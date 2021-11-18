Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil shares dip as Asian nations consider releasing oil reserves

11/18/2021 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Shares in oil companies fell on Thursday as plans by the world's top consuming nations to release strategic reserves sent crude prices to multi-week lows, curbing enthusiasm for one of the best performing sectors across equity markets in recent months.

Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday and fell more after Reuters reported that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has asked countries including China, India and Japan to consider releasing crude stockpiles in a coordinated effort to lower global energy prices, citing several people familiar with the matter. On Thursday oil prices were hovering near six-week lows.

China said it was working on a release of its reserves, although it declined to comment on the U.S. request. Other Asian countries were looking into it, though they said they could not release reserves to cool oil prices.

The oil and gas stock index was the biggest sectoral loser in Europe, down 2.1%, eroding part of the stellar gains driven by a rally in oil and gas prices. Despite today's decline, the index is up around 20% so far this year, almost keeping pace with the 22% gain for the broader market.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies and BP - the three largest European majors with a combined market capitalisation of more than $350 billion, were down between 1.4% and 2.3%.

"After flying with fantasy forecasts of oil reaching $150 over the past few months, we are now coming back down to earth. Oil prices remain a declining asset class and this is a sector where there are fewer investments," said Michele Pedroni, fund manager at DECALIA in Geneva.

"Even though oil demand remains good.. Today's news has rung the first alarm bell to start scaling back the rally that we've seen over the past few months," he added.

Shares in big U.S. oil groups, Exxon Mobil, Chevron , and ConocoPhillips traded down between 0.1% and 1.5% in early trading on Wall Street, following losses in the previous session when oil producers warned of impending oversupply. Their losses dragged the S&P 500 Energy index to its lowest in five weeks.

The request by Washington comes when rising energy prices are adding to global inflationary pressures forcing central banks to dial back pandemic-era stimulus policies.

Brent crude in London was up slightly on Thursday but declined in early trading as much as 1.2% to a six-week low of $79.28 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was down 1.6% at one point at 77.08, also the lowest since early last month.

Biden also asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate possible "illegal conduct" by oil and gas companies, citing mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.27% 337.5 Delayed Quote.34.22%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.08% 43.07 Real-time Quote.23.34%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
11:15aOil shares dip as Asian nations consider releasing oil reserves
RE
09:34aEnergy Stocks Slip Premarket Thursday
MT
03:55aTotalEnergies Signs Two Deal to Develop Carbon Sinks, Savanna Fire Management System
MT
03:48aAker Solutions Gets Contract From Petrobras for Subsea Work Offshore Brazil
DJ
03:35aTotalEnergies Teams Up With Australian Firms for Carbon Reduction Program
MT
02:12aAUSTRALIA : TotalEnergies Inks Two Partnerships to Develop Natural Carbon Sinks
PU
02:02aNorway oil firms raise 2022 investment forecasts
RE
12:43aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Inflation, Growth Nerves to Hold Back Shares
DJ
11/17Maxeon Solar Technologies Q3 Loss Narrows as Revenue Climbs
MT
11/17APA reports mixed results from drilling offshore Suriname
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 188 B - -
Net income 2021 15 113 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
Yield 2021 6,34%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 49,28 $
Average target price 58,77 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE23.34%129 704
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY5.86%1 974 316
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC37.71%174 818
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED51.67%132 483
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM64.68%114 322
EQUINOR ASA63.33%87 855