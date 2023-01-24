Texas refining facilities report upsets following tornado

Jan 24 (Reuters) - At least one chemical plant and an
oil refinery were scrambling to recover from operational upsets
on Tuesday after severe weather tore through an oil and gas
refining hub outside Houston.
Shell said it was experiencing an incident at its
Deer Park chemicals facility following severe weather, according
to a company tweet. Petroleos Mexicanos also reported
operational upsets due to weather at its neighboring oil
refinery, according to a company alert.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for
the Houston area on Tuesday afternoon. A twister touched down in
Pasadena, Texas, police said, damaging homes, buildings and
power lines.
The storm moved east toward Beaumont, Texas, another
refining center. A "confirmed large and extremely dangerous
tornado" was reported on the ground near Pinehurst in east
Texas, at 4:35 p.m. CST (1035 GMT) and moving northeast at 40
miles per hour (64 kph), according to the National Weather
Service.
Exxon Mobil said operations at its Baytown, Texas,
plant were stable following the severe weather, with no injuries
reported.
TotalEnergies released non-essential personnel
from its Port Arthur refinery but continued normal operations,
according to people familiar with the facility. The company did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar, Erwin Seba and Marianna
Parraga in Houston; Writing by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by
Stephen Coates and Bradley Perrett)