On the occasion of the inauguration of a 63 megawatt (MW) wind farm in the Marne region of France, TotalEnergies announced that it had surpassed the 2 gigawatt (GW) mark in installed renewable electricity generation capacity in France.

With more than 660 wind, solar, hydro and battery storage power plants, TotalEnergies' renewable energy portfolio in France meets the electricity needs of the equivalent of 1.8 million people, and prevents 800,000 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere each year.

TotalEnergies thus claims to be 'one of the top 3 renewable electricity producers in France'.


