Suriname's Staatsolie signs deals to share offshore blocks with TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy

May 8 (Reuters) - Suriname's state-owned oil company
Staatsolie said on Monday it has signed production sharing
contracts for two offshore blocks with France's TotalEnergies
and Qatar's QatarEnergy.
Under the joint operating agreements signed with
TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy for blocks 6 and 8, "Staatsolie
gives exploration, development and production rights" to those
companies, the Surinamese firm said in a statement.
Staatsolie will have 40% participation through its
subsidiary Paradise Oil Company, it added, while costs in the
exploration phase will be borne by TotalEnergies and
QatarEnergy.
Exploration will last six years, the statement added, with a
first well to be drilled in year three or four.
The blocks are located in Suriname's western shallow
offshore area.
Following a shallow water bidding round in 2021, Staatsolie
has been negotiating and signing production sharing contracts
with the auction's winners. A similar contract was previously
signed with Chevron Corp and Shell for two blocks,
allowing oil exploration activities to begin.
(Reporting by Ank Kuipers and Marianna Parraga, Writing by
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler)