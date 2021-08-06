Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies : Exxon suspended from climate advocacy group it helped form

08/06/2021 | 07:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp was suspended from advocacy group Climate Leadership Council (CLC) that looks to make policies to address climate change, the CLC said on Friday.

The move comes a little over a month after an Exxon lobbyist said the company supports a carbon tax publicly because the plan to curb climate change would never gain enough political support to be adopted. Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods had condemned the comments.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to suspend ExxonMobil's membership in both the Council and Americans for Carbon Dividends, our advocacy arm," CLC CEO Greg Bertelsen said in a statement.

Exxon was a founding member of the group along with ConocoPhillips, BP, Shell and Total .

The CLC's decision marks a u-turn after it supported the oil major in June after the lobbyist's comments.

Exxon said in a statement the CLC's decision was "disappointing and counterproductive."

"It's more important than ever for organizations to work together to advance meaningful policy solutions to address shared challenges and society's net-zero ambitions," it said.

The company said it would continue to be a part of the Alliance for Market Solutions, an organization that also works to try and reduce carbon pollution.

The non-profit organization World Resources Institute (WRI), a CLC member, said Exxon was not aligned with the council's push to put a price on carbon as a key response to the climate crisis.

"We welcome CLC's separation from Exxon," the institute's CEO, Ani Dasgupta, said in a note, while calling on companies to support a price on carbon in any future legislation that advances in Congress.

"We urge all companies to re-examine their lobbying, political spending and participation in trade associations to ensure that their actions are fully aligned with their public statements on climate change," Dasgupta said.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston; Editing by Aditya Soni and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.56% 307.45 Delayed Quote.20.66%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.69% 37.935 Real-time Quote.7.46%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
08/06TOTALENERGIES : Exxon suspended from climate advocacy group it helped form
RE
08/05MARKET CHATTER : TotalEnergies Mulls Minority Stake Acquisition in North Sea Win..
MT
08/05TOTALENERGIES SE : Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the Genera..
BU
08/04Hyundai Motor to Buy Stake in German Hydrogen-Fueled Station Operator H2 Mobi..
MT
08/04Guyana receives 15 bids from companies aiming to market govt crude
RE
08/04SJM : ' Attributable Loss Slightly Widens in H1; Shares Down 6%
MT
08/03SUNPOWER : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03SUNPOWER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/03Global markets live: Sanofi, Alphabet, BMW, Ford, Tencent...
08/03BP : shares climb after payout boost, energising transition
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 183 B - -
Net income 2021 12 958 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,31x
Yield 2021 7,04%
Capitalization 119 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 44,58 $
Average target price 57,71 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE7.46%117 788
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.14%1 868 188
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC20.24%160 101
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED33.75%122 978
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM35.24%93 109
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS0.04%72 873