No product is leaving TotalEnergies' 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Gonfreville oil refinery, the 119,000 bpd Feyzin oil refinery, and La Mede biorefinery, CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne said.

Product transport from the Cote d'Opale fuel storage depots near Dunkirk has also stopped, Defresne said.

TotalEnergies did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

By Rowena Edwards