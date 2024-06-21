FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Oil major TotalEnergies and utility EnBW won a 2.5 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind site auction in Germany that fetched 3.02 billion euros ($3.22 billion), the country's network regulator said on Friday.

"The results show the attractiveness of investing in offshore wind energy in Germany," Klaus Mueller, president of Germany's Federal Network Agency, said. "They are another important step towards achieving offshore expansion targets."

The auction consisted of two sites in the North Sea, located around 120 kilometres west of Heligoland, worth 1.5 and 1.0 gigawatt (GW) each. The planned offshore wind parks are expected to start operations in 2031.

TotalEnergies won the 1.5 GW site at a strike price of 1.305 million euros per megawatt (MW) while EnBW was successful bidding for the 1.0 GW site at 1.065 million euros per MW, the regulator said.

RWE, Germany's biggest electricity provider which had initially partnered with TotalEnergies in the auction, said the French group would implement the project alone and that RWE would exit the consortium.

An RWE spokesperson said that bid levels had been incompatible with its criteria for economic investments.

($1 = 0.9366 euros)

