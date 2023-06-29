TOTALENERGIES : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
Today at 07:48 am
UBS analyst Henri Patricot maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 65.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 08:11:53 2023-06-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|52.37 EUR
|+0.67%
|-0.25%
|-10.69%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|52.38 €
|+0.69%
|805 835
|2023-06-28
|52.02 €
|+0.04%
|3,652,335
|2023-06-27
|52.00 €
|-1.08%
|3,869,258
|2023-06-26
|52.57 €
|+1.00%
|3,915,562
|2023-06-23
|52.05 €
|-0.88%
|4,056,035
Real-time Euronext Paris - 08:04:44 2023-06-29 am EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-10.64%
|138 B $
|+51.82%
|183 B $
|+26.08%
|88 625 M $
|-11.51%
|88 484 M $
|+0.34%
|198 B $
|-.--%
|54 212 M $
|-2.65%
|46 362 M $
|-.--%
|38 634 M $
|-10.43%
|37 935 M $
|-16.29%
|31 648 M $