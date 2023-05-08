Advanced search
03:07pSuriname's Staatsolie signs deals to share offshore blocks with TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy
RE
08:37aWill Algeria Be a Top Energy Producer in 2023? Evidence Points in a Positive Direction (By NJ Ayuk)
AQ
08:08aOrdinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on May 26, 2023 Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents
AQ
Suriname's Staatsolie signs deals to share offshore blocks with TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy

05/08/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
May 8 (Reuters) - Suriname's state-owned oil company Staatsolie said on Monday it has signed production sharing contracts for two offshore blocks with France's TotalEnergies and Qatar's QatarEnergy.

Under the joint operating agreements signed with TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy for blocks 6 and 8, "Staatsolie gives exploration, development and production rights" to those companies, the Surinamese firm said in a statement.

Staatsolie will have 40% participation through its subsidiary Paradise Oil Company, it added, while costs in the exploration phase will be borne by TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy.

Exploration will last six years, the statement added, with a first well to be drilled in year three or four.

The blocks are located in Suriname's western shallow offshore area.

Following a shallow water bidding round in 2021, Staatsolie has been negotiating and signing production sharing contracts with the auction's winners. A similar contract was previously signed with Chevron Corp and Shell for two blocks, allowing oil exploration activities to begin. (Reporting by Ank Kuipers and Marianna Parraga, Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.75% 76.63 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.19% 159.79 Delayed Quote.-10.74%
PARADISE CO., LTD. -3.25% 14870 End-of-day quote.-15.51%
SHELL PLC 1.92% 2390.5 Delayed Quote.2.77%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.12% 56.2 Real-time Quote.-4.30%
WTI 1.99% 72.765 Delayed Quote.-11.46%
