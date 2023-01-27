Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
2023-01-26
58.51 EUR   +0.21%
TotalEnergies : EP Canada acquires an additional interest in Fort Hills, ahead of its planned spin-off

01/27/2023
Download the Press Release (pdf - 151 KB)

Paris, January 27, 2023 - In the context of its future spin-off, TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd announces that it has exercised its preemption right to acquire an additional 6.65% interest in the Fort Hills Energy Limited Partnership and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources Limited, for a consideration of 312 million Canadian Dollars.

Fort Hills is located 90 kilometers North of Fort McMurray in the Province of Alberta. Prior to the transaction, TotalEnergies EP Canada held a working interest of 24.58% in the Fort Hills project, and after the transaction it will hold 31.23%. TotalEnergies EP Canada also holds a 50% working interest in the Surmont project located in the region.

In line with its low-carbon strategy, TotalEnergies announced in September 2022 its intention to exit Canadian oil sands by spinning off TotalEnergies EP Canada in 2023. Through the acquisition of an additional interest in Fort Hills, TotalEnergies EP Canada is building the future for the spin-off entity in an asset with long-term growth potential. The spin-off is planned to be submitted to vote at TotalEnergies' annual Shareholders' Meeting in May 2023.

"By seizing this opportunity to grow its business under attractive conditions, TotalEnergies EP Canada will deliver value to the future shareholders of the spin-off entity", said Jean-Pierre Sbraire, CFO of TotalEnergies.

Attachments

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies SE published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 07:14:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 255 B - -
Net income 2022 25 686 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,11x
Yield 2022 6,01%
Capitalization 157 B 157 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 63,49 $
Average target price 71,88 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.24%156 881
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.49%1 938 683
SHELL PLC0.67%200 977
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.61%134 734
EQUINOR ASA-16.34%93 717
PETROBRAS10.33%74 236