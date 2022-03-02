TotalEnergies CEO met French presidency official after Russia statement - source

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of
TotalEnergies which on Wednesday looked increasingly
isolated among oil majors as it held on to its interest in
Russia, participated in a meeting at the French presidency on
Tuesday, a government official said.
TotalEnergies on Tuesday condemned what it called Moscow's
military aggression in Ukraine but has so far stopped short of
joining rivals Shell and BP and Exxon Mobil
in planning to exit positions in resource-rich Russia.
Pouyanne was received at the Elysee Palace after
TotalEnergies issued its statement.
"TotalEnergies' announcement has been shared with French
authorities, who understand the company's stance," a spokesman
for the company said.
An Elysee Palace source declined to comment on the details
of the discussion, but said Pouyanne had been received in the
context of President Emmanuel Macron's effort to deepen ties
between French and Russian civil society.
