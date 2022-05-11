Pakistan LNG awards tender to PetroChina for two June LNG spot cargoes -source

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) on Wednesday awarded a tender to PetroChina for the delivery of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes in June, an industry source said.

PetroChina offered the lowest bids of $23.96 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for June 1-2 delivery and $22.49/mmBtu for June 28-29 delivery in reply to a tender advertised late last month, documents uploaded on PLL's website showed.

PLL, a public sector entity running under the Pakistani government, has picked up seven spot cargoes in three weeks as the country continues to seek fuel to meet rising local power demands as summer approaches.

PetroChina's June 1-2 bid beat out TotalEnergies' offer of $24.77/mmBtu, while its June 28-29 bid beat out Vitol Bahrain's offer of $22.94/mmBtu, documents showed. (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; editing by Jason Neely and Leslie Adler)