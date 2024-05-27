Strong cash flow underpins increased returns

2023 CFFO and cash flow allocation

B$

36

Working capital*

Downstream

Debt reduction

9 B$ Buybacks

23 B$ Adj. net income, TotalEnergies share

19% ROACE

Integrated Power

Integrated LNG

Exploration & Production

16.5

16.8

2023

Brent ($/b)

83

Avg LNG price ($/Mbtu)

10.8

TTF ($/Mbtu)

13.1

VCM, Eur. refining ($/t)

69

of which 1.5 B$ from Canada divestment

+

7.5 B$ Dividend

Capital investment

20% Return on Equity

21 B$ IFRS net income

5% gearing at end-23

46% payout in 2023

vs 37% in 2022

  • Includes ~2 B$ of exceptional fiscal debt variations related to the change of the gas and power price cap compensation system in France and the disposal of our German retail network to Alimentation Couche Tard

First quarter 2024 in line with guidance

2024

1Q24

More energy

objectives

results

Upstream production

2.4-2.5

2.46

+2% ex. Canada

+1.5% ex. Canada

Upstream production costs (ASC 932)

5 $/boe

4.6 $/boe

LNG sales

> 40 Mt

10.7 Mt

Renewables gross installed capacity

28 GW

23.5 GW

Less emissions

Scope 1+2 from operated facilities

< 38.8 MtCO2e

8.2 MtCO2e

Growing cash flow

CFFO

~34 B$*

8.2 B$*

Net investments

17-18B$

3.6 B$

CFFO Payout

> 40%

43%

  • Objectifs 2024 : 80 $/b Brent, 10 $/Mbtu TTF, 50 $/t ERM; 1T24: 83 $/b Brent, 9 $/Mbtu TTF, 72 $/t ERM

Tyra, Danemark

2023 results supported by growth segments

Integrated LNG

LNG

LNG

& Gas

assets

trading

Integrated Power

RenewablesFlexible generation

Power

Power & Gas

trading

marketing

Sales Mt

CFFO B$

NOI B$

Average LNG Price ($/Mbtu)

20212023

4244

5.47.3

5.66.2

8.810.8

Production TWh

o/w Renewables TWh

CFFO B$

NOI B$

20212023

2133

719

0.72.2

0.71.9

18% ROACE in 2023

10% ROACE in 2023

Growing steadily shareholder distributions

while deleveraging

Quarterly dividend

Gearing ratio

Buybacks

€/share

Excluding leases, at year-end

B$

+20% 0.79

1.5 B$

from Canada

divestment

5%

Ranking on par with US majors

ROACE full-year 2023

%

19% Exxon

5-year Total shareholder return (TSR)

CAGR, 2019-2023

Exxon

12.6%

Chevron

BP Chevron Shell

Shell

BP

Proved reserves life index*

Sustainalytics rating

years

Exxon

12

27.3

Chevron

Shell

BP

Shell

BP Chevron

Exxon

* At end-23

2024 Shareholders' Meeting

Governance

Jacques Aschenbroich

Lead Independent Director

Chairman of the Governance and Ethics committee

Duties of the Lead Independent Director

Ensuring balanced governance

Ensures corporate governance

Code and Board rules of procedures are respected

Chairs the Governance & Ethics

committee

Can call a Board meeting to discuss a given agenda

Leads the assessment

of the functioning of the Board

Chairs the Executive sessions (without the presence of the CEO)

Ensures prevention of

Directors' conflicts of

interests

Participates in relations with shareholders (Corporate government)

