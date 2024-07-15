Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Paris, July 15, 2024 - In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 8 to July 12, 2024:
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
average purchase
Transaction Date
(number of
transactions
Market (MIC Code)
price of shares
shares)
(EUR)
(EUR/share)
08/07/2024
203,298
65.085324
13,231,716.20
XPAR
08/07/2024
140,000
65.038131
9,105,338.34
CEUX
08/07/2024
15,000
65.021503
975,322.55
TQEX
08/07/2024
15,000
65.024461
975,366.92
AQEU
09/07/2024
243,601
63.451662
15,456,888.31
XPAR
09/07/2024
110,000
63.423382
6,976,572.02
CEUX
09/07/2024
15,000
63.382799
950,741.99
TQEX
09/07/2024
15,000
63.380541
950,708.12
AQEU
10/07/2024
234,687
63.197951
14,831,737.53
XPAR
10/07/2024
120,000
63.189835
7,582,780.20
CEUX
10/07/2024
15,000
63.186510
947,797.65
TQEX
10/07/2024
15,000
63.189083
947,836.25
AQEU
11/07/2024
237,559
62.893340
14,940,878.96
XPAR
11/07/2024
120,000
62.851883
7,542,225.96
CEUX
11/07/2024
14,000
62.863945
880,095.23
TQEX
11/07/2024
14,000
62.843922
879,814.91
AQEU
12/07/2024
229,886
63.629828
14,627,606.64
XPAR
12/07/2024
119,965
63.600330
7,629,813.59
CEUX
12/07/2024
14,996
63.604214
953,808.79
TQEX
12/07/2024
14,996
63.608186
953,868.36
AQEU
Total
1,906,988
63.629618
121,340,918.49
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website:
https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
