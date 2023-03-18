Paris police, protesters clash for third night over Macron's pension reform

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) -
Paris police clashed with demonstrators for a third night on
Saturday as thousands of people marched throughout the country
amid anger at the government pushing through a rise in the state
pension age without a parliamentary vote.
The growing unrest and strikes have left President Emmanuel
Macron facing the gravest challenge to his authority since the
so-called "Gilets Jaunes" (Yellow Vests) protests four years
ago.
"Macron, Resign!" and "Macron is going to break down, we
are going to win," demonstrators chanted on the Place d'Italie
in southern Paris. Riot police used tear gas and clashed with
some in the crowd as trash bins were set on fire.
Municipal authorities had banned rallies on Paris's central
Place de la Concorde and nearby Champ-Elysees on Saturday night
after demonstrations that resulted in 61 arrests the previous
two nights.
Earlier in the French capital, a group of students and
activists from the "Revolution Permanente" collective briefly
invaded the Forum des Halles shopping mall, waving banners
calling for a general strike and shouting "Paris stand up, rise
up", videos on social media showed.
BFM television also showed images of demonstrations underway
in cities such as Compiegne in the north, Nantes in the west and
Marseille in the south. In Bordeaux, in the southwest, police
also used tear gas against protesters who had started a fire.
"There is no place for violence. One must respect
parliamentary democracy," Digital Transition and
Telecommunications Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told Sud radio.
A broad alliance of France's main unions has said it would
continue to mobilise to try to force a U-turn on the changes. A
day of nationwide industrial action is scheduled for Thursday.
Rubbish has been piling up on the streets of Paris after
refuse workers joined in the action.
Some 37% of operational staff at TotalEnergies'
refineries and depots - at sites including Feyzin in
southeast France and Normandy in the north - were on strike on
Saturday, a company spokesperson said. Rolling strikes continued
on the railways.
While eight days of nationwide protests since mid-January,
and many local industrial actions, have so far been largely
peaceful, the unrest over the last three days is reminiscent of
the Yellow Vest protests which erupted in late 2018 over high
fuel prices. Those demonstrations forced Macron into a partial
U-turn on a carbon tax.
Macron's overhaul raises the pension age by two years to 64,
which the government says is essential to ensure the system does
not go bust.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Gilles Guillaume and Forrest
Crellin; Editing by David Holmes and Peter Graff)