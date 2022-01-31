TotalEnergies : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - Form 6-K
01/31/2022 | 12:12pm EST
Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Paris, January 10, 2022 - In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 3 to January 7, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
volume (number
of shares)
Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
* * * * *
TotalEnergies contacts
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com
TotalEnergies SE published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 17:11:07 UTC.