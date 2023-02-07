Third wave of strikes over pension reform keeps pressure on Macron

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Trade unions launched a third
wave of nationwide strikes on Tuesday against President Emmanuel
Macron's plans to make the French work longer before retirement,
as the legislation started its bumpy passage through parliament.
Rail services were cancelled, schools disrupted and refinery
deliveries halted as workers across multiple sectors walked out,
and unions urged the public again to take to the streets in big
numbers.
The government says people must work two years longer -
meaning for most until the age of 64 - in order to keep the
budget of one of the industrial world's most generous pension
systems in the black.
The French spend the largest number of years in retirement
among OECD countries - a deeply cherished benefit that a
substantial majority are reluctant to give up, polls show.
Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt dismissed opposition
accusations that the government was in denial over the scale of
street protests across the country last month, and said change
was needed.
"The pension system is loss-making and if we care about the
system, we must save it," the minister told RMC radio.
Philippe Martinez, leader of the hardleft CGT trade union,
said Macron was playing "a dangerous game" in pressing ahead
with a deeply unpopular reform at a time households are facing
high inflation.
TotalEnergies said deliveries of refined oil
products from its sites had been suspended due to the strike.
Electricity production was down just 3.7 gigawatts (GW) and data
from grid operator RTE showed minimal imports in the energy mix.
CONCESSIONS
The government says the reform will allow gross savings of
over 17 billion euros ($18 billion) per year by 2030.
Unions and leftwing opponents say the money can be found
elsewhere, notably from the wealthy. Conservative opponents,
whose support Macron needs for a working majority in the
National Assembly, want concessions for those who start working
young.
More than a million people marched in cities across France
during the first two days of strike action in January, as public
pressure intensified against a government that insists it will
stand its ground on the reforms main planks.
In parliament, more than 20,000 amendments lie before
lawmakers, the vast majority from the leftwing Nupes alliance.
However, because the reform has been tacked onto an annual
social security bill, the government may send it to the Senate
after just two weeks.
In a concession to conservatives, Prime Minister Elisabeth
Borne has offered to let some people who start work early also
retire early - but Les Republicains (LR) lawmakers are divided
over whether the proposed starting age of 20-21 is low enough.
"Someone who starts work earlier, stops working earlier.
What's so difficult to understand @Elisabeth_Borne," Aurelien
Pradie, a lead LR critic of the current proposal, tweeted.
