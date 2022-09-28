Strike action, outages in France's refined product sector

Sept 27 (Reuters) - France's refined products sector is
under strain as a result of strike action over pay and unplanned
maintenance which have led to more than 60% of its refining
capacity being taken offline.
The outages come at a time where Europe is looking to ease
its dependence on Russian fuel.
Here are the oil companies and sites affected by strike
action and outages.
EXXON MOBIL
French unions CGT and Force Ouvriere called for a strike on
Sept. 20 following wage negotiations with Exxon Mobil related to
rising inflation in Europe.
Strike action continued on Sept. 28 with wage discussions
still underway, an Exxon Mobil spokesperson told Reuters.
"We have temporarily put limitations in place for customers
in accordance with the terms of our supply contracts. We have a
supply response team in place to supply product from unaffected
sources," the spokesperson said."
PORT JEROME-GRAVENCHON
Exxon began gradually closing the 240,000 barrel per day
(bpd) Port Jerome-Gravenchon oil refinery on Sept. 20, which was
completed on the weekend of Sept. 24.
NOTRE DAME DE GRAVENCHON PETROCHEMICAL SITE
Exxon began closing the NGD petrochemical site on Sept. 20
as a result of strike action and completed the shutdown on the
weekend of Sept. 24.
FOS-SUR-MER
Strike action spread to Exxon’s 140,000 bpd Fos-Sur-Mer
refinery on Sept. 21, leading to a gradual shutdown of the
plant, which was completed on the weekend of Sept. 24.
TERMINALS
Workers at Exxon’s Toulouse depot joined the strike on Sept.
22 but Exxon said on Sept. 28 that operations at its terminals
have not been impacted.
TOTALENERGIES
French union CGT began a three-day strike over wages on
Sept. 27 across TotalEnergies’ five French refineries, mainly
hitting deliveries.
TotalEnergies said it had anticipated measures to
guarantee supplies across its network of service stations.
GONFREVILLE
TotalEnergies is temporarily halting
production at its 240,000 barrel-per-day Gonfreville refinery,
the company said on Wednesday.
DONGES
The strike had been called off by the morning shift on
Wednesday at the 230,000 bpd Donges refinery and deliveries were
resuming, TotalEnergies said.
DELIVERIES
No product was leaving Gonfreville, the 102,000 bpd
Grandpuits refinery, the 119,000 bpd Feyzin oil refinery, or the
La Mede biorefinery, Defresne said.
FEYZIN REFINERY
TotalEnergies' 119,000 barrel per day (bpd) Feyzin oil
refinery in southern France was taken offline on Sept. 16 after
a leak at the fluid catalytic cracking unit.
The refinery is likely to remain closed for 4-6 weeks from
that date, CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne said.
DEPOTS
Product transport from the Cote d’Opale fuel storage depots
near Dunkirk has stopped since Sept. 27, CGT union delegate
Thierry Defresne said.
(Reporting by Rowena Edwards in London and Forrest Crellin in
Paris; Editing by Alexander Smith, Mark Potter and Chizu
Nomiyama)