Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:52 2022-09-16 am EDT
50.04 EUR   +0.02%
10:41aOMAN : TotalEnergies Signs Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement for Onshore Block 11
BU
10:21aTotalEnergies in gas exploration deal with Oman
RE
10:20aOMAN : TotalEnergies signs Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement for onshore Block 11
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oman: TotalEnergies Signs Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement for Onshore Block 11

09/16/2022 | 10:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), along with its partners, has signed an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) of the Sultanate of Oman in the onshore Block 11. The first stage of the EPSA activities will see seismic acquisition in late 2022, with a first exploration well planned to be drilled in 2023.

TotalEnergies will hold a 22.5% interest in the block, OQ 10% and Shell with 67.5% will be the operator. Block 11 contains undeveloped discoveries and exploration potential.

“Our recent activities in Oman are a demonstration of TotalEnergies’ strategy of transformation into a multi-energy company. Today’s entry into the Block 11 gives us the opportunity to unlock additional potential to meet domestic and export gas demand. It strengthens our strategic relationship with the Sultanate of Oman, as illustrated last December by our entry into the neighbouring Block 10 gas concession, and the start of construction last July of 17-megawatt-peak solar photovoltaic systems providing power to a desalination plant”, said Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice President Middle East and North Africa, Exploration and Production, at TotalEnergies.

H.E. Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals in Oman said: “There is a continuous focus in MEM on enhancing the natural gas reserves of the Sultanate of Oman through exploration and appraisal activities undertaken by several companies in the country. This agreement strengthens the strategic relations with partners in the sector such as Shell, TotalEnergies, OQ and others to ensure Oman’s energy security and attract more foreign investment, adding the highest value to the local supply chain.”

***

About TotalEnergies in Oman

In 2021, TotalEnergies’ production in Oman was 39 kboe/d.

TotalEnergies produces oil in Block 6 (4%), as well as LNG through its participation in the Oman LNG (5.54%)/Qalhat LNG (2.04% via Oman LNG) liquefaction complex with an overall capacity of 10.5 Mt/y.

In 2021 TotalEnergies signed a Concession Agreement to develop natural gas resources on the onshore Block 10 (26,55%), with first gas is expected in 2023. TotalEnergies also operates exploration Block 12 (80%). TotalEnergies also contributes to the development of renewables in the country.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Twitter: @TotalEnergies LinkedIn: TotalEnergies Facebook: TotalEnergies Instagram: TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
10:41aOMAN : TotalEnergies Signs Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement for Onshore Block ..
BU
10:21aTotalEnergies in gas exploration deal with Oman
RE
10:20aOMAN : TotalEnergies signs Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement for onshore Block ..
PU
09:12aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Sliding Pre-Bell Ahead of Consumer Sentiment Report
MT
08:12aEni, Other Oil Stocks Mixed as Kazakhstan's Kashagan Said to Resume Normal Output in Oc..
MT
06:11aTOTALENERGIES : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/15SUNPOWER CORP : Changes in Control or Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
09/15SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
09/15ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Slightly Lower After Unexpected Gain in August Retail Sales
MT
09/15SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 29 075 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 713 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,46x
Yield 2022 5,87%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 50,00 $
Average target price 63,48 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE12.10%126 710
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY12.15%2 136 400
SHELL PLC42.71%192 363
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.86%137 661
EQUINOR ASA53.88%114 127
PETROBRAS9.17%82 471