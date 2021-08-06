TotalEnergies : Exxon suspended from climate advocacy group it helped form

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp was suspended
from advocacy group Climate Leadership Council (CLC) that looks
to make policies to address climate change, the CLC said on
Friday.
The move comes a little over a month after an Exxon lobbyist
said the company supports a carbon tax publicly because the plan
to curb climate change would never gain enough political support
to be adopted. Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods had
condemned the comments.
"After careful consideration, we have decided to suspend
ExxonMobil's membership in both the Council and Americans for
Carbon Dividends, our advocacy arm," CLC CEO Greg Bertelsen said
in a statement.
Exxon was a founding member of the group along with
ConocoPhillips, BP, Shell and Total
.
The CLC's decision marks a u-turn after it supported the oil
major in June after the lobbyist's comments.
Exxon said in a statement the CLC's decision was
"disappointing and counterproductive."
"It's more important than ever for organizations to work
together to advance meaningful policy solutions to address
shared challenges and society's net-zero ambitions," it said.
The company said it would continue to be a part of the
Alliance for Market Solutions, an organization that also works
to try and reduce carbon pollution.
The non-profit organization World Resources Institute (WRI),
a CLC member, said Exxon was not aligned with the council's push
to put a price on carbon as a key response to the climate
crisis.
"We welcome CLC's separation from Exxon," the institute's
CEO, Ani Dasgupta, said in a note, while calling on companies to
support a price on carbon in any future legislation that
advances in Congress.
"We urge all companies to re-examine their lobbying,
political spending and participation in trade associations to
ensure that their actions are fully aligned with their public
statements on climate change," Dasgupta said.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru;
additional reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston; Editing by
Aditya Soni and Kenneth Maxwell)