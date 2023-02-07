Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:55:56 2023-02-07 am EST
56.74 EUR   +1.94%
03:06aThird wave of strikes over pension reform keeps pressure on Macron
RE
01:59aTotalEnergies: Shipping of products from French sites halted by strike over pension reform
RE
01:25aAdani group shares rally after $113 bln market wipeout
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Third wave of strikes over pension reform keeps pressure on Macron

02/07/2023 | 03:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Trade unions launched a third wave of nationwide strikes on Tuesday against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to make the French work longer before retirement, as the legislation started its bumpy passage through parliament.

Rail services were cancelled, schools disrupted and refinery deliveries halted as workers across multiple sectors walked out, and unions urged the public again to take to the streets in big numbers.

The government says people must work two years longer - meaning for most until the age of 64 - in order to keep the budget of one of the industrial world's most generous pension systems in the black.

The French spend the largest number of years in retirement among OECD countries - a deeply cherished benefit that a substantial majority are reluctant to give up, polls show.

Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt dismissed opposition accusations that the government was in denial over the scale of street protests across the country last month, and said change was needed.

"The pension system is loss-making and if we care about the system, we must save it," the minister told RMC radio.

Philippe Martinez, leader of the hardleft CGT trade union, said Macron was playing "a dangerous game" in pressing ahead with a deeply unpopular reform at a time households are facing high inflation.

TotalEnergies said deliveries of refined oil products from its sites had been suspended due to the strike. Electricity production was down just 3.7 gigawatts (GW) and data from grid operator RTE showed minimal imports in the energy mix.

CONCESSIONS

The government says the reform will allow gross savings of over 17 billion euros ($18 billion) per year by 2030.

Unions and leftwing opponents say the money can be found elsewhere, notably from the wealthy. Conservative opponents, whose support Macron needs for a working majority in the National Assembly, want concessions for those who start working young.

More than a million people marched in cities across France during the first two days of strike action in January, as public pressure intensified against a government that insists it will stand its ground on the reforms main planks.

In parliament, more than 20,000 amendments lie before lawmakers, the vast majority from the leftwing Nupes alliance. However, because the reform has been tacked onto an annual social security bill, the government may send it to the Senate after just two weeks.

In a concession to conservatives, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has offered to let some people who start work early also retire early - but Les Republicains (LR) lawmakers are divided over whether the proposed starting age of 20-21 is low enough.

"Someone who starts work earlier, stops working earlier. What's so difficult to understand @Elisabeth_Borne," Aurelien Pradie, a lead LR critic of the current proposal, tweeted. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Dominique Vidalon, Tangi Salaun, Benjamin Mallet, Forrest Crellin and America Hernandez; writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Janet Lawrence)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.41% 82.56 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
TOTALENERGIES SE 2.07% 56.74 Real-time Quote.-5.10%
WTI 1.23% 75.685 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
03:06aThird wave of strikes over pension reform keeps pressure on Macron
RE
01:59aTotalEnergies: Shipping of products from French sites halted by strike ove..
RE
01:25aAdani group shares rally after $113 bln market wipeout
RE
01:07aAdani Transmission Shares Rise After Quarterly Profit Jumps
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Edge Higher; Focus on Powell's Co..
DJ
02/06Some Adani shares climb, after group's market losses top $110 billion
RE
02/06Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Price Still Adding to Monday Retre..
MT
02/06Sector Update: Energy
MT
02/06Totalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
02/06French Stocks Falter Amid Construction Sector Drag, Strong US Jobs Data
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 255 B - -
Net income 2022 25 686 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,75x
Yield 2022 6,51%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 59,76 $
Average target price 72,30 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-5.10%147 328
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.31%1 881 114
SHELL PLC3.12%203 386
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.85%134 819
EQUINOR ASA-14.77%93 352
PETROBRAS1.27%67 523