Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:19 2022-12-22 am EST
59.89 EUR   +1.53%
05:51aSpain fines gas traders for failing to warn on time about supply changes
RE
03:35aSpain's competition watchdog fines two gas traders
RE
03:06a15 Years After, NUPRC Announces Bid for Seven Deep Offshore Oil Assets
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain fines gas traders for failing to warn on time about supply changes

12/22/2022 | 05:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog on Thursday fined two natural gas traders a combined 4.8 million euros ($5.1 million) for not meeting deadlines to warn about changes in supplies to Spanish gas grid operator Enagas .

The regulator, known as CNMC, said it fined gas trading units of Germany's power utility RWE 3.6 million euros and French oil major TotalEnergies 1.2 million euros.

The two companies breached regulations on the unloading of liquefied natural gas from ships to regasification terminals in Spanish ports in 2021, CNMC said.

Companies are supposed to warn any change to Enagas at least five days in advance. The infringements were considered "grave", the CNMC said.

Spokespersons for Total and RWE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a diplomatic spat with Algeria, Spain is now getting most of its gas from seaborne LNG, whose price is much more volatile.

Earlier this year, dozens of ships loaded with LNG were circling off the Mediterranean coast, reportedly waiting for more favourable prices to unload.

($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Reporting by Marta Serafinko, additional reporting from Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Inti Landauro, Mark Potter and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.20% 83.96 Delayed Quote.2.75%
ENAGÁS, S.A. -0.16% 16.1 Delayed Quote.-20.96%
RWE AG 1.12% 42.32 Delayed Quote.17.16%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.44% 251.2408 Real-time Quote.54.10%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.53% 59.89 Real-time Quote.32.18%
WTI 1.60% 79.669 Delayed Quote.0.69%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
05:51aSpain fines gas traders for failing to warn on time about supply changes
RE
03:35aSpain's competition watchdog fines two gas traders
RE
03:06a15 Years After, NUPRC Announces Bid for Seven Deep Offshore Oil Assets
AQ
12/21Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rally Premarket Wednesday
MT
12/21Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Premarket Wednesday
MT
12/21Sector Update: Energy
MT
12/21Optimism Ahead of Consumer Confidence Report Lifts Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Future..
MT
12/21Totalenergies : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
12/21French Bourse Gets a Boost from TotalEnergies, Sanofi
MT
12/21TotalEnergies, Eni Make New Gas Discovery Offshore Cyprus
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 258 B - -
Net income 2022 28 137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,78x
Yield 2022 5,99%
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 62,60 $
Average target price 68,49 $
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE32.18%156 103
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.59%1 812 643
SHELL PLC45.18%199 467
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.86%125 208
EQUINOR ASA53.52%116 516
GAZPROM-42.32%65 247