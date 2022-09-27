TotalEnergies : Energy Outlook 2022 presentation (PDF, 1.34 MB)

Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
2022-09-27
47.90 EUR   +1.86%
TotalEnergies : Energy Outlook 2022 press release
TotalEnergies : Energy Outlook 2022 presentation
Strike action, outages in France's refined product sector
TotalEnergies : Energy Outlook 2022 presentation

09/27/2022
TotalEnergies

Energy Outlook 2022

Energy trends since 2000: transition has started

GDP growth decoupled from total energy demand and CO2

emissions growth

Index of key indicators

2000=100

200

190

180

170

160

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

CAGR 2000/2019

GDP

3,5%

Electricity demand

3,2%

Coal demand

2,7%

Natural gas demand

2,6%

Renewables demand

2,5%

Total energy demand

2,0%

CO2 emissions

1,9%

Energy int. gains

1,5%

Oil demand

1,1%

Power fastest growing energy, oil slowest one

Coal growth, triggered by China take-off since 2000, slowing since 2015

Natural gas and renewables growing at the same speed

Energy intensity gains explaining most of the decoupling between GDP and emissions growth

As in 2000, fossil fuels still make up 81% of the energy mix in 2019

2 TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2022

Will current market disruptions speed up or slow down

the energy transition?

2021 demand rebound due to stronger than expected economic growth

+6% energy demand in 2021, vs. +4% anticipated in TEO21

Higher prices may favor

efficiency gains

(via substitution or demand reduction)

2011-2014 high energy prices example: efficiency gains x2

Energy security and sovereignty back in focus: oil and gas matter

'Save gas for a safe winter' -

Ursula Von der Leyen

Renewed ambitions for electrification and REN deployments

REPowerEU, IRA in the US

Energy affordability is

fundamental: high

energy bills becoming a

major issue

European electricity prices

topped @1000€/boe

Clean H2 potential

gaining traction

20 Mt Green H2 in EU in 2030 target, strong fiscal incentives in IRA in the US

Short term coal

consumption and CO2 on the rise

Coal demand +7% in 2021, energy-related CO2 +2 Gt

COP27 focus on just

transition for emerging

countries

Developed countries to deliver

the promised 100 G$/y

Need to preserve energy security & affordability through the transition

3 TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2022

TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2022

Two demand scenarios to 2050

Momentum

A forward-looking scenario building on NZ50 commitments

40 Net-Zero by 2050 countries included in our scenario

Announced targets and NDCs of other countries, in particular China (2060), Russia (2060) and India (2070)

Same framework as IEA APS

Rupture

A back-casting approach

Paris agreement well-below 2°C target achieved, based on

IPCC emissions scenarios

Meeting this target requires a concerted effort to rebuild the energy system at a global scale

Temperature rising by 2.1-2.3°C* in 2100

Temperature increase limited to 1.7°C*

with a Rupture+ sensitivity resulting in a 1.5°C scenario**

4

TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2022

*

At P66, temperature ranges ascertained by comparing energy-related CO2 emissions trajectories with the IPCC AR6 scenarios.

**

At P50 (same as IEA NZE)

Key features of our 2022 scenarios

Momentum: accelerating the ramp-up of greener molecules and electrons

GDP growth : +3.0%/yr

Energy growth: +0.4%/yr

GDP growth : +3.0%/yr

Energy growth: +0.2%/yr

  • Starts with higher fossil fuels demand and higher emissions - so more efforts needed
  • Transport revolution under way: massive road electrification for Light and Heavy Duty Vehicles; increased Sustainable Liquid Fuels (incl. SAF) ambitions for marine and aviation
  • Speeding up end-useelectrification with strong growth in REN deployments
  • Natural gas keeping strong role as key transition energy in power and industry, much less in mobility
  • Biofuels and biogas penetrating selected segments
  • H2 potential confirmed with ramp up after 2030
  • High polymer recycling objectives

Rupture: how to reach well-below 2°C

Necessary dissemination at scale of decarbonization drivers to all emerging economies

  • Speeding up energy switch to reduce emission and increase energy efficiency
  • Further development of electricity & renewables
  • Extension of road transport revolution with higher ZEV* penetration worldwide
  • Higher penetration of new energy carriers (clean H2 in industry & transport, e-fuels, biofuels and biogas…)

5

TotalEnergies Energy Outlook 2022

* Zero-emission vehicle

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies SE published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 12:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
