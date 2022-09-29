Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-09-29 am EDT
47.31 EUR   +0.31%
01:31pTereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies
RE
12:38pDrone activity observed near Total offshore installation in North Sea
RE
12:12pTereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies

09/29/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Tereos sugar factory in Escaudoeuvres

PARIS (Reuters) - France's largest sugar maker Tereos had to slow output slightly at some factories after TotalEnergies said ongoing strikes at its refineries would prevent it from supplying diesel fuel until the end of the week, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Strikes over wage demands have disrupted the French oil giant's products refining and delivery for the third day on Thursday, threatening supplies at a time of deepening energy instability.

"TotalEnergies has warned us yesterday that we would not be supplied this week," a Tereos spokesperson said in answer to a Reuters question.

"We found substitution supplies to last until at least the end of the week but there have been some adjustments made in production rates," she added. She did specify how much production had slowed, and said the slowdown did not affect all sites.

Tereos provides farmers with fuel for the trucks that bring sugar beets from the fields to the factory where they are processed into sugar and ethanol.

Cristal Union, France's second-largest sugar maker, was not facing disruption to lorry fuel supplies, the group told Reuters.

This comes just as French sugar producers are trying to speed up production ahead of possible energy restrictions or shortages this winter if Russia cuts off gas supplies.

Sugar production is among the most energy-intensive industries. French factories, which usually run between mid-September to late January or early February, are highly reliant on gas to transform their sugar beets into the sweetener.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI SUGAR INDEX 0.34% 187.0527 Real-time Quote.-6.20%
SI HOLDINGS PLC -0.25% 397 Delayed Quote.-17.98%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.31% 47.305 Real-time Quote.5.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.33% 56 Delayed Quote.-22.40%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
01:31pTereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies
RE
12:38pDrone activity observed near Total offshore installation in North Sea
RE
12:12pTereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies
RE
11:07aCanada's Teck eyes spinoff or divestment of Fort Hills oil sands stake
RE
10:39aTOTALENERGIES : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09:27aSector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Thursday
MT
09:21aSector Update: Energy
MT
09:10aETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Decline Pre-Bell After Jobless Claims, GDP Data
MT
08:49aFactbox-Strikes knock already struggling French refined products sector
RE
07:37aTotalEnergies Faces Third Day of Strikes Across French Refineries
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 29 150 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,03x
Yield 2022 6,57%
Capitalization 115 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 45,48 $
Average target price 63,48 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE5.67%114 894
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.23%2 037 651
SHELL PLC39.41%174 466
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.78%122 618
EQUINOR ASA49.98%104 521
GAZPROM-42.32%80 062