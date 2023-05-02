TotalEnergies: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 24 to April 28, 2023:

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 24/04/2023 394,438 57.737460 22,773,848.19 XPAR 24/04/2023 108,389 57.773191 6,261,978.44 CEUX 24/04/2023 33,250 57.731113 1,919,559.50 TQEX 24/04/2023 27,468 57.715449 1,585,327.95 AQEU 25/04/2023 403,659 57.851162 23,352,142.20 XPAR 25/04/2023 91,692 57.831710 5,302,705.18 CEUX 25/04/2023 41,605 57.831729 2,406,089.08 TQEX 25/04/2023 24,547 57.847498 1,419,982.54 AQEU 26/04/2023 399,240 58.177122 23,226,634.35 XPAR 26/04/2023 101,543 58.163103 5,906,055.99 CEUX 26/04/2023 38,419 58.173554 2,234,969.76 TQEX 26/04/2023 19,123 58.181175 1,112,598.60 AQEU 27/04/2023 410,084 57.387473 23,533,684.67 XPAR 27/04/2023 102,556 57.377924 5,884,450.36 CEUX 27/04/2023 33,025 57.367514 1,894,562.15 TQEX 27/04/2023 20,234 57.392196 1,161,273.70 AQEU 28/04/2023 428,682 57.009903 24,439,119.26 XPAR 28/04/2023 198,737 56.952297 11,318,528.64 CEUX 28/04/2023 49,614 56.955473 2,825,788.84 TQEX 28/04/2023 24,874 56.947479 1,416,511.60 AQEU Total 2,951,179 57.595900 169,975,811.00

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

