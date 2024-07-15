Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Paris, July 15, 2024 - In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 8 to July 12, 2024:

Total daily volume

Daily weighted

Amount of

average purchase

Transaction Date

(number of

transactions

Market (MIC Code)

price of shares

shares)

(EUR)

(EUR/share)

08/07/2024

203,298

65.085324

13,231,716.20

XPAR

08/07/2024

140,000

65.038131

9,105,338.34

CEUX

08/07/2024

15,000

65.021503

975,322.55

TQEX

08/07/2024

15,000

65.024461

975,366.92

AQEU

09/07/2024

243,601

63.451662

15,456,888.31

XPAR

09/07/2024

110,000

63.423382

6,976,572.02

CEUX

09/07/2024

15,000

63.382799

950,741.99

TQEX

09/07/2024

15,000

63.380541

950,708.12

AQEU

10/07/2024

234,687

63.197951

14,831,737.53

XPAR

10/07/2024

120,000

63.189835

7,582,780.20

CEUX

10/07/2024

15,000

63.186510

947,797.65

TQEX

10/07/2024

15,000

63.189083

947,836.25

AQEU

11/07/2024

237,559

62.893340

14,940,878.96

XPAR

11/07/2024

120,000

62.851883

7,542,225.96

CEUX

11/07/2024

14,000

62.863945

880,095.23

TQEX

11/07/2024

14,000

62.843922

879,814.91

AQEU

12/07/2024

229,886

63.629828

14,627,606.64

XPAR

12/07/2024

119,965

63.600330

7,629,813.59

CEUX

12/07/2024

14,996

63.604214

953,808.79

TQEX

12/07/2024

14,996

63.608186

953,868.36

AQEU

Total

1,906,988

63.629618

121,340,918.49

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website:

https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

