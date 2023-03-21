Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:23:39 2023-03-21 am EDT
54.98 EUR   +2.08%
10:57aTotalEnergies Aims for Bigger Emissions Reduction by 2025
DJ
10:31aTotalenergies : Presentation Strategy, Sustainability & Climate press release
PU
10:05aPresentation Strategy, Sustainability & Climate : TotalEnergies' Stays the Course on Its Multi-energy Strategy Balancing Profitable Growth and Sustainable Development, and Strengthens Its Emission Reduction Objectives
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies Aims for Bigger Emissions Reduction by 2025

03/21/2023 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adria Calatayud


TotalEnergies SE said Tuesday it is aiming for a larger cut to emissions from its direct operations by 2025 than it previously targeted.

The French energy giant said it has set a new absolute emissions target of less than 38 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent from its own facilities and energy consumption--the so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions--in 2025, which compares with its previous ambition of a reduction to below 40 million tons by 2025.

The company said it plans a 25% reduction to the carbon intensity of the energy mix sold to its customers by 2030 compared with 2015 levels. It previously targeted a 20% cut.

TotalEnergies also said it expects a 40% cut to emissions from its supply chain--or Scope 3 emissions--compared with a 2015 baseline. This compares with the 30% reduction it targeted previously.

TotalEnergies said the new objectives are buoyed by progress it made last year in cutting emissions as well as the contribution of liquefied natural gas sales to reduce global emissions.

The company aims to get to net zero by 2050.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1056ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.29% 107.688 Real-time Quote.-45.34%
TOTALENERGIES SE 2.06% 54.98 Real-time Quote.-8.17%
WTI 1.48% 68.47 Delayed Quote.-16.45%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
10:57aTotalEnergies Aims for Bigger Emissions Reduction by 2025
DJ
10:31aTotalenergies : Presentation Strategy, Sustainability & Climate press release
PU
10:05aPresentation Strategy, Sustainabilit : TotalEnergies' Stays the Course on Its Multi-energy..
BU
09:28aDIY retailer Kingfisher targets data profit opportunity
RE
05:29aFactbox-French strikes hamper refining, LNG imports
RE
03/20Totalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
03/20Factbox-China's energy investments in Russia
RE
03/20French strikes continue to block refinery shipments and LNG terminals
RE
03/20Shelf Drilling North Sea Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
03/20News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 255 B - -
Net income 2022 25 686 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,55x
Yield 2022 6,75%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 57,70 $
Average target price 71,35 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-8.17%141 506
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-3.12%1 821 503
SHELL PLC-3.87%189 794
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.61%147 345
EQUINOR ASA-17.10%86 219
PETROBRAS-6.41%60 997
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer