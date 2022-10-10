Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-10 am EDT
51.50 EUR   -2.09%
12:41pQatar aims to accelerate development of Namibia oil discoveries -energy minister
RE
11:12aTotalenergies Se : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
BU
11:07aFrance taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qatar aims to accelerate development of Namibia oil discoveries -energy minister

10/10/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINDHOEK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The head of QatarEnergy, who is also Qatar's energy minister, said on Monday the company wants to speed up the development of two oil wells it discovered off the Namibian coast with joint venture partners earlier this year.

Saad al-Kaabi said drilling work is expected for 2023 to get a better understanding of deliverability and capacity, but did not indicate when the two oil finds will be brought into production.

QatarEnergy has a 30% interest in the Venus X1 while the field's operator TotalEnergies has 40%, Impact Oil and Gas owns 20% and Namibia's state-owned NAMCOR has 10%.

In the Graff-1 well, Shell Plc and QatarEnergy each hold a 45% stake, while NAMCOR owns the remaining 10%.

The discoveries could make Namibia, the southern neighbour of OPEC member Angola, another oil producer along the African Atlantic coast.

The companies have not yet detailed the quantities found but the discoveries are likely in billions of barrels, Namibia's mines and energy minister said in September.

"We are trying to expedite that as fast as possible to ensure we can get the development finalised," Al-Kaabi told reporters in Windhoek during a visit to the southern African nation.

"These development always take years to develop, it's not something that can be done very fast and this is deep offshore development, so it has its complications."

Namibia's energy minister Tom Alweendo told an oil conference in Dakar last month that the joint venture partners could start production in four years. (Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -1.71% 1668.13 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.42% 97.47 Delayed Quote.26.24%
SHELL PLC -0.77% 2327.5 Delayed Quote.44.62%
TOTALENERGIES SE -2.09% 51.5 Real-time Quote.17.86%
WTI -0.08% 92.537 Delayed Quote.22.92%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
12:41pQatar aims to accelerate development of Namibia oil discoveries -energy minister
RE
11:12aTotalenergies Se : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulati..
BU
11:07aFrance taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages
RE
10:58aFactbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
09:58aGlobal markets live: Netflix, Merck, Tesla, Amazon, Apple...
MS
09:36aSector Update: Energy Stocks Gain During Early Morning Trading Monday
MT
09:09aSector Update: Energy
MT
09:05aETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Rise Marginally Premarket Monday
MT
08:11aThe countdown to earnings season is on
MS
08:05aTotalEnergies Strike to Continue as French Union Dismisses Wage-Talks Offer
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 29 488 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,62x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 130 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,42 $
Average target price 63,30 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE17.86%129 914
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.85%2 105 957
SHELL PLC44.62%186 148
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%125 837
EQUINOR ASA61.51%113 817
PETROBRAS18.21%89 573