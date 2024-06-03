Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders’ general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 27 to May 31, 2024:

Transaction Date

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)

Amount of transactions (EUR)

Market (MIC Code)

27/05/2024

213,805

66.287933

14,172,691.52

XPAR

27/05/2024

78,405

66.285056

5,197,079.82

CEUX

27/05/2024

17,898

66.288164

1,186,425.56

TQEX

27/05/2024

15,462

66.291544

1,024,999.85

AQEU

28/05/2024

264,864

66.271217

17,552,859.62

XPAR

28/05/2024

160,013

66.250863

10,600,999.34

CEUX

28/05/2024

34,360

66.257512

2,276,608.11

TQEX

28/05/2024

29,152

66.268572

1,931,861.41

AQEU

29/05/2024

290,299

66.212975

19,221,560.43

XPAR

29/05/2024

160,000

66.249579

10,599,932.64

CEUX

29/05/2024

33,000

66.218106

2,185,197.50

TQEX

29/05/2024

15,000

66.219047

993,285.71

AQEU

30/05/2024

326,541

65.142511

21,271,700.68

XPAR

30/05/2024

130,000

65.159187

8,470,694.31

CEUX

30/05/2024

30,000

65.152141

1,954,564.23

TQEX

30/05/2024

20,000

65.151678

1,303,033.56

AQEU

31/05/2024

299,440

66.467645

19,903,071.62

XPAR

31/05/2024

147,000

66.477412

9,772,179.56

CEUX

31/05/2024

25,000

66.474323

1,661,858.08

TQEX

31/05/2024

25,000

66.513584

1,662,839.60

AQEU

Total

2,315,239

66.059462

152,943,443.14

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

X @TotalEnergies LinkedIn TotalEnergies Facebook TotalEnergies Instagram TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).