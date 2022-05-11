Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/11 11:38:41 am EDT
50.35 EUR   +4.58%
09:11aTOTALENERGIES : Gets a Neutral rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
08:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Russian diesel discount offers big margins in two-tier European trade
RE
08:15aTOTALENERGIES : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pakistan LNG awards tender to PetroChina for two June LNG spot cargoes -source

05/11/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: PetroChina's logo is seen at its petrol station in Beijing

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) on Wednesday awarded a tender to PetroChina for the delivery of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes in June, an industry source said.

PetroChina offered the lowest bids of $23.96 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for June 1-2 delivery and $22.49/mmBtu for June 28-29 delivery in reply to a tender advertised late last month, documents uploaded on PLL's website showed.

PLL, a public sector entity running under the Pakistani government, has picked up seven spot cargoes in three weeks as the country continues to seek fuel to meet rising local power demands as summer approaches.

PetroChina's June 1-2 bid beat out TotalEnergies' offer of $24.77/mmBtu, while its June 28-29 bid beat out Vitol Bahrain's offer of $22.94/mmBtu, documents showed. (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; editing by Jason Neely and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED -1.32% 3.73 Delayed Quote.8.93%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 3.68% 360.8859 Real-time Quote.99.31%
TOTALENERGIES SE 4.58% 50.35 Real-time Quote.7.88%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
09:11aTOTALENERGIES : Gets a Neutral rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
08:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Russian diesel discount offers big margins in two-tier Europe..
RE
08:15aTOTALENERGIES : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
07:53aRBC Raises Price Target on TotalEnergies to EUR60 From EUR55, Maintains Sector Perform ..
MT
06:09aSUNPOWER CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10Lotos says it is not processing oil for Germany's Leuna
RE
05/10TotalEnergies Begins Construction of Mediterranean Wind Farm
MT
05/10TotalEnergies JV Starts Work on France's First Floating Offshore Wind Farm
MT
05/10TotalEnergies Pursues Its Development in Floating Offshore Wind With the Start of Const..
BU
05/10TotalEnergies Announces Start of Construction of the Eolmed Project
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 262 B - -
Net income 2022 28 348 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 482 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,85x
Yield 2022 5,98%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 50,71 $
Average target price 62,74 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE7.88%131 361
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY28.35%2 448 866
SHELL PLC37.19%206 154
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.93%134 702
EQUINOR ASA36.07%106 196
PETROBRAS14.02%85 329