TotalEnergies : Inside Information / Other news releases

PRESS RELEASE

United-States: TotalEnergies Wins Maritime Lease

to Develop a 3 GW+ Offshore Wind Farm

on the East Coast of New York and New Jersey

Paris, February 28, 2022 - TotalEnergies has successfully been named a winner of maritime lease area OCS-A 0538 by the BOEM (Bureau of Ocean Energy Management) in the New York Bight auction held end of last week.

This bid for the development of an offshore wind farm off the U.S. East Coast was won for a consideration of US$ 795 million (100%) by both TotalEnergies and EnBW.

Located up to 47 nautical miles (87 kilometers) from the coast, the lease covers a 132 square miles (341 square kilometer) area that could accommodate a generation capacity of at least 3 GW, enough to provide power to about one million homes. The project is expected to come online by 2028.

In addition, EnBW informed TotalEnergies of its strategic decision to refocus its activity on Europe. In this context, TotalEnergies and EnBW have agreed that TotalEnergies will acquire EnBW's interest in this New York Bight concession and will welcome within its own staff the EnBW North America team who has forged strong relationships with local communities in the past few years and will therefore continue to develop this project. In addition, TotalEnergies will acquire from EnBW the predevelopment work undertaken for the upcoming auction off the coast of Central California (Castle Wind project).

"This grand entrance into offshore wind in the U.S. is a major step toward our goal of reaching 100 GW of renewable electricity generation capacity worldwide by 2030. This development adds another dimension to our renewable business in the U.S., currently representing 4 GW of solar farms under development. This is the largest renewable energy project TotalEnergies has ever undertaken and we now have a portfolio of over 10 GW of offshore wind projects, a technology in which we aim to be a world leader by leveraging our offshore expertise." said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

The New York Bight project is part of the U.S. government's goal to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind in the U.S. by 2030, in response to the global climate challenge. Locally, it provides a concrete answer to the growing demand for clean energy in New York and New Jersey. Furthermore, TotalEnergies is committed to developing the project in a way that creates local jobs and economic benefits for the local communities.

***