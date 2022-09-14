Oil edges higher as market weighs weak demand, potential supply disruption

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as
the market balanced weak demand with supply disruption amid a
looming rail stoppage in the United States, the world's biggest
crude consumer.
Brent crude futures was up by 2 cents to $94.12 a
barrel by 0324 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude
rose 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $88.66.
"The oil price has been pricing in a global recession, but
even with flat global growth, the oil demand would remain quite
strong relative to continued supply worries," said Clifford
Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities in a note.
The market has been focussing on the demand side of late but
has probably priced too big a fall in actual demand while
forgetting supply can still be somewhat problematic, said
Bennett.
The increasing likelihood of a U.S. rail stoppage due to an
ongoing labour dispute is also adding support to the market.
Three unions are negotiating for a new contract that could
affect rail shipments, which are important for crude and product
deliveries.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday it
expects widespread switching from gas to oil for heating
purposes, saying it will average 700,000 barrels per day (bpd)
in October 2022 to March 2023 - double the level of a year ago.
That, along with overall expectations for weak supply growth,
also helped boost the market.
But data released by the Energy Information Administration
showed U.S. crude and distillate inventories rose more than
expected in the most recent week, suggesting weaker fuel demand
and putting a lid on oil prices.
Meanwhile, expectations of further U.S. interest rate hikes
will continue to cloud the market and limit the rebound of oil
prices, said analysts from Haitong Futures.
For refineries, TotalEnergies SE cut production at
its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery
because of the planned shutdown of two sulfur recovery units
(SRUs) on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant
operations.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Muyu Xu; Editing by Michael
Perry and Sam Holmes)