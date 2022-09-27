TotalEnergies : Energy Outlook 2022 presentation (PDF, 1.34 MB)
TotalEnergies
Energy Outlook 2022
Energy trends since 2000: transition has started
GDP growth decoupled from total energy demand and CO
2
Index of key indicators
2000=100
200
190
180
170
160
150
140
130
120
110
100
90
CAGR 2000/2019
GDP
3,5%
Electricity demand
3,2%
Coal demand
2,7%
Natural gas demand
2,6%
Renewables demand
2,5%
Total energy demand
2,0%
CO2 emissions
1,9%
Energy int. gains
1,5%
Power fastest growing energy, oil slowest one
Coal growth, triggered by China take-off since 2000, slowing since 2015
Natural gas and renewables growing at the same speed
Energy intensity gains explaining most of the decoupling between GDP and emissions growth
As in 2000, fossil fuels still make up 81% of the energy mix in 2019
Will current market disruptions speed up or slow down
the energy transition?
2021 demand rebound due to stronger than expected economic growth
+6% energy demand in 2021, vs. +4% anticipated in TEO21
Higher prices may favor
efficiency gains
(via substitution or demand reduction)
2011-2014 high energy prices example: efficiency gains x2
Energy security and sovereignty back in focus: oil and gas matter
'Save gas for a safe winter' -
Ursula Von der Leyen
Renewed ambitions for electrification and REN deployments
REPowerEU, IRA in the US
Energy affordability is
fundamental: high
energy bills becoming a
major issue
European electricity prices
topped @1000€/boe
Clean H
2 potential
gaining traction
20 Mt Green H2 in EU in 2030 target, strong fiscal incentives in IRA in the US
Short term coal
consumption and CO
2 on the rise
Coal demand +7% in 2021, energy-related CO
2 +2 Gt
COP27 focus on just
transition for emerging
countries
Developed countries to deliver
the promised 100 G$/y
Need to preserve energy security & affordability through the transition
Two demand scenarios to 2050
Momentum
A forward-looking scenario building on NZ50 commitments
40 Net-Zero by 2050 countries
included in our scenario
Announced targets and NDCs of other countries
, in particular China (2060), Russia (2060) and India (2070)
Same framework as IEA APS
Rupture
A back-casting approach
Paris agreement well-below 2°C target achieved,
based on
IPCC emissions scenarios
Meeting this target requires
a concerted effort to rebuild the energy system at a global scale
Temperature rising by 2.1-2.3°C* in 2100
Temperature increase limited to 1.7°C*
with a Rupture+ sensitivity resulting in a 1.5°C scenario**
4
*
At P66, temperature ranges ascertained by comparing energy-related CO
2 emissions trajectories with the IPCC AR6 scenarios.
**
At P50 (same as IEA NZE)
Key features of our 2022 scenarios
Momentum: accelerating the ramp-up of greener molecules and electrons
GDP growth : +3.0%/yr
Energy growth: +0.4%/yr
GDP growth : +3.0%/yr
Energy growth: +0.2%/yr
Starts with higher fossil fuels demand and higher emissions - so more efforts needed
Transport revolution under way: massive road electrification for Light and Heavy Duty Vehicles; increased Sustainable Liquid Fuels (incl. SAF) ambitions for marine and aviation
Speeding up end-use electrification with strong growth in REN deployments
Natural gas keeping strong role as key transition energy in power and industry, much less in mobility
Biofuels and biogas penetrating selected segments
H 2 potential confirmed with ramp up after 2030
High polymer recycling objectives
Rupture: how to reach well-below 2°C
Necessary dissemination at scale of decarbonization drivers to all emerging economies
Speeding up energy switch to reduce emission and increase energy efficiency
Further development of electricity & renewables
Extension of road transport revolution with higher ZEV* penetration worldwide
Higher penetration of new energy carriers (clean H 2 in industry & transport, e-fuels, biofuels and biogas…)
5
* Zero-emission vehicle
