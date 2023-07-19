TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and chemistry (43.3%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2022, 16 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products; - petroleum products distribution (35.8%): at the end of 2022 operated 14,647 service stations throughout the world; - electricity generation (17.4%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies. The group is also operating in transportation, storage and sales of natural gas, LNG, LPG and carbon; - hydrocarbon operating and production (3.5%): 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2022. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (20.8%), Europe (43.6%), North America (11.8%), Africa (8.7%) and other (15.1%).