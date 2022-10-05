Some French fuel stations run dry as refinery strike grinds on

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Some fuel stations along
France's borders have run dry on the ninth day of strikes that
have disrupted TotalEnergies' refining and delivery of
oil products, the country's petroleum industry body said on
Wednesday.
A walkout by hard-left CGT trade union members at
TotalEnergies has disrupted operations at two refineries and two
storage facilities, while two Exxon Mobil refineries
have faced similar problems since Sept. 20.
The action remains the same as previous days, CGT
spokesperson Thierry Defresne said, while adding the strike at
TotalEnergies' Feyzin refinery - which had allowed a few
deliveries through on Tuesday - had tightened again.
The UFIP industry body did not give details about which
French borders were affected by shortages, but said problems
were due to logistics and not insufficient supplies.
"The situation is tensed but there is currently no shortages
in supply due to the strikes," a spokesperson said.
In a sign of the difficulties, the Northern Pas-de-Calais
department said it was banning the sale of petrol and diesel in
jerrycans and other portable containers.
TotalEnergies said it did not have a number for service
stations without fuel, since it changes regularly as restocking
continues.
The trade union is demanding a 10% salary increase to help
catch up with soaring inflation, a massive investment plan and
the hiring of temporary workers, Defresne said.
So far, management is refusing a catch-up salary increase
for 2022, and only wants to negotiate 2023 wages, he added.
The UFIP has previously said France has enough strategic
reserves of oil products to cover average demand for about three
months. TotalEnergies has said it has increased imports and has
additional stocks "that could last between 20 days and a month."
Outages in France's refining sector are creating uncertainty
in the refined oil trade amid a heavy oil refinery maintenance
season in Europe this autumn.
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin
Additional reporting by Pascal Rossignol
Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)