SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Form 6-K

01/31/2022 | 12:12pm EST
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Paris, January 10, 2022 - In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 3 to January 7, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily
volume (number
of shares) 		Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share) 		Amount of
transactions
(EUR) 		Market
(MIC
Code)
03.01.2022 202,464 44.9386 9,098,441.83 XPAR
03.01.2022 73,856 44.9369 3,318,858.58 CEUX
03.01.2022 26,504 44.9294 1,190,807.86 TQEX
03.01.2022 30,976 44.9332 1,391,850.99 AQEU
04.01.2022 253,610 45.3217 11,494,029.49 XPAR
04.01.2022 113,556 45.3139 5,145,659.89 CEUX
04.01.2022 34,486 45.3243 1,563,053.33 TQEX
04.01.2022 39,654 45.3227 1,797,224.52 AQEU
05.01.2022 253,707 45.9755 11,664,296.79 XPAR
05.01.2022 107,324 45.9720 4,933,902.26 CEUX
05.01.2022 34,502 45.9873 1,586,654.45 TQEX
05.01.2022 39,480 45.9755 1,815,111.67 AQEU
06.01.2022 265,993 45.9920 12,233,551.12 XPAR
06.01.2022 123,511 45.9959 5,681,002.57 CEUX
06.01.2022 39,371 45.9970 1,810,948.60 TQEX
06.01.2022 49,446 45.9989 2,274,462.99 AQEU
07.01.2022 253,596 46.3956 11,765,732.49 XPAR
07.01.2022 113,562 46.3940 5,268,599.40 CEUX
07.01.2022 29,316 46.3884 1,359,923.16 TQEX
07.01.2022 34,609 46.3957 1,605,710.03 AQEU
Total 2,119,523 45.7649 96,999,822.01

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

* * * * *

TotalEnergies contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies SE published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 17:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
