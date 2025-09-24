TotalEnergies' subsidiary Saft today inaugurated its EnerShift project, an energy storage system for industrial sites, at its industrial site in Bordeaux.



Through the EnerShift pilot project, Saft has developed a 9MWh energy storage system based on its I-Shift Li-ion battery.



This system can power its entire industrial site in Bordeaux, its battery production line for the rail and aerospace sectors, and its R&D activities for four hours.



Saft plans to deploy EnerShift at other industrial sites in France and internationally. The first installations are already planned in the US and the Czech Republic from 2026.



Saft, a pioneer in innovation for over a century, is now introducing a new renewable energy storage solution for manufacturers in France. This technological breakthrough embodies Saft's commitment to more sustainable and efficient energy, while illustrating its strong capacity for innovation in electrochemistry, systems, software, and services, it said.