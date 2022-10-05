Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:45 2022-10-05 am EDT
51.18 EUR   -0.25%
07:29aSome French fuel stations run dry as refinery strike grinds on
RE
06:44aTOTALENERGIES : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
05:33aQatarEnergy to be the largest LNG trader over next 5-10 years - minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Some French fuel stations run dry as refinery strike grinds on

10/05/2022 | 07:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers of French oil giant TotalEnergies walk past an gasoline tank of the former oil refinery in Mardyck near Dunkerque

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Some fuel stations along France's borders have run dry on the ninth day of strikes that have disrupted TotalEnergies' refining and delivery of oil products, the country's petroleum industry body said on Wednesday.

A walkout by hard-left CGT trade union members at TotalEnergies has disrupted operations at two refineries and two storage facilities, while two Exxon Mobil refineries have faced similar problems since Sept. 20.

The action remains the same as previous days, CGT spokesperson Thierry Defresne said, while adding the strike at TotalEnergies' Feyzin refinery - which had allowed a few deliveries through on Tuesday - had tightened again.

The UFIP industry body did not give details about which French borders were affected by shortages, but said problems were due to logistics and not insufficient supplies.

"The situation is tensed but there is currently no shortages in supply due to the strikes," a spokesperson said.

In a sign of the difficulties, the Northern Pas-de-Calais department said it was banning the sale of petrol and diesel in jerrycans and other portable containers.

TotalEnergies said it did not have a number for service stations without fuel, since it changes regularly as restocking continues.

The trade union is demanding a 10% salary increase to help catch up with soaring inflation, a massive investment plan and the hiring of temporary workers, Defresne said.

So far, management is refusing a catch-up salary increase for 2022, and only wants to negotiate 2023 wages, he added.

The UFIP has previously said France has enough strategic reserves of oil products to cover average demand for about three months. TotalEnergies has said it has increased imports and has additional stocks "that could last between 20 days and a month."

Outages in France's refining sector are creating uncertainty in the refined oil trade amid a heavy oil refinery maintenance season in Europe this autumn. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Additional reporting by Pascal Rossignol Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 3.64% 95.27 Delayed Quote.55.70%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.27% 91.47 Delayed Quote.12.85%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.18% 51.18 Real-time Quote.14.97%
WTI -0.45% 86.117 Delayed Quote.10.63%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
07:29aSome French fuel stations run dry as refinery strike grinds on
RE
06:44aTOTALENERGIES : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
05:33aQatarEnergy to be the largest LNG trader over next 5-10 years - minister
RE
04:06aFrench Finance Minister: we have total confidence in new board o..
RE
03:59aFrance sees EU power price clawback generating up to 7 bln euros
RE
02:49aFrench gas storage facilities 99% full ahead of winter - regulator
RE
10/04Pavilion Energy, Mitsui O.S.K to launch LNG bunker vessel in Q1 2023
RE
10/04Northamoil : TotalEnergies unveils plan to spin off oil sands operations
AQ
10/04TotalEnergies Takes 'Necessary Steps' Amid Reported Drone Activity Near North Sea Gas F..
MT
10/04Sector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Premarket Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 B - -
Net income 2022 29 488 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,59x
Yield 2022 6,12%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,14 $
Average target price 63,39 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE14.97%129 191
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 106 181
SHELL PLC44.16%191 870
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.20%125 419
EQUINOR ASA56.59%112 290
PETROBRAS10.26%85 132