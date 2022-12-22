Spain fines gas traders for failing to warn on time about supply changes

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog on
Thursday fined two natural gas traders a combined 4.8 million
euros ($5.1 million) for not meeting deadlines to warn about
changes in supplies to Spanish gas grid operator Enagas
.
The regulator, known as CNMC, said it fined gas trading
units of Germany's power utility RWE 3.6 million euros
and French oil major TotalEnergies 1.2 million euros.
The two companies breached regulations on the unloading of
liquefied natural gas from ships to regasification terminals in
Spanish ports in 2021, CNMC said.
Companies are supposed to warn any change to Enagas at least
five days in advance. The infringements were considered "grave",
the CNMC said.
Spokespersons for Total and RWE did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a diplomatic
spat with Algeria, Spain is now getting most of its gas from
seaborne LNG, whose price is much more volatile.
Earlier this year, dozens of ships loaded with LNG were
circling off the Mediterranean coast, reportedly waiting for
more favourable prices to unload.
($1 = 0.9389 euros)
