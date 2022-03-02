TotalEnergies CEO met French presidency official after Russia statement - source

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of TotalEnergies which on Wednesday looked increasingly isolated among oil majors as it held on to its interest in Russia, participated in a meeting at the French presidency on Tuesday, a government official said.

TotalEnergies on Tuesday condemned what it called Moscow's military aggression in Ukraine but has so far stopped short of joining rivals Shell and BP and Exxon Mobil in planning to exit positions in resource-rich Russia.

Pouyanne was received at the Elysee Palace after TotalEnergies issued its statement.

"TotalEnergies' announcement has been shared with French authorities, who understand the company's stance," a spokesman for the company said.

An Elysee Palace source declined to comment on the details of the discussion, but said Pouyanne had been received in the context of President Emmanuel Macron's effort to deepen ties between French and Russian civil society. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Richard Lough and Louise Heavens)