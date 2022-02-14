Log in
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
02/14 11:38:01 am
51.13 EUR   -2.14%
12:01p TOTALENERGIES : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
10:54a Iraq's $27 bln Total deal stuck over contract
08:30a TotalEnergies - Indicative ex-dividend dates for 2023 dividend
TotalEnergies: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

02/14/2022 | 12:01pm EST
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) on February 11th, 2022:

Transaction date

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC
Code)

11.02.2022

300,720

52.0065

15,639,400.49

XPAR

11.02.2022

100,000

52.0278

5,202,779.85

CEUX

11.02.2022

40,000

51.9675

2,078,699.21

TQEX

11.02.2022

40,000

51.9781

2,079,122.83

AQEU

Total

480,720

52.0053

24,999,987.82

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 178 B - -
Net income 2021 16 734 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33 026 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
Yield 2021 5,14%
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 59,59 $
Average target price 65,16 $
Spread / Average Target 9,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE17.07%155 140
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.49%1 973 947
SHELL PLC0.00%212 023
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.31%158 965
PJSC GAZPROM-5.41%100 862
EQUINOR ASA16.60%100 752