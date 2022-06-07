Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  TotalEnergies SE
  News
  Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/07 11:35:14 am EDT
55.71 EUR   +0.40%
11:31aExxon Mobil, Total Reportedly Expected to Get Stakes in Qatar Gas Project
MT
11:26aQatar picks Exxon, Total for mega-LNG expansion project - sources
RE
10:56aTotalEnergies, Shell Short-listed By QatarEnergy For Gas Export Project
MT
Qatar picks Exxon, Total for mega-LNG expansion project - sources

06/07/2022 | 11:26am EDT
HOUSTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp and TotalEnergies SE are among the companies awarded with a piece of the expansion of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, in Qatar, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Exxon, Total, Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips , which are part of Qatar's existing LNG production, were joined by new entrants Chevron Corp and Italy's Eni in submitting bids in May 2021 for the expansion project.

The $30 billion-dollar North Field expansion will boost Qatar's LNG output by 64% to 126 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2027, strengthening its position as the world's top exporter of the super-chilled fuel and help guarantee long term supply of gas to Europe which has been disrupted by sanctions on Russia due to the Ukraine invasion.

State-owned Qatar Energy (QE) had decided to make a final investment decision alone to develop the North Field expansion project, but opened a bid to seek partners to share the financial risk of the development.

Although a decision has been made, a formal announcement with the winners might not be made until later this month, one of the sources said. Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods will attend an energy conference with QE later in June.

QE said it will hold a press conference and a signing ceremony on June 12, without specifying the subject.

Exxon and Total declined to comment. Chevron, Cococo, Shell and Eni did not immediately reply a request for comment. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.40% 179.2 Delayed Quote.50.69%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 2.97% 120.84 Delayed Quote.62.62%
ENI SPA -0.14% 14.412 Delayed Quote.18.10%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.97% 101.72 Delayed Quote.61.53%
SHELL PLC -0.65% 2361 End-of-day quote.45.58%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.40% 55.71 Real-time Quote.24.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 263 B - -
Net income 2022 28 002 M - -
Net Debt 2022 20 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,65x
Yield 2022 5,09%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 93,5%
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 59,34 $
Average target price 63,83 $
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE24.33%152 648
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY25.98%2 403 630
SHELL PLC45.58%222 873
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED20.75%145 112
EQUINOR ASA47.50%118 534
PJSC GAZPROM-13.63%113 649