  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
52.97 EUR   +0.02%
06:17aFrench government: on right track over further easing petrol supply problems
RE
06:00aQatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
RE
10/21France's EDF says wage talks over, draft agreement with staff
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project

10/23/2022 | 06:00am EDT
Oct 23 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy's chief executive on Sunday named Shell a partner on the Gulf Arab state's North Field South expansion, part of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Shell will have a 9.3% share of the project and QatarEnergy will keep 75%, Saad al-Kaabi, who is also state minister for energy, said at a news conference.

The development contract for North Field South would be awarded in the first quarter of 2023, Kaabi said.

QatarEnergy was open to discussing working with Shell in all energy sectors, he added.

The North Field is part of the world's biggest gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars.

State-owned QatarEnergy earlier this year signed deals for North Field East, the first and larger phase of the two-phase North Field expansion plan, which includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar's liquefaction capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum to 126 million tonnes by 2027.

TotalEnergies, Shell, Exxon, ConocoPhillips and Eni took stakes in the North Field East expansion phase, and last month TotalEnergies was named as the first partner in the North Field South project.

QatarEnergy had said partners for the North Field South would be selected from those already involved in the first phase. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 2.20% 124.49 Delayed Quote.72.47%
ENI SPA -0.30% 12.058 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.86% 105.86 Delayed Quote.73.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -6.27% 256.2038 Real-time Quote.55.60%
SHELL PLC 1.03% 2344 Delayed Quote.44.53%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.02% 52.97 Real-time Quote.18.69%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 B - -
Net income 2022 29 722 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,62x
Yield 2022 6,25%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,95 $
Average target price 63,31 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE18.69%131 251
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.77%2 109 163
SHELL PLC44.53%187 020
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.02%125 206
EQUINOR ASA54.47%109 558
PETROBRAS32.58%100 201