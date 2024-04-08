Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Paris, April 08, 2024 - In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 02 to April 05, 2024:

Daily weighted

Transaction Date

Total daily volume

average purchase

Amount of

Market (MIC Code)

(number of shares)

price of shares

transactions (EUR)

(EUR/share)

02/04/2024

255,673

65.585210

16,768,367.40

XPAR

02/04/2024

115,000

65.552539

7,538,541.99

CEUX

02/04/2024

15,000

65.585545

983,783.18

TQEX

02/04/2024

25,000

65.581746

1,639,543.65

AQEU

03/04/2024

254,284

66.404897

16,885,702.83

XPAR

03/04/2024

110,000

66.398733

7,303,860.63

CEUX

03/04/2024

15,000

66.393103

995,896.55

TQEX

03/04/2024

25,000

66.394528

1,659,863.20

AQEU

04/04/2024

249,961

66.967982

16,739,383.75

XPAR

04/04/2024

110,000

66.964666

7,366,113.26

CEUX

04/04/2024

15,000

66.963799

1,004,456.99

TQEX

04/04/2024

25,000

66.965920

1,674,148.00

AQEU

05/04/2024

253,012

67.068070

16,969,026.53

XPAR

05/04/2024

110,000

67.074299

7,378,172.89

CEUX

05/04/2024

10,000

67.072705

670,727.05

TQEX

05/04/2024

25,000

67.079422

1,676,985.55

AQEU

Total

1,612,930

66.496732

107,254,573.42

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website:

https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

