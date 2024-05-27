TotalEnergies: FID for two developments in Brazil

TotalEnergies, the operator Petrobras and their partners, announce that they have taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the second phases of the Atapu and Sépia field developments, in the Santos offshore basin, Brazil.



These new development phases include two new floating FPSO units, with capacities of 225,000 b/d each, on these two fields in which TotalEnergies holds interests of 15% (Atapu) and 16.9% (Sépia).000 b/d of oil each, on these two fields where TotalEnergies holds interests of 15% (Atapu) and 16.9% (Sépia).



These 10th and 11th TotalEnergies FPSOs in Brazil are scheduled to start up sequentially from 2029, and will contribute to maintaining the French oil and gas group's production in this key country above 200,000 boe/d.



