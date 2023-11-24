Stock TTE TOTALENERGIES SE
PDF Report : TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies SE

Equities

TTE

FR0000120271

Integrated Oil & Gas

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 04:07:54 2023-11-24 am EST 		Intraday chart for TotalEnergies SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
63.19 EUR +0.60% +2.18% +7.69%
09:44am TOTALENERGIES : Cash flow resilience Alphavalue
Nov. 23 Factbox-Germany builds up LNG import terminals RE
Latest news about TotalEnergies SE

TOTALENERGIES : Cash flow resilience Alphavalue
Factbox-Germany builds up LNG import terminals RE
UK’s FTSE 100 Index Extends Losses After Autumn Statement MT
Oil Stocks Lead European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Lower in Wednesday Trading MT
Oil spill off Nigeria's Egina field under control, agency says RE
Kingfisher's Fiscal Q3 Sales Drop; Outlook Lowered MT
CAC40: a slight decline, the configuration remains fragile CF
Oddo BHF Lifts TotalEnergies PT, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
TotalEnergies: new analyst forecasts CF
TotalEnergies: a recharging offer for heavy goods vehicles CF
Stellantis, CATL plan factory in Europe to make cheaper EV batteries RE
Norwegian October oil and gas output lags forecasts RE
TOTALENERGIES : Oddo BHF raises its target CF
Air Liquide: new PPAs with Sasol in South Africa CF
TotalEnergies: sale to Suncor in Canada finalized CF
TotalEnergies Completes Sale of Canadian Assets to Suncor DJ
Stellantis, CATL sign preliminary deal for LFP battery supply in Europe, consider JV RE
TotalEnergies, Saudi Basic Industries Eye $1 Billion Sale of US Chemical Plant MT
TotalEnergies Closes CA$1.47 Billion Sale of Canadian Arm to Suncor MT
Suncor Energy Closes its C$1.47-Billion Acquisition of TotalEnergies EP Canada MT
CAC40: timid rise to start the week CF
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) completed the acquisition of Total E&P Canada Ltd. from TotalEnergies SE. CI
DBRS Rates Suncor Energy's Offering of Medium-Term Notes MT
Eni, Oil Majors Begin Talks to Settle $5 Billion Fine in Kazakhstan MT
TotalEnergies' Mozambique LNG Project Faces Opposition from Environmental Groups MT

Chart TotalEnergies SE

More charts

Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE is one of the leading worldwide oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and chemistry (43.3%): refining of petroleum products (operated, at the end of 2022, 16 refineries throughout the world) and manufacture of basic chemistry (olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, fertilizer, etc.) and of specialty chemistry (rubber, resins, adhesives, etc.). The group is also operating in trading and sea transport of crude oil and oil products; - petroleum products distribution (35.8%): at the end of 2022 operated 14,647 service stations throughout the world; - electricity generation (17.4%): from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energies. The group is also operating in transportation, storage and sales of natural gas, LNG, LPG and carbon; - hydrocarbon operating and production (3.5%): 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent produced per day in 2022. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (20.8%), Europe (43.6%), North America (11.8%), Africa (8.7%) and other (15.1%).
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2024-01-01 - Interim dividend
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for TotalEnergies SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
68.50USD
Average target price
74.95USD
Spread / Average Target
+9.42%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Oil & Gas

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE Stock TotalEnergies SE
+7.66% 163 B $
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Stock Saudi Arabian Oil Company
+14.45% 2154 B $
SHELL PLC Stock Shell plc
+10.86% 213 B $
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED Stock PetroChina Company Limited
+44.26% 175 B $
PETROBRAS Stock Petrobras
+43.55% 97 684 M $
EQUINOR ASA Stock Equinor ASA
+0.20% 96 831 M $
GAZPROM Stock Gazprom
-.--% 52 851 M $
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. Stock Suncor Energy Inc.
+4.07% 42 357 M $
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY Stock Rosneft Oil Company
-.--% 37 664 M $
PAO NOVATEK Stock PAO NOVATEK
-.--% 33 559 M $
Integrated Oil & Gas
