Qatar aims to accelerate development of Namibia oil discoveries -energy minister

WINDHOEK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The head of QatarEnergy,
who is also Qatar's energy minister, said on Monday the company
wants to speed up the development of two oil wells it discovered
off the Namibian coast with joint venture partners earlier this
year.
Saad al-Kaabi said drilling work is expected for 2023 to get
a better understanding of deliverability and capacity, but did
not indicate when the two oil finds will be brought into
production.
QatarEnergy has a 30% interest in the Venus X1 while the
field's operator TotalEnergies has 40%, Impact Oil and
Gas owns 20% and Namibia's state-owned NAMCOR has 10%.
In the Graff-1 well, Shell Plc and QatarEnergy each
hold a 45% stake, while NAMCOR owns the remaining 10%.
The discoveries could make Namibia, the southern neighbour
of OPEC member Angola, another oil producer along the African
Atlantic coast.
The companies have not yet detailed the quantities found but
the discoveries are likely in billions of barrels, Namibia's
mines and energy minister said in September.
"We are trying to expedite that as fast as possible to
ensure we can get the development finalised," Al-Kaabi told
reporters in Windhoek during a visit to the southern African
nation.
"These development always take years to develop, it's not
something that can be done very fast and this is deep offshore
development, so it has its complications."
Namibia's energy minister Tom Alweendo told an oil
conference in Dakar last month that the joint venture partners
could start production in four years.
