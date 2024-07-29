Regulatory News:

Following the decision of the partner CNRI to withdraw from Block 11B/12B, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) also announces its withdrawal from this block, off the Southern coast of South Africa, in which its affiliate TotalEnergies EP South Africa holds a 45% interest.

TotalEnergies entered into Block 11B/12B in 2013 and made two gas discoveries, Brulpadda and Luiperd, which could however not be turned into a commercial development as it appeared to be too challenging to economically develop and monetize these gas discoveries for the South African market.

TotalEnergies has also decided to exit from offshore exploration Block 5/6/7 where TotalEnergies EP South Africa currently holds a 40% interest.

