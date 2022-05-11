Pakistan LNG awards tender to PetroChina for two June LNG spot cargoes -source

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan LNG Limited
(PLL) on Wednesday awarded a tender to PetroChina for the
delivery of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes in
June, an industry source said.
PetroChina offered the lowest bids of $23.96 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) for June 1-2 delivery and
$22.49/mmBtu for June 28-29 delivery in reply to a tender
advertised late last month, documents uploaded on PLL's website
showed.
PLL, a public sector entity running under the Pakistani
government, has picked up seven spot cargoes in three weeks as
the country continues to seek fuel to meet rising local power
demands as summer approaches.
PetroChina's June 1-2 bid beat out TotalEnergies'
offer of $24.77/mmBtu, while its June 28-29 bid beat out Vitol
Bahrain's offer of $22.94/mmBtu, documents showed.
(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; editing by Jason Neely and
Leslie Adler)