Qatar picks Exxon, Total for mega-LNG expansion project - sources

HOUSTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp and
TotalEnergies SE are among the companies awarded with
a piece of the expansion of the world's largest liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project, in Qatar, people with knowledge of
the matter said.
Exxon, Total, Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips
, which are part of Qatar's existing LNG production, were
joined by new entrants Chevron Corp and Italy's Eni
in submitting bids in May 2021 for the expansion
project.
The $30 billion-dollar North Field expansion will boost
Qatar's LNG output by 64% to 126 million tonnes per annum (mtpa)
by 2027, strengthening its position as the world's top exporter
of the super-chilled fuel and help guarantee long term supply of
gas to Europe which has been disrupted by sanctions on Russia
due to the Ukraine invasion.
State-owned Qatar Energy (QE) had decided to make a final
investment decision alone to develop the North Field expansion
project, but opened a bid to seek partners to share the
financial risk of the development.
Although a decision has been made, a formal announcement
with the winners might not be made until later this month, one
of the sources said. Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods will
attend an energy conference with QE later in June.
QE said it will hold a press conference and a signing
ceremony on June 12, without specifying the subject.
Exxon and Total declined to comment. Chevron, Cococo, Shell
and Eni did not immediately reply a request for comment.
