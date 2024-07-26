Financial report
First half 2024
Table of contents
Certification of the person responsible for the half-year financial report
- Highlights since the beginning of 2024
- Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements
- Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production
- Environment - liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins
- Greenhouse gas emissions
- Production
- Analysis of business segments
- Exploration & Production
- Integrated LNG
- Integrated Power
- Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services)
- TotalEnergies results
- Adjusted net operating income from business segments
- Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
- Adjusted earnings per share
- Acquisitions - asset sales
- Net cash flow
- Profitability
- TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts
- Annual 2024 Sensitivities
- Outlook
- Operating information by segment
- Company's production (Exploration & Production + Integrated LNG)
- Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services)
- Integrated power
- Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP measures)
- Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
- Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements
- Investments - Divestments (TotalEnergies share)
1.10.4
Cash-flow (TotalEnergies share)
25
1.10.5
Gearing ratio
26
1.10.6
Return on average capital employed
26
1.10.7
Pay-out
26
1.10.8
Reconciliation of cash flow used in investing
27
activities to Net investments
1.10.9
Reconciliation of cash flow from operating
activities to CFFO
29
1.10.10 Reconciliation of capital employed (balance
sheet) and calculation of ROACE
31
11
1.10.11 Reconciliation of consolidated net income to
adjusted net operating income
32
11
1.11
Principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining
six months of 2024
32
11
1.12
Major related parties' transactions
32
12
Disclaimer
33
13
2
13
14
Consolidated Financial Statements
15
as of June 30, 2024
35
16
2.1
Statutory Auditors' Review Report on the half-yearly
Financial Information
36
18
2.2
Consolidated statement of income - half-yearly
37
18
2.3
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income -
half-yearly
38
18
2.4
Consolidated statement of income - quarterly
39
18
2.5
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income -
18
quarterly
40
18
2.6
Consolidated balance sheet
41
19
2.7
Consolidated statement of cash flow - half-yearly
42
19
2.8
Consolidated statement of cash flow - quarterly
43
19
2.9
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders'
20
equity
44
21
2.10
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
21
for the first six months 2024 (unaudited)
45
1)
Basis of preparation of the consolidated financial
21
statements
45
2)
Changes in the Company structure
45
22
3)
Business segment information
46
24
4)
Shareholders' equity
50
24
5)
Financial debt
52
6)
Related parties
52
24
7)
Other risks and contingent liabilities
52
8)
Subsequent events
53
25
The French language version of this Rapport financier semestriel (half-year financial report) was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on July 26, 2024 pursuant to paragraph III of Article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
Financial report 1st half 2024
Certification of the person responsible for the half-year financial report
This translation is a non binding translation into English of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer's certification issued in French, and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking readers.
"I certify, to the best of my knowledge, that the condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of TotalEnergies SE (the Corporation) for the first half of 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards and give a fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Corporation and all the entities included in the consolidation, and that the half-year financial report on pages 5 to 34 herein includes a fair review of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the financial statements, major related parties transactions and the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year.
The statutory auditors' report on the limited review of the above-mentioned condensed Consolidated Financial Statements is included on page 36 of this half-year financial report."
Courbevoie, July 25, 2024
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Glossary
The terms "TotalEnergies" and "TotalEnergies company" as used in this document refer to TotalEnergies SE collectively with all of its direct and indirect consolidated companies located in or outside of France. The term "Corporation" as used in this document exclusively refers to TotalEnergies SE, which is the parent company of TotalEnergies company.
ABBREVIATIONS
€:
euro
FSRU:
floating storage and regasification unit
$ or dollar:
US dollar
GHG:
greenhouse gas
ADR:
American depositary receipt (evidencing an ADS)
HSE:
health, safety and the environment
ADS:
American depositary share (representing a share of a
IEA (SDS):
International Energy Agency (Sustainable Development
AMF:
company)
IFRS:
Scenario)
Autorité des marchés financiers (French Financial Markets
International Financial Reporting Standards
API:
Authority)
IPIECA:
American Petroleum Institute
International Petroleum Industry Environmental
ATEX:
LNG:
Conservation Association
explosive atmosphere
liquefied natural gas
CCS:
carbon capture and storage
LPG:
liquefied petroleum gas
CCUS:
carbon capture utilization and storage (refer to the
NGL:
natural gas liquids
CNG:
definition of carbon capture and storage below)
NGV :
compressed natural gas
natural gas vehicle
CO2:
carbon dioxide
OML:
oil mining lease
CO2e:
equivalent CO2
PPA:
Power Purchase Agreement (refer to the definition below)
CSR:
corporate and social responsibility
ROACE:
return on average capital employed
DACF:
ROE:
return on equity
debt adjusted cash flow (refer to the definition of operating
SDG:
Sustainable development goal
cash flow before working capital changes without financial
ESG:
charges below)
SEC:
Environment, Social and Governance
United States Securities and Exchange Commission
EV:
electric vehicle
TCFD:
task force on climate-related financial disclosures
FLNG:
floating liquefied natural gas
WHRS:
Worldwide Human Resources Survey
FPSO:
floating production, storage and offloading
UNITS OF MEASUREMENT
b =
barrel(1)
m =
meter
B =
billion
m³ =
cubic meter(1)
Bcm =
billion of cubic meters
M =
million
boe =
barrel of oil equivalent
Mtpa =
million ton per annum
btu =
British thermal unit
MW =
megawatt
cf =
cubic feet
PJ =
petajoule
/d =
per day
t =
(Metric) ton
Gt CO2 =
billion of CO2 tons
toe=
ton of oil equivalent
GW =
gigawatt
TWh =
terawatt hour
GWac =
AC gigawatt
W =
watt
GWh =
gigawatt hour
Wac =
AC (alternating current) watt
k =
thousand
Wp =
watt-peak or watt of peak power
km =
kilometer
/y =
per year
CONVERSION TABLE
1 acre ≈
0.405 hectares
1 m³ ≈
35.3 cf
1 b =
42 US gallons ≈ 159 liters
1 Mt of LNG ≈
48 Bcf of gas
1 b/d of crude oil ≈
50 t/y of crude oil
1 Mt/y of LNG ≈
131 Mcf/d of gas
1 Bcm/y ≈
0.1 Bcf/d
1 t of oil ≈
7.5 b of oil (assuming a specific gravity
1 km ≈
1 boe = 1 b of crude oil ≈
of 37° API)
0.62 miles
5,419 cf of gas in 2023(2) (5,387 cf
in 2022 and 5,378 cf in 2021)
- Liquid and gas volumes are reported at international standard metric conditions (15 °C and 1 atm).
- Natural gas is converted to barrels of oil equivalent using a ratio of cubic feet of natural gas per one barrel. This ratio is based on the actual average equivalent energy content of natural gas reserves during the applicable periods and is subject to change. The tabular conversion rate is applicable to TotalEnergies' natural gas reserves on a Company-wide basis.
4-5
Acquisitions net of assets sales is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Acquisitions net of assets sales refer to acquisitions minus assets sales (including other operations with non-controlling interests). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates the allocation of cash flow used for growing the Company's asset base via external growth opportunities.
Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. It refers to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e., all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure and compare the Company's profitability with utility companies (energy sector).
Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjusted Net Income (TotalEnergies share) refers to Net Income (TotalEnergies share) less adjustment items to Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and to understand its operating trends by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items.
Adjusted net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. Adjusted Net Operating Income refers to Net Income before net cost of net debt, i.e., cost of net debt net of its tax effects, less adjustment items. Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. Adjusted Net Operating Income can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and understanding its operating trends, by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items and is used to evaluate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) as explained below.
Capital Employed is a non-GAAP financial measure. They are calculated at replacement cost and refer to capital employed (balance sheet) less inventory valuations effect. Capital employed (balance sheet) refers to the sum of the following items: (i) Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, net, (ii) Investments & loans in equity affiliates, (iii) Other non-current assets, (iv) Working capital which is the sum of: Inventories, net, Accounts receivable, net, other current assets, Accounts payable, Other creditors and accrued liabilities(v) Provisions and other non-current liabilities and (vi) Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. Capital Employed can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to provide insight on the amount of capital investment used by the Company or its business segments to operate. Capital Employed is used to calculate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE).
Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) is a non-GAAPfinancial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-marketeffect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power contracts, including capital gain from renewable projects sales and including organic loan repayments from equity affiliates.
This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to help understand changes in cash flow from operating activities, excluding the impact of working capital changes across periods on a consistent basis and with the performance of peer companies in a manner that, when viewed in combination with the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's business and performance. This performance indicator is used by the Company as a base for its cash flow allocation and notably to guide on the share of its cash flow to be allocated to the distribution to shareholders.
Debt adjusted cash flow (DACF) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. DACF is defined as Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) without financial charges. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it corresponds to the funds theoretically available to the Company for investments, debt repayment and distribution to shareholders, and therefore facilitates comparison of the Company's results of operations with those of other registrants, independent of their capital structure and working capital requirements.
Free cash flow after Organic Investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Free cash flow after Organic Investments, refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Organic Investments. Organic Investments refer to Net Investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other transactions with non-controlling interests. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates operating cash flow generated by the business post allocation of cash for Organic Investments.
Gearing is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is the ratio of total financial liabilities to total equity. Gearing is a Net-debt-to-capital ratio, which is calculated as the ratio of Net debt excluding leases to (Equity + Net debt excluding leases). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to assess the strength of the Company's balance sheet.
Net cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Net cash flow refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Net Investments. Net cash flow can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow generated by the operations of the Company post allocation of cash for Organic Investments and Acquisitions net of assets sales (acquisitions - assets sales - other operations with non-controlling interests). This performance indicator corresponds to the cash flow available to repay debt and allocate cash to shareholder distribution or share buybacks.
Net investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Net Investments refer to Cash flow used in investing activities including other transactions with non-controlling interests, including change in debt from renewable projects financing, including expenditures related to carbon credits, including capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts and excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to illustrate the cash directed to growth opportunities, both internal and external, thereby showing, when combined with the Company's cash flow statement prepared under IFRS, how cash is generated and allocated for uses within the organization. Net Investments are the sum of Organic Investments and Acquisitions net of assets sales each of which is described in the Glossary.
Organic investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Organic investments refers to Net Investments, excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests. Organic Investments can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow used by the Company to grow its asset base, excluding sources of external growth.
Payout is a non-GAAP financial measure. Payout is defined as the ratio of the dividends and share buybacks for cancellation to the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders as it provides the portion of the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital distributed to the shareholder.
Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) is a non-GAAPfinancial measure. ROACE is the ratio of Adjusted Net Operating Income to average Capital Employed at replacement cost between the beginning and the end of the period. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure the profitability of the Company's average Capital Employed in its business operations and is used by the Company to benchmark its performance internally and externally with its peers.
Glossary
6-7
1
Half year financial report
1.2 Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated
1.3 Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas
emissions and production
11
1.3.1 Environment - liquids and gas price realizations,
refining margins
11
1.3.2
Greenhouse gas emissions
11
1.3.3
Production
12
1.4
Analysis of business segments
13
1.4.1
Exploration & Production
13
1.4.2
Integrated LNG
14
1.4.3
Integrated Power
15
1.4.4 Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing &
Services)
16
1.5
TotalEnergies results
18
1.5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business
segments
18
1.5.2
Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
18
1.5.3
Adjusted earnings per share
18
1.5.4
Acquisitions - asset sales
18
1.5.5
Net cash flow
18
1.5.6
Profitability
19
1.6
TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts
19
1.7
Annual 2024 Sensitivities
19
1.8
Outlook
20
1.9
Operating information by segment
21
1.9.1 Company's production (Exploration & Production +
Integrated LNG)
21
1.9.2 Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing &
Services)
21
1.9.3
Integrated power
22
1.10
Alternative Performance Measures
(Non-GAAP measures)
24
1.10.1
Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
24
1.10.2 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated
financial statements
24
1.10.3 Investments - Divestments (TotalEnergies share)
25
1.10.4
Cash-flow (TotalEnergies share)
25
1.10.5
Gearing ratio
26
1.10.6 Return on average capital employed
26
1.10.7
Pay-out
26
1.10.8 Reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities
to Net investments
27
1.10.9 Reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to
CFFO
29
1.10.10
Reconciliation of capital employed (balance sheet) and
calculation of ROACE
31
1.10.11
Reconciliation of consolidated net income to adjusted
net operating income
32
1.11 Principal risks and uncertainties for the
remaining six months of 2024
32
1.12
Major related parties' transactions
32
Disclaimer
33
1
1.1 Highlights since the beginning of 2024(1)
- 100th anniversary of TotalEnergies on March 28, 2024, and launch of the "100 for 100" operation:
- 100 TotalEnergies free shares allocation plan to the 100,000 employees of the Company*
- €100 offer to the first new 100,000 electricity customers and to 100,000 individual gas station customers in France subject to conditions
Social and environmental responsibility
- Publication of the Sustainability & Climate - 2024 Progress Report presenting the progress made by the Company in 2023 in the implementation of its strategy and its climate ambition
- TotalEnergies ranks #1 in the Net Zero Standard for Oil & Gas benchmark published by Climate Action 100+
- Launch of Care Together by TotalEnergies program, reflecting the Company's commitment to social responsibility towards its employees
- Continuation of the €1.99/L gas price cap in France
- Launch of the 2024 annual share capital increase reserved for employees, TotalEnergies ranking #1 in employee share ownership in
Europe according to the European Federation of Employee Share Ownership
- Deployment of a generative artificial intelligence tool for all TotalEnergies' employees
- Ambition of giving access to clean cooking to 100 million people in Africa and India by 2030, announced at the Clean Cooking Summit organized by the IEA in Paris
- Partnership with SLB on digital innovation and solarization, for a more sustainable energy
Upstream
- Production start-up of the second phase of the Mero field in Brazil
- Production start-up from the Akpo West field in Nigeria
- Gas production restart at the Tyra offshore hub in Denmark after a major redevelopment
- Agreements with OMV and Sapura Upstream Assets to acquire 100% of SapuraOMV shares, an independent gas producer and operator, in Malaysia
- Acquisition of an interest in block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa
- Positive appraisal of the Cronos gas discovery in block 6, in Cyprus
- Expansion of the partnership with Sonatrach in the Timimoun region in Algeria
- Creation of a joint venture with Vantage (75%/25%) to acquire the Tungsten Explorer drillship
- Launch of an innovative subsea technology to separate and reinject CO2-rich gas at the Mero field in Brazil
- Production start-up of Eldfisk North and Kristin South in Norway
- Launch of Kaminho, a 70,000 b/d oil project in the Kwanza basin, in Angola
- Launch of Sépia 2 and Atapu 2, two 225,000 b/d oil projects in Brazil
- Agreement on field development areas and securing of the FPSO hull in Block 58 in Suriname, key milestones toward a Final Investment Decision that is expected in the second half of 2024
- Agreement with Trident Energy for the acquisition of an additional 10% interest in the Moho field and disposal of Nkossa in Congo
- Agreement with Chappal Energies for the divestment from the 10% interest in the SPDC JV in Nigeria, while retaining gas economical interest to ensure NLNG gas supply
- Agreement with Hibiscus Petroleum Berhad for the divestment of the subsidiary in Brunei
- Agreement with The Prax Group for the divestment from the West of Shetland gas assets in the United Kingdom
- Acquisition of an interest in an offshore exploration block, in Sao Tome and Principe
Downstream
- Closing of the divestment of retail networks in Belgium, Luxemburg and the Netherlands to Couche-Tard
- Partnership with Bapco Energies in Bahrain in petroleum products trading
- Strategic partnership with Airbus in Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF)
- Partnership with SINOPEC to jointly develop a SAF production unit at SINOPEC's refinery in China
- Acquisition of Tecoil, a lubricant used oil regeneration specialist based in Finland
(1) Certain transactions referred to in the highlights are subject to approval by authorities or to conditions as per the agreements.
- Designates TotalEnergies SE and the companies in which TotalEnergies holds more that 50% of the share capital and which are directly and indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE or under joint control, with the exception of a limited number of companies co-managed with other oil players, as well as those registered or incorporated in a country under economic sanctions.
8-9
Integrated LNG
- Launch of the 1 Mt/y Marsa LNG project, which is a fully electrified and very low emissions (3 kg CO2/boe) LNG plant in Oman, supplied by a 300 MW solar farm
- Acquisition of the 20% interest held by Lewis Energy Group in the Dorado leases in the Eagle Ford shale gas play in Texas
- Signature of a long-term LNG contract to supply 0.8 Mt/y to Sembcorp in Singapore for 16 years
- Extension of the 2 Mt/y LNG supply contract with Sonatrach in Algeria until 2025
- Entry in Ruwais LNG, a low-emission LNG project in the United Arab Emirates
- Launch of the Ubeta onshore gas development to supply Nigeria LNG
- Acquisition of interests in the Dorado leases in the Eagle Ford shale gas play in Texas
- Signature of two LNG contracts to Asia: 0.8 Mt/y over 10 years to IOCL in India and 0.5 Mt/y over 5 years to Korea South East Power in South Korea
Integrated Power
- Closing of the 1.5 GW acquisition of flexible power generation capacity in Texas
- Launch of a new 75 MWh battery storage project, in Belgium
- Over 1.5 GW of PPAs signed with 600 industrial and commercial customers worldwide
- Acquisition of a 1.3 GW gross capacity CCGT in the United Kingdom
- Award of a maritime lease to develop a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in Germany
- Launch of a 100 MW battery storage project developed by Kyon Energy in Germany
- Launch of a joint-venture with SSE to grow electric mobility in the UK and Ireland
Decarbonization & low-carbon molecules
- Acquisition of carbon storage projects from Talos Low Carbon Solutions, in the United States
- Creation of a joint-venture with Vanguard Renewables (50%/50%), a BlackRock subsidiary, to produce biomethane in the United States
- Founding member of the international "e-NG Coalition" to support the development of production and use of synthetic methane
- Agreement with Air Products for delivery of 70 kt/y of green hydrogen over 15 years, in the large-scale tender launched by the Company to decarbonize its European refineries
- Acquisition of 50% of a 795 MW offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, to produce green hydrogen to decarbonize TotalEnergies' European refineries
Chapter 1 / Half year financial report / Highlights since the beginning of 2024
1
1.2 Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements(2)
(in millions of dollars, except effective tax rate, earnings per share and number of shares)
1H24
1H23
1H24 vs 1H23
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
22,566
25,272
-11%
Adjusted net operating income from business segments
10,939
12,575
-13%
Exploration & Production
5,217
5,002
+4%
Integrated LNG
2,374
3,402
-30%
Integrated Power
1,113
820
+36%
Refining & Chemicals
1,601
2,622
-39%
Marketing & Services
634
729
-13%
Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income
1,257
1,741
-28%
Effective tax rate(3)
39.0%
39.7%
-
Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(2)
9,784
11,497
-15%
Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars)(4)
4.14
4.61
-10%
Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)(5)
3.82
4.27
-11%
Fully-dilutedweighted-average shares (millions)
2,333
2,460
-5%
Net income (TotalEnergies share)
9,508
9,645
-1%
Organic investments(2)
8,482
7,704
+10%
Acquisitions net of asset sales(2)
(280)
3,307
ns
Net investments(2)
8,202
11,011
-26%
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO)(2)
15,945
18,106
-12%
Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF)(2)
16,207
18,371
-12%
Cash flow from operating activities
11,176
15,033
-26%
Gearing(2) of 10.2% at June 30, 2024 vs.10.5% at March 31, 2024 and 11.1% at June 30, 2023.
- Refer to Glossary page 4 for the definitions and further information on alternative performance measures (Non-GAAP measures) and to page 24 and following for reconciliation tables.
(3) Effective tax rate = (tax on adjusted net operating income) / (adjusted net operating income - income from equity affiliates - dividends received from investments - impairment of goodwill + tax on adjusted net operating income).
- In accordance with IFRS rules, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the interest on the perpetual subordinated bond
- Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.0767 in the 2nd quarter 2024, 1.0858 in the 1st quarter 2024, 1.0887 in the 2nd quarter 2023, 1.0813 in the 1st half 2024 and 1.0807 in the 1st half 2023.
10-11
Disclaimer
TotalEnergies SE published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 06:51:03 UTC.