Oil shares dip as Asian nations consider releasing oil reserves

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Shares in oil companies fell on
Thursday as plans by the world's top consuming nations to
release strategic reserves sent crude prices to multi-week lows,
curbing enthusiasm for one of the best performing sectors across
equity markets in recent months.
Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday and fell more after
Reuters reported that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration
has asked countries including China, India and Japan to consider
releasing crude stockpiles in a coordinated effort to lower
global energy prices, citing several people familiar with the
matter. On Thursday oil prices were hovering near
six-week lows.
China said it was working on a release of its reserves,
although it declined to comment on the U.S. request. Other Asian
countries were looking into it, though they said they could not
release reserves to cool oil prices.
The oil and gas stock index was the biggest sectoral
loser in Europe, down 2.1%, eroding part of the stellar gains
driven by a rally in oil and gas prices. Despite today's
decline, the index is up around 20% so far this year, almost
keeping pace with the 22% gain for the broader market.
Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies
and BP - the three largest European majors with
a combined market capitalisation of more than $350 billion, were
down between 1.4% and 2.3%.
"After flying with fantasy forecasts of oil reaching $150
over the past few months, we are now coming back down to earth.
Oil prices remain a declining asset class and this is a sector
where there are fewer investments," said Michele Pedroni, fund
manager at DECALIA in Geneva.
"Even though oil demand remains good.. Today's news has rung
the first alarm bell to start scaling back the rally that we've
seen over the past few months," he added.
Shares in big U.S. oil groups, Exxon Mobil, Chevron
, and ConocoPhillips traded down between 0.1% and
1.5% in early trading on Wall Street, following losses in the
previous session when oil producers warned of impending
oversupply. Their losses dragged the S&P 500 Energy index
to its lowest in five weeks.
The request by Washington comes when rising energy prices
are adding to global inflationary pressures forcing central
banks to dial back pandemic-era stimulus policies.
Brent crude in London was up slightly on Thursday
but declined in early trading as much as 1.2% to a six-week low
of $79.28 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was
down 1.6% at one point at 77.08, also the lowest since early
last month.
Biden also asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate
possible "illegal conduct" by oil and gas companies, citing
mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Saikat
Chatterjee, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Gregorio)