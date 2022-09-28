Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  TotalEnergies SE
  News
  Summary
Strike action, outages in France's refined product sector
RE
Shutdown begins at TotalEnergies' Gonfreville refinery
RE
05:57aTOTALENERGIES : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
Strike action, outages in France's refined product sector

09/28/2022 | 07:30am EDT
Sept 27 (Reuters) - France's refined products sector is under strain as a result of strike action over pay and unplanned maintenance which have led to more than 60% of its refining capacity being taken offline.

The outages come at a time where Europe is looking to ease its dependence on Russian fuel.

Here are the oil companies and sites affected by strike action and outages.

EXXON MOBIL

French unions CGT and Force Ouvriere called for a strike on Sept. 20 following wage negotiations with Exxon Mobil related to rising inflation in Europe.

Strike action continued on Sept. 28 with wage discussions still underway, an Exxon Mobil spokesperson told Reuters.

"We have temporarily put limitations in place for customers in accordance with the terms of our supply contracts. We have a supply response team in place to supply product from unaffected sources," the spokesperson said."

PORT JEROME-GRAVENCHON

Exxon began gradually closing the 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Jerome-Gravenchon oil refinery on Sept. 20, which was completed on the weekend of Sept. 24.

NOTRE DAME DE GRAVENCHON PETROCHEMICAL SITE

Exxon began closing the NGD petrochemical site on Sept. 20 as a result of strike action and completed the shutdown on the weekend of Sept. 24.

FOS-SUR-MER

Strike action spread to Exxon’s 140,000 bpd Fos-Sur-Mer refinery on Sept. 21, leading to a gradual shutdown of the plant, which was completed on the weekend of Sept. 24.

TERMINALS

Workers at Exxon’s Toulouse depot joined the strike on Sept. 22 but Exxon said on Sept. 28 that operations at its terminals have not been impacted.

TOTALENERGIES

French union CGT began a three-day strike over wages on Sept. 27 across TotalEnergies’ five French refineries, mainly hitting deliveries.

TotalEnergies said it had anticipated measures to guarantee supplies across its network of service stations.

GONFREVILLE

TotalEnergies is temporarily halting production at its 240,000 barrel-per-day Gonfreville refinery, the company said on Wednesday.

DONGES

The strike had been called off by the morning shift on Wednesday at the 230,000 bpd Donges refinery and deliveries were resuming, TotalEnergies said.

DELIVERIES

No product was leaving Gonfreville, the 102,000 bpd Grandpuits refinery, the 119,000 bpd Feyzin oil refinery, or the La Mede biorefinery, Defresne said.

FEYZIN REFINERY

TotalEnergies' 119,000 barrel per day (bpd) Feyzin oil refinery in southern France was taken offline on Sept. 16 after a leak at the fluid catalytic cracking unit.

The refinery is likely to remain closed for 4-6 weeks from that date, CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne said.

DEPOTS

Product transport from the Cote d’Opale fuel storage depots near Dunkirk has stopped since Sept. 27, CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne said. (Reporting by Rowena Edwards in London and Forrest Crellin in Paris; Editing by Alexander Smith, Mark Potter and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
