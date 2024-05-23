TotalEnergies: 2GW of renewable electricity generated
With more than 660 wind, solar, hydro and battery storage power plants, TotalEnergies' renewable energy portfolio in France meets the electricity needs of the equivalent of 1.8 million people, and prevents 800,000 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere each year.
TotalEnergies thus claims to be 'one of the top 3 renewable electricity producers in France'.
