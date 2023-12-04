On the occasion of the COP 28 methane summit in Dubai, TotalEnergies announces a contribution of $25 million over the period 2024-30 to the Global Flaring and Methane Reduction Trust Fund (GFMR), a World Bank initiative.
The GFMR aims to support global efforts to eliminate routine flaring and reduce methane emissions across the oil and gas value chain.
The French oil and gas company was a founding member of the World Bank's Global Gas Flaring Reduction (GGFR) partnership, and joined the 'Zero Routine Flaring by 2030' initiative when it was launched in 2015.
