) - - (170 ) Asset impairment charges (7,272 ) (829 ) (291 ) (2 ) - (8,394 ) Gains (losses) on disposals of assets - - - - - - Other items 43 (366 ) (287 ) (72 ) (115 ) (797 ) Total (7,249 ) (1,252 ) (2,048 ) (224 ) (115 ) (10,888 ) 40 4) Shareholders' equity Treasury shares (TotalEnergies shares held directly by TotalEnergies SE) Shares to be allocated as part of performance share grant plans including the 2019 plan 99,480 including other plans 73,930 Total Treasury shares 173,410 Dividend The Board of directors of October 27, 2021 decided to set the third interim dividend for the fiscal year 2021 at 0.66 euro per share, an amount equal to the first and second interim dividends. The ex-dividend date of this third interim dividend will be March 22, 2022 and it will be paid in cash exclusively on April 1st, 2022. Dividend 2021 First interim Second interim Third interim Amount €0.66 €0.66 €0.66 Set date April 28, 2021 July 28, 2021 October 27, 2021 Ex-dividend date September 21, 2021 January 3, 2022 March 22, 2022 Payment date October 1, 2021 January 13, 2022 April 1, 2022 Earnings per share in Euro Earnings per share in Euro, calculated from the earnings per share in U.S. dollars converted at the average Euro/USD exchange rate for the period, amounted to €1.46 per share for the 3rd quarter 2021 (€0.66 per share for the 2nd quarter 2021 and €0.04 per share for the 3rd quarter 2020). Diluted earnings per share calculated using the same method amounted to €1.44 per share for the 3rd quarter 2021 (€0.66 per share for the 2nd quarter 2021 and €0.04 per share for the 3rd quarter 2020). Earnings per share are calculated after remuneration of perpetual subordinated notes. Perpetual subordinated notes TotalEnergies SE issued perpetual subordinated notes in January 2021 : - Perpetual subordinated notes 1.625% callable in January 2028, or in anticipation in October 2027 (€1,500 million); and - Perpetual subordinated notes 2.125% callable in January 2033, or in anticipation in July 2032 (€1,500 million). Following the two tender operations on perpetual subordinated notes 2.250% callable from February 2021 (carried out in April 2019 and September 2020 for a nominal amount of €1,500 million and €703 million respectively), TotalEnergies SE fully reimbursed the residual nominal amount of this note at its first call date for an amount of €297 million on February 26, 2021. 41 Other comprehensive income Detail of other comprehensive income is presented in the table below: (M$) 9 months 2021 9 months 2020 Actuarial gains and losses 446 (229) Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments (27) 147 Tax effect (149) 86 Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company (5,302) 3,467 Sub-total items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (5,032) 3,471 Currency translation adjustment 3,037 (2,770) - unrealized gain/(loss) of the period 3,198 (2,738) - less gain/(loss) included in net income 161 32 Cash flow hedge 504 (930) - unrealized gain/(loss) of the period 337 (877) - less gain/(loss) included in net income (167) 53 Variation of foreign currency basis spread (2) 35 - unrealized gain/(loss) of the period (39) (3) - less gain/(loss) included in net income (37) (38) Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount 635 (1,731) - unrealized gain/(loss) of the period 634 (1,741) - less gain/(loss) included in net income (1) (10) Other 1 (4) Tax effect (157) 252 Sub-total items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 4,018 (5,148) Total other comprehensive income (net amount) (1,014) (1,677) 42 Tax effects relating to each component of other comprehensive income are as follows: 9 months 2021 9 months 2020 (M$) Pre-tax

amount Tax effect Net amount Pre-tax

amount Tax effect Net amount Actuarial gains and losses 446 (141) 305 (229) 53 (176) Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments (27) (8) (35) 147 33 180 Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company (5,302) - (5,302) 3,467 - 3,467 Sub-total items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (4,883) (149) (5,032) 3,385 86 3,471 Currency translation adjustment 3,037 - 3,037 (2,770) - (2,770) Cash flow hedge 504 (155) 349 (930) 263 (667) Variation of foreign currency basis spread (2) (2) (4) 35 (11) 24 Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount 635 - 635 (1,731) - (1,731) Other 1 - 1 (4) - (4) Sub-total items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 4,175 (157) 4,018 (5,400) 252 (5,148) Total other comprehensive income (708) (306) (1,014) (2,015) 338 (1,677) Non-Controlling Interests As mentioned in Note 2.1 Main acquisitions and divestments, TotalEnergies has executed a tolling agreement with GIP Australia (GIP) with an effective date of January 1, 2021. As part of this agreement, GIP has paid an amount of more than $750 million. GIP's participation is recognized as a non-controlling interest. 5) Financial debt The Company has not issued any new senior bond during the first nine months of 2021. The Company reimbursed three senior bonds during the first nine months of 2021: - Bond 4.125% issued in 2011 and maturing in January 2021 ($500 million) - Bond 2.750% issued in 2014 and maturing in June 2021 ($1,000 million) - Bond 2.218% issued in 2019 and maturing in July 2021 ($750 million). On April 2, 2020, the Company put in place a committed syndicated credit line with banking counterparties for an initial amount of $6,350 million and with a 12-month tenor (with the option to extend its maturity twice by a further 6 months at TotalEnergies SE' hand). On April 1, 2021, the Company reimbursed in full the balance of this committed syndicated credit line for an amount of $2,646 million. 43 6) Related parties The related parties are mainly equity affiliates and non-consolidated investments. There were no major changes concerning transactions with related parties during the first nine months of 2021. 7) O ther risks and contingent liabilities TotalEnergies is not currently aware of any exceptional event, dispute, risks or contingent liabilities that could have a material impact on the assets and liabilities, results, financial position or operations of the TotalEnergies, other than those mentioned below. Yemen In Yemen, the deterioration of security conditions in the vicinity of the Balhaf site caused the company Yemen LNG, in which TotalEnergies holds a stake of 39.62%, to stop its commercial production and export of LNG and to declare force majeure to its various stakeholders in 2015. The plant has been put in preservation mode. Mozambique Considering the evolution of the security situation in the north of the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique, TotalEnergies has confirmed on April 26, 2021 the withdrawal of all Mozambique LNG project personnel from the Afungi site. This situation led TotalEnergies, as operator of Mozambique LNG project, to declare force majeure. 8) Subsequent events There are no post-balance sheet events that could have a material impact on the Company's financial statements. 44 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TotalEnergies SE published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about TOTALENERGIES SE 11:33a OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS - Form 6-K PU 07:43a TOTALENERGIES : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs MD 07:39a TOTALENERGIES : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating MD 06:16a TOTALENERGIES : Third Quarter 2021 Results BU 06:13a TOTALENERGIES : RBC keeps its Buy rating MD 04:55a Total Eren, Kazakhstan sign MoU on large wind, storage project RE 04:52a EUROPE : Earnings gloom leaves European shares struggling ahead of ECB RE 04:19a TotalEnergies Plans $232 Million Investment to Install High-Power EV Charge Points at F.. MT 04:07a TotalEnergies Q3 Profit Soars 23x on Rising Gas Prices; Shares Down 6% MT 02:31a FRANCE : TotalEnergies Allocates 200 Million to Equip its Highway Service Stations with H.. PU Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE 07:43a TOTALENERGIES : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs MD 07:39a TOTALENERGIES : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating MD 06:13a TOTALENERGIES : RBC keeps its Buy rating MD Financials (USD) Sales 2021 181 B - - Net income 2021 14 232 M - - Net Debt 2021 35 354 M - - P/E ratio 2021 9,80x Yield 2021 6,18% Capitalization 134 B 134 B - EV / Sales 2021 0,93x EV / Sales 2022 0,83x Nbr of Employees 105 476 Free-Float 93,6% Chart TOTALENERGIES SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Last Close Price 50,61 $ Average target price 58,26 $ Spread / Average Target 15,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer Patrick Artus Independent Director Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOTALENERGIES SE 23.61% 133 512 SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 7.71% 2 009 060 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 43.60% 187 111 PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 61.67% 157 700 PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM 71.44% 122 342 EQUINOR ASA 57.19% 88 058