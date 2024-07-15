Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Paris, July 15, 2024 - In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 8 to July 12, 2024:

Total daily volume Daily weighted Amount of average purchase Transaction Date (number of transactions Market (MIC Code) price of shares shares) (EUR) (EUR/share) 08/07/2024 203,298 65.085324 13,231,716.20 XPAR 08/07/2024 140,000 65.038131 9,105,338.34 CEUX 08/07/2024 15,000 65.021503 975,322.55 TQEX 08/07/2024 15,000 65.024461 975,366.92 AQEU 09/07/2024 243,601 63.451662 15,456,888.31 XPAR 09/07/2024 110,000 63.423382 6,976,572.02 CEUX 09/07/2024 15,000 63.382799 950,741.99 TQEX 09/07/2024 15,000 63.380541 950,708.12 AQEU 10/07/2024 234,687 63.197951 14,831,737.53 XPAR 10/07/2024 120,000 63.189835 7,582,780.20 CEUX 10/07/2024 15,000 63.186510 947,797.65 TQEX 10/07/2024 15,000 63.189083 947,836.25 AQEU 11/07/2024 237,559 62.893340 14,940,878.96 XPAR 11/07/2024 120,000 62.851883 7,542,225.96 CEUX 11/07/2024 14,000 62.863945 880,095.23 TQEX 11/07/2024 14,000 62.843922 879,814.91 AQEU 12/07/2024 229,886 63.629828 14,627,606.64 XPAR 12/07/2024 119,965 63.600330 7,629,813.59 CEUX 12/07/2024 14,996 63.604214 953,808.79 TQEX 12/07/2024 14,996 63.608186 953,868.36 AQEU Total 1,906,988 63.629618 121,340,918.49

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website:

https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

