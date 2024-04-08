Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Paris, April 08, 2024 - In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 02 to April 05, 2024:
Daily weighted
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
average purchase
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
(number of shares)
price of shares
transactions (EUR)
(EUR/share)
02/04/2024
255,673
65.585210
16,768,367.40
XPAR
02/04/2024
115,000
65.552539
7,538,541.99
CEUX
02/04/2024
15,000
65.585545
983,783.18
TQEX
02/04/2024
25,000
65.581746
1,639,543.65
AQEU
03/04/2024
254,284
66.404897
16,885,702.83
XPAR
03/04/2024
110,000
66.398733
7,303,860.63
CEUX
03/04/2024
15,000
66.393103
995,896.55
TQEX
03/04/2024
25,000
66.394528
1,659,863.20
AQEU
04/04/2024
249,961
66.967982
16,739,383.75
XPAR
04/04/2024
110,000
66.964666
7,366,113.26
CEUX
04/04/2024
15,000
66.963799
1,004,456.99
TQEX
04/04/2024
25,000
66.965920
1,674,148.00
AQEU
05/04/2024
253,012
67.068070
16,969,026.53
XPAR
05/04/2024
110,000
67.074299
7,378,172.89
CEUX
05/04/2024
10,000
67.072705
670,727.05
TQEX
05/04/2024
25,000
67.079422
1,676,985.55
AQEU
Total
1,612,930
66.496732
107,254,573.42
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website:
https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.coml @TotalEnergiesPRInvestor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com
@TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward- looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TotalEnergies SE published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 18:11:07 UTC.