  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies CEO met French presidency official after Russia statement - source

03/02/2022 | 06:37am EST
PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of TotalEnergies which on Wednesday looked increasingly isolated among oil majors as it held on to its interest in Russia, participated in a meeting at the French presidency on Tuesday, a government official said.

TotalEnergies on Tuesday condemned what it called Moscow's military aggression in Ukraine but has so far stopped short of joining rivals Shell and BP and Exxon Mobil in planning to exit positions in resource-rich Russia.

Pouyanne was received at the Elysee Palace after TotalEnergies issued its statement.

"TotalEnergies' announcement has been shared with French authorities, who understand the company's stance," a spokesman for the company said.

An Elysee Palace source declined to comment on the details of the discussion, but said Pouyanne had been received in the context of President Emmanuel Macron's effort to deepen ties between French and Russian civil society. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Richard Lough and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.96% 79.17 Delayed Quote.29.38%
ISTOXX FP GR DEC 2.54 (EUR) -5.60% 44.61 Delayed Quote.2.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.14% 110.83 Delayed Quote.26.01%
SHELL PLC 5.60% 24.715 Real-time Quote.21.21%
TOTALENERGIES SE 5.60% 46.825 Real-time Quote.-0.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.79% 112 Delayed Quote.39.13%
WTI 2.48% 108.93 Delayed Quote.28.38%
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 178 B - -
Net income 2021 16 734 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33 026 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,05x
Yield 2021 6,17%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,29 $
Average target price 65,44 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.63%128 050
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY15.78%2 208 311
SHELL PLC21.21%198 934
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.02%158 135
EQUINOR ASA26.98%108 685
PETROBRAS19.51%89 353