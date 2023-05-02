Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38:07 2023-05-02 am EDT
55.00 EUR   -5.07%
12:56pTotalenergies : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
12:21pTotalenergies Se : Angola: A New Milestone Towards the Development of Blocks 20 and 21
BU
12:14pAngola : A New Milestone Towards the Development of Blocks 20 and 21
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

05/02/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 24 to April 28, 2023:

Transaction Date

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of share
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions (EUR)

Market (MIC Code)

24/04/2023

394,438

57.737460

22,773,848.19

XPAR

24/04/2023

108,389

57.773191

6,261,978.44

CEUX

24/04/2023

33,250

57.731113

1,919,559.50

TQEX

24/04/2023

27,468

57.715449

1,585,327.95

AQEU

25/04/2023

403,659

57.851162

23,352,142.20

XPAR

25/04/2023

91,692

57.831710

5,302,705.18

CEUX

25/04/2023

41,605

57.831729

2,406,089.08

TQEX

25/04/2023

24,547

57.847498

1,419,982.54

AQEU

26/04/2023

399,240

58.177122

23,226,634.35

XPAR

26/04/2023

101,543

58.163103

5,906,055.99

CEUX

26/04/2023

38,419

58.173554

2,234,969.76

TQEX

26/04/2023

19,123

58.181175

1,112,598.60

AQEU

27/04/2023

410,084

57.387473

23,533,684.67

XPAR

27/04/2023

102,556

57.377924

5,884,450.36

CEUX

27/04/2023

33,025

57.367514

1,894,562.15

TQEX

27/04/2023

20,234

57.392196

1,161,273.70

AQEU

28/04/2023

428,682

57.009903

24,439,119.26

XPAR

28/04/2023

198,737

56.952297

11,318,528.64

CEUX

28/04/2023

49,614

56.955473

2,825,788.84

TQEX

28/04/2023

24,874

56.947479

1,416,511.60

AQEU

Total

2,951,179

57.595900

169,975,811.00

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
12:56pTotalenergies : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
12:21pTotalenergies Se : Angola: A New Milestone Towards the Development of Blocks 20 and 21
BU
12:14pAngola : A New Milestone Towards the Development of Blocks 20 and 21
PU
10:45aRBC Capital Markets Expects Suncor To Update 2023 Guidance Alongside Q1 Results
MT
09:43aAramco in talks with Sinopec, Total for $10 billion gas deal -Bloomberg News
RE
09:14aAfrican Energy Chamber (AEC) to Drive East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP)-Focused D..
AQ
09:10aAfrican Energy Chamber (AEC) to Drive East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP)-Focused D..
AQ
06:57aIndia's Adani Total Gas Q4 profit jumps 21% on higher prices
RE
06:42aAdani Total Gas' Consolidated Profit Climbs in Fiscal Q4
MT
06:11aMitsui & Co. to Keep Pursuing Natural-Gas Project in Russia
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 218 B - -
Net income 2023 25 204 M - -
Net Debt 2023 19 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,02x
Yield 2023 5,15%
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 101 279
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 63,94 $
Average target price 73,06 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.21%155 568
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY12.15%2 114 856
SHELL PLC5.42%209 686
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED52.10%199 454
EQUINOR ASA-13.30%88 143
PETROBRAS-3.27%66 392
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer