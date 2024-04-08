Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Paris, April 08, 2024 - In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 02 to April 05, 2024:

Daily weighted Transaction Date Total daily volume average purchase Amount of Market (MIC Code) (number of shares) price of shares transactions (EUR) (EUR/share) 02/04/2024 255,673 65.585210 16,768,367.40 XPAR 02/04/2024 115,000 65.552539 7,538,541.99 CEUX 02/04/2024 15,000 65.585545 983,783.18 TQEX 02/04/2024 25,000 65.581746 1,639,543.65 AQEU 03/04/2024 254,284 66.404897 16,885,702.83 XPAR 03/04/2024 110,000 66.398733 7,303,860.63 CEUX 03/04/2024 15,000 66.393103 995,896.55 TQEX 03/04/2024 25,000 66.394528 1,659,863.20 AQEU 04/04/2024 249,961 66.967982 16,739,383.75 XPAR 04/04/2024 110,000 66.964666 7,366,113.26 CEUX 04/04/2024 15,000 66.963799 1,004,456.99 TQEX 04/04/2024 25,000 66.965920 1,674,148.00 AQEU 05/04/2024 253,012 67.068070 16,969,026.53 XPAR 05/04/2024 110,000 67.074299 7,378,172.89 CEUX 05/04/2024 10,000 67.072705 670,727.05 TQEX 05/04/2024 25,000 67.079422 1,676,985.55 AQEU Total 1,612,930 66.496732 107,254,573.42

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website:

https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

