TotalEnergies : 2024 Shareholders' Meeting presentation
May 27, 2024 at 07:11 am EDT
Strong cash flow underpins increased returns
2023 CFFO and cash flow allocation
B$
Debt reduction
9 B$ Buybacks
23 B$ Adj. net income, TotalEnergies share
Integrated Power
Integrated LNG
Exploration & Production
16.5
16.8
2023
Brent ($/b)
83
Avg LNG price ($/Mbtu)
10.8
TTF ($/Mbtu)
13.1
VCM, Eur. refining ($/t)
69
of which 1.5 B$ from Canada divestment
+
7.5 B$ Dividend
Capital investment
21 B$ IFRS net income
5% gearing at end-23
46% payout in 2023
vs
37% in 2022
Includes ~2 B$ of exceptional fiscal debt variations related to the change of the gas and power price cap compensation system in France and the disposal of our German retail network to Alimentation Couche Tard
First quarter 2024 in line with guidance
2024
1Q24
More energy
objectives
results
Upstream production
2.4-2.5
2.46
+2 % ex. Canada
+1.5 % ex. Canada
Upstream production costs
(ASC 932)
5 $/boe
4.6 $/boe
LNG sales
> 40
Mt
10.7
Mt
Renewables gross installed capacity
28
GW
23.5
GW
Less emissions
Scope 1+2 from operated facilities
< 38.8
MtCO 2 e
8.2 MtCO 2e
Growing cash flow
CFFO
~34 B$ *
8.2
B$ *
Net investments
17-18
B$
3.6
B$
CFFO Payout
> 40
%
43
%
Objectifs 2024 : 80 $/b Brent, 10 $/Mbtu TTF, 50 $/t ERM; 1T24: 83 $/b Brent, 9 $/Mbtu TTF, 72 $/t ERM
2023 results supported by growth segments
Integrated LNG
LNG
LNG
& Gas
assets
trading
Integrated Power
Renewables
Flexible generation
Power
Power & Gas
trading
marketing
Sales
Mt
CFFO
B$
NOI
B$
Average LNG Price ($/Mbtu)
2021
2023
42
44
5.4
7.3
5.6
6.2
8.8
10.8
Production
TWh
o/w Renewables TWh
CFFO
B$
NOI
B$
2021
2023
21
33
7
19
0.7
2.2
0.7
1.9
Growing steadily shareholder distributions
while deleveraging
Quarterly dividend
Gearing ratio
Buybacks
€/share
Excluding leases, at year-end
B$
+20%
0.79
1.5 B$
from Canada
divestment
5%
Ranking on par with US majors
ROACE full-year 2023
%
19% Exxon
5-year Total shareholder return (TSR)
CAGR, 2019-2023
Exxon
12.6%
Chevron
BP Chevron Shell
Shell
BP
Proved reserves life index*
Sustainalytics rating
years
Exxon
12
27.3
Chevron
Shell
BP
Shell
BP Chevron
Exxon
* At end-23
2024 Shareholders' Meeting
Governance
Jacques Aschenbroich
Lead Independent Director
Chairman of the Governance and Ethics committee
Duties of the Lead Independent Director
Ensuring balanced governance
Ensures corporate governance
Code and Board rules of procedures are respected
Chairs the Governance & Ethics
committee
Can call a Board meeting to discuss a given agenda
Leads the assessment
of the functioning
of the Board
Chairs the Executive sessions (without the presence of the CEO)
Ensures prevention of
Directors
' conflicts of
interests
Participates in
relations with shareholders (Corporate government)
TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and chemistry (42.7%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2023, 16 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products;
- petroleum products distribution (37.9%): at the end of 2023 operated 14,571 service stations worldwide;
- electricity generation (11.5%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies;
- gas production, trading, transport and distribution (5%): primarily liquefied natural gas (44.3 million tonnes sold in 2023), natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, liquefied petroleum gas, etc.;
- hydrocarbon operating and production (2.8%): 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2023;
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (23.4%), Europe (41.2%), North America (9.4%), Africa (9.2%) and other (16.8%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
71.63
USD
Average target price
79.44
USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.90% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
