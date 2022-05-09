Log in
TotalEnergies: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

05/09/2022
Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 2 to May 6, 2022:

Transaction date

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share)

Amount of transactions (EUR)

Market (MIC Code)

02.05.2022

712,953

46.94006

33,466,055.17

XPAR

02.05.2022

160,000

46.95075

7,512,119.68

CEUX

02.05.2022

60,000

46.97047

2,818,227.90

TQEX

02.05.2022

40,000

46.95915

1,878,366.16

AQEU

03.05.2022

693,702

47.71749

33,101,717.55

XPAR

03.05.2022

180,000

47.77826

8,600,086.62

CEUX

03.05.2022

45,000

47.75867

2,149,140.06

TQEX

03.05.2022

45,000

47.75622

2,149,030.04

AQEU

04.05.2022

733,344

49.27758

36,137,418.36

XPAR

04.05.2022

100,000

49.31183

4,931,182.50

CEUX

04.05.2022

50,000

49.31481

2,465,740.45

TQEX

04.05.2022

50,000

49.31264

2,465,632.15

AQEU

05.05.2022

724,208

49.78014

36,051,174.90

XPAR

05.05.2022

100,000

49.70054

4,970,054.00

CEUX

05.05.2022

50,000

49.78564

2,489,282.20

TQEX

05.05.2022

50,000

49.78974

2,489,486.85

AQEU

06.05.2022

711,440

50.44126

35,885,927.17

XPAR

06.05.2022

100,000

50.54377

5,054,377.20

CEUX

06.05.2022

50,000

50.59812

2,529,905.75

TQEX

06.05.2022

50,000

50.59492

2,529,746.15

AQEU

Total

4,705,647

48.8083

229,674,670.86

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

* * * * *


© Business Wire 2022
