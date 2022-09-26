TotalEnergies Feyzin refinery shut to at least mid-October -union

Sept 26 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies' 119,000 barrel per
day (bpd) Feyzin oil refinery in southern France is likely to
remain offline until mid-October at the earliest, a CGT union
delegate said on Monday.
Feyzin was completely shut except for an alkylation unit on
Sept. 16 after a leak at the fluid catalytic cracking unit and
it is likely to remain closed for 4-6 weeks from that date, CGT
union delegate Thierry Defresne said.
The outage means around 40% of France's refinery capacity is
offline at a time where Europe is looking to ease its dependence
on Russian refined products.
TotalEnergies did not respond to a request for comment.
ExxonMobil's 235,000 bpd Fos-Sur-Mer refinery and 240,000
bpd Port Jerome-Gravenchon oil refinery have been shut down
since last week as a result of strike action.
(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Alexander Smith)