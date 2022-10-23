QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project

Oct 23 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy's chief executive on
Sunday named Shell a partner on the Gulf Arab state's
North Field South expansion, part of the world's largest
liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.
Shell will have a 9.3% share of the project and QatarEnergy
will keep 75%, Saad al-Kaabi, who is also state minister for
energy, said at a news conference.
The development contract for North Field South would be
awarded in the first quarter of 2023, Kaabi said.
QatarEnergy was open to discussing working with Shell in all
energy sectors, he added.
The North Field is part of the world's biggest gas field
that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars.
State-owned QatarEnergy earlier this year signed deals for
North Field East, the first and larger phase of the two-phase
North Field expansion plan, which includes six LNG trains that
will ramp up Qatar's liquefaction capacity from 77 million
tonnes per annum to 126 million tonnes by 2027.
TotalEnergies, Shell, Exxon, ConocoPhillips and Eni took
stakes in the North Field East expansion phase, and last month
TotalEnergies was named as the first partner in the North Field
South project.
QatarEnergy had said partners for the North Field South
would be selected from those already involved in the first
phase.
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing
by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Editing by Alex Richardson)