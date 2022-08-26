Log in
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
2022-08-26
54.36 EUR   +0.59%
10:20aTotalEnergies - Libya, Patrick Pouyanne Meets the National Oil Corporation Chairman Farhat Omar Bengdara
AQ
10:13aTotalEnergies Signs Final Agreement to Sell its 49% Stake in Joint Venture Terneftegaz to Novatek
MT
10:11aTotalEnergies Denies It Produces Kerosene for Russian Army; Sells Terneftegaz Stake to Russian JV Partner
MT
Russia: TotalEnergies Continues to Implement Its Principles of Conduct and Sells Its 49% Interest in the Russian Termokarstovoye Gas Field to Novatek

08/26/2022 | 09:57am EDT
Regulatory News:

On March 22, 2022, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) publicly shared its principles of conduct for its Russian related business. TotalEnergies reiterated its firmest condemnation of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and stated that it would ensure strict compliance with current and future European sanctions, no matter what the consequences on the management of its assets in Russia.

TotalEnergies thus restated its duty to contribute toward securing Europe’s gas supply from the Yamal LNG plant within the framework of long-term contracts that it must honor as long as Europe's governments do not take sanctions on Russian gas. TotalEnergies also announced the gradual suspension of its activities in Russia for those which do not contribute to the security of energy supply of Europe. This included assets producing oil (Kharyaga field) and gas for the local Russian market (Termokarstovoye field) as well as other local businesses (lubricants, batteries) which were mothballed in the first half of the year.

On July 6, 2022, in line with these principles, TotalEnergies announced the sale of its remaining 20% interest in the Kharyaga oil project to Zarubezhneft. This transfer was finalized on August 3, 2022.

On July 18, 2022, TotalEnergies agreed to sell to Novatek TotalEnergies' 49% interest in Terneftegaz, which operates the Termokarstovoye gas and condensates field in Russia, on economic terms enabling TotalEnergies to recover the outstanding amounts invested in the field.

Pursuant to Russian regulations, a request to authorize this transaction was addressed to the Russian authorities on August 8, 2022. On August 25, 2022, Russian authorities issued their agreement to the proposed sale. As a result, on August 26, 2022, TotalEnergies and Novatek signed the final sale and purchase agreement of TotalEnergies’ 49% interest in Terneftegaz. Closing is expected in September 2022, subject to customary conditions.

***

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. The terms “Company” or “TotalEnergies company” refer collectively to the company TotalEnergies SE and the companies it controls directly or indirectly. Such terms are used solely for the sake of convenience for purposes of the present communication. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
