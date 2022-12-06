Stocks slip, dollar up as data challenges Fed pause hopes

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global stocks headed
for a third straight day of losses on Tuesday and the dollar
rose after more U.S. data reinforced the belief among investors
that the Federal Reserve might stick longer with aggressive
interest rate rises.
MSCI's world index fell 0.3%, led by tech
stocks which are often more sensitive to broader shifts in
sentiment.
Europe's STOXX tech sub index lost 0.3% , Hong Kong
listed tech giants fell 1.8% and Korea's tech-heavy
KOSPI benchmark shed 1%.
The oil and gas sector also suffered after a near-3.5% slide
in crude oil prices overnight. Shell, BP
and TotalEnergies were each down around 1%, and
were among the biggest drags on the pan-European index.
Having hit an an over three-month high last Thursday, MSCI's
world index is now entering what was shaping up to be a third
straight session of decline.
Data released on Monday showed U.S. services industry
activity unexpectedly picked up in November following a robust
U.S. payrolls report published Friday - all of which raised
doubts over whether the Fed would go for smaller hikes in
interest rates just yet.
"A reassuring trend was in place - policy tightening,
leading to growth slowdown leading to slower inflation - which
allowed this correction in risk assets and the dollar," said
Samy Chaar chief economist at Lombard Odier.
"Then we had two important bits of data that went the other
way, a good job report, non manufacturing ISN, which if not
calling that trend into question, do show there will be bumps in
the road."
Aggressive U.S. rate increases earlier in the year had
caused stocks to tumble and U.S. treasury yields and the dollar
to soar.
The dollar, on Tuesday, held firm against most peers. The
greenback was at 136.6 yen, steady after a 1.8% jump
the previous day thanks in part to the services data, while the
euro was at $1.0493 having fallen 0.45% the previous
day.
Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest
rates to decade highs and stuck with a prediction of further
hikes ahead, quashing any thought it was near to pausing. The
Australian dollar gained 0.3% and the 10-year bond
yield ticked up a little.
The U.S 10-year yield was steady at 3.5735% after jumping
nearly 10 basis points on Monday following the services data
. {US/]
Oil prices edged up, as the implementation of sanctions on
Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply,
while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand
outlook. Crude futures suffered their biggest daily drop in two
weeks on Monday, after the U.S. service sector data raised
worries that the Fed could continue its aggressive tightening
for a while longer.
Brent crude futures ticked up 0.36% to $82.96 a
barrel. U.S. crude rose 0.62% to $77.36.
Gold was at $1,770 an ounce having hit a five-month high
over $1,809 on Monday.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Alun John in
London; Editing by Bradley Perrett & Simon Cameron-Moore)