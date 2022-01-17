Log in
TotalEnergies, Inpex to sell their interests in Block 14 in Angola

01/17/2022 | 06:25am EST
A general view of logo at the TotalEnergies electric vehicle fuelling station in the La Defense business district in Paris

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - France's TotalEnergies and Japan's Inpex Corp said that they had agreed to sell their interests in Angola's Block 14 B.V. to Angolan Company Somoil for an undisclosed sum.

Angola Block 14 B.V, which is owned by TotalEnergies Holdings International B.V with a 50.01% stake and Inpex Angola Block 14 Ltd with a 49.99% stake, holds a 20% interest in block 14 in Angola and a 10% interest in block 14K.

Net production from Block 14 B.V. was 9,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021, TotalEnergies said.

"By divesting this interest in mature fields, TotalEnergies is implementing its strategy to highgrade its oil portfolio, focusing on assets with low costs and low emissions" said Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, Senior Vice President Africa of TotalEnergies Exploration & Production.

For Inpex, Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer, the move is part of an ongoing review of its asset portfolio amid the global trend toward decarbonisation, a company spokesperson said.

Inpex said in October that it had sold all its interests in the offshore D.R. Congo Block where it had been engaged in the development and production of crude oil, following an exit from Venezuela's oil and gas assets earlier that month.

"Our core geographic areas for exploration and production (E&P) are Japan, Australia, Indonesia and Abu Dhabi, with an additional exploration focus on Barents Sea in Norway," the Inpex spokesperson said.

"We will not sell all E&P assets in other geographic areas, but we will continue to review to optimize our asset portfolio," they added.

In an effort to boost cleaner energy assets, Inpex said in December it will buy an offshore wind power generation company in the Netherlands from Mitsubishi Corp, and that it will purchase a stake in the Muara Laboh geothermal power project in Indonesia. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.31% 554.02 Delayed Quote.3.56%
INPEX CORPORATION 3.12% 1123 Delayed Quote.8.68%
ISTOXX FP GR DEC 2.54 (EUR) 1.48% 50.14 Delayed Quote.12.42%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 1.28% 3965 Delayed Quote.7.20%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.15% 182.04 Delayed Quote.4.35%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 0.97% 302.074 Delayed Quote.9.26%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.40% 49.735 Real-time Quote.10.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 180 B - -
Net income 2021 15 708 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,84x
Yield 2021 5,47%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 56,54 $
Average target price 59,94 $
Spread / Average Target 6,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE10.99%147 492
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.65%1 960 210
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC12.71%189 994
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED11.53%145 319
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-3.22%102 796
EQUINOR ASA8.44%94 348