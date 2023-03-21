TotalEnergies Aims for Bigger Emissions Reduction by 2025

By Adria Calatayud

TotalEnergies SE said Tuesday it is aiming for a larger cut to emissions from its direct operations by 2025 than it previously targeted.

The French energy giant said it has set a new absolute emissions target of less than 38 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent from its own facilities and energy consumption--the so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions--in 2025, which compares with its previous ambition of a reduction to below 40 million tons by 2025.

The company said it plans a 25% reduction to the carbon intensity of the energy mix sold to its customers by 2030 compared with 2015 levels. It previously targeted a 20% cut.

TotalEnergies also said it expects a 40% cut to emissions from its supply chain--or Scope 3 emissions--compared with a 2015 baseline. This compares with the 30% reduction it targeted previously.

TotalEnergies said the new objectives are buoyed by progress it made last year in cutting emissions as well as the contribution of liquefied natural gas sales to reduce global emissions.

The company aims to get to net zero by 2050.

