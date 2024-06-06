TotalEnergies: 481 million invested by employees

TotalEnergies announces that at the close of the subscription period, 63,662 employees and former employees, representing 55.3% of eligible persons, had subscribed to its reserved capital increase, for an amount of 480.8 million euros.



The results for 2024 are significantly up on previous years, both in terms of participation and amounts subscribed", stresses the oil and gas company, with the amount invested up 35% on last year.



As a result, 10,833,187 new shares will be issued on June 6, fully assimilated to the shares already listed on Euronext. Following this issue, employee shareholding in TotalEnergies will amount to 8.13%.



